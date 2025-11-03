Opinion: The Graphic Predicts Week 9 of the ’25 NFL Season

Art by Cara Tang

The story of Week 8 is one that will go down in history. 13 out of the 14 games in Week 8 were decided by lopsided scores, making it one of the highest average scoring margins in NFL history, according to SB Nation.

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium, with the final score ending in a Chargers win, 37-10, according to ESPN. A 27-point Chargers victory set the tone for the rest of the week. The only one-score game? That was between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Sunday, the Jets traveled to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. Even though both teams had struggled offensively, this matchup turned into a back-and-forth thriller, with the Jets getting their first win, 39–38, according to ESPN. Jets running back Breece Hall lit up the Bengals for 147 yards and three total touchdowns — one of those coming on a four-yard pass to rookie tight end Mason Taylor for the game-winner.

Finally, the weekend slate concluded in fitting fashion, with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Washington Commanders 28–7. With the conclusion of this game, the average margin of victory in Week 8 stood at a staggering 18.6 points.

At the halfway mark of the NFL Season, here’s an update in the standings:

Marcos – 40 points

Tony – 36 points

Jon – 35 points

Henry – 34 points

Faith – 34 points

Addison – 34 points

Nick – 33 points

Shane – 32 points

Alicia – 29 points

Here are the picks for Week 9.

Thursday, Oct. 30, at 5:15 p.m. PDT

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Ravens: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

Dolphins: None

“I want to see Jaylen Waddle do his waddle celebration in the end zone tonight.” – Marcos

Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals

Bears: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

Bengals: Addison, Jon

“The Bears would find a way to lose this game somehow.” – Shane

“Shane the debby downer, man.” – Henry

“Da Bears.” – Faith

Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Vikings: None

Lions: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

“AIDAN HUTCHINSON CONTRACT EXTENSION W.” – Faith

“AIDAN HUTCHINSON CONTRACT EXTENSION L.” – Marcos

Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

Panthers: None

Packers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

“Oh Jordan Love, where do I even begin?” – Shane

“Shane, chill homie.” – Henry

Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans

Broncos: Marcos, Addison, Jon, Henry, Faith, Tony

Texans: Nick, Alicia, Shane

“This game will be a defensive slugfest and I’m all for it.” – Marcos

Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots

Falcons: Marcos

Patriots: Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

“Drake MayeVP is still strong.” – Shane

“Shane stop bro.” – Henry

Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants

49ers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Jon, Henry, Tony

Giants: Alicia, Shane, Faith

“DART MASTERCLASS LOADING!” – Shane

“Go 49ers but also go Dart.” – Tony

Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Colts: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

Steelers: None

“Indiana Jones :D.” – Shane

“You write the same comment every week Shane.” – Henry

“I feel like Henry’s got to get more creative here.” – Faith

Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Chargers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

Titans: None

“I can’t even put into words how bad the Titans are.” – Marcos

Sunday, Nov. 2, at 1:05 p.m. PDT

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

Saints: None

Rams: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

“I WILL BE AT THE GAME FOR SHOUGHS DEBUT!!! CAN’T WAIT TO LOSE 45-0.” – Shane

“Good stuff Shane, have a fun evening.” – Henry

Sunday, Nov. 2, at 1:25 p.m. PDT

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders

Jaguars: Marcos, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony

Raiders: Henry

“I am excited for the Travis Hunter 2nd half breakout.” – Marcos

Sunday, Nov. 2, at 5:20 p.m. PDT

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Chiefs: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Tony

Bills: Henry, Shane, Faith, Addison

“Taylor Swift.” – Alicia

“Correct, Alicia.” – Marcos

Sunday, Nov. 2, at 5:20 p.m. PDT

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Seahawks: Marcos,Nick, Jon, Shane, Faith

Commanders: Addison, Henry, Tony

“Kenneth Walker :D.” – Shane

“Shane you gotta be more original here.” – Henry

“Justice for the Mariners. I guess I’ll root for the Seahawks.” – Faith

Monday, Nov. 3, at 5:15 p.m. PDT

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Cardinals: Henry

Cowboys: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony

“Once I was driving and a cardinal flew right into my windshield. Not very good survival instincts.” – Faith

_________________

