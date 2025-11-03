Opinion: The Graphic Predicts Week 9 of the ’25 NFL Season

Art by Cara Tang
The story of Week 8 is one that will go down in history. 13 out of the 14 games in Week 8 were decided by lopsided scores, making it one of the highest average scoring margins in NFL history, according to SB Nation.
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium, with the final score ending in a Chargers win, 37-10, according to ESPN. A 27-point Chargers victory set the tone for the rest of the week. The only one-score game? That was between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals.
On Sunday, the Jets traveled to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. Even though both teams had struggled offensively, this matchup turned into a back-and-forth thriller, with the Jets getting their first win, 39–38, according to ESPN. Jets running back Breece Hall lit up the Bengals for 147 yards and three total touchdowns — one of those coming on a four-yard pass to rookie tight end Mason Taylor for the game-winner.
Finally, the weekend slate concluded in fitting fashion, with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Washington Commanders 28–7. With the conclusion of this game, the average margin of victory in Week 8 stood at a staggering 18.6 points.
At the halfway mark of the NFL Season, here’s an update in the standings:
Marcos – 40 points
Tony – 36 points
Jon – 35 points
Henry – 34 points
Faith – 34 points
Addison – 34 points
Nick – 33 points
Shane – 32 points
Alicia – 29 points
Here are the picks for Week 9.
Thursday, Oct. 30, at 5:15 p.m. PDT
Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Ravens: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
Dolphins: None
“I want to see Jaylen Waddle do his waddle celebration in the end zone tonight.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT
Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals
Bears: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
Bengals: Addison, Jon
“The Bears would find a way to lose this game somehow.” – Shane
“Shane the debby downer, man.” – Henry
“Da Bears.” – Faith
Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Vikings: None
Lions: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
“AIDAN HUTCHINSON CONTRACT EXTENSION W.” – Faith
“AIDAN HUTCHINSON CONTRACT EXTENSION L.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers
Panthers: None
Packers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
“Oh Jordan Love, where do I even begin?” – Shane
“Shane, chill homie.” – Henry
Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
Broncos: Marcos, Addison, Jon, Henry, Faith, Tony
Texans: Nick, Alicia, Shane
“This game will be a defensive slugfest and I’m all for it.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT
Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots
Falcons: Marcos
Patriots: Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
“Drake MayeVP is still strong.” – Shane
“Shane stop bro.” – Henry
Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT
San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants
49ers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Jon, Henry, Tony
Giants: Alicia, Shane, Faith
“DART MASTERCLASS LOADING!” – Shane
“Go 49ers but also go Dart.” – Tony
Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers
Colts: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
Steelers: None
“Indiana Jones :D.” – Shane
“You write the same comment every week Shane.” – Henry
“I feel like Henry’s got to get more creative here.” – Faith
Sunday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. PDT
Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans
Chargers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
Titans: None
“I can’t even put into words how bad the Titans are.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 2, at 1:05 p.m. PDT
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
Saints: None
Rams: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
“I WILL BE AT THE GAME FOR SHOUGHS DEBUT!!! CAN’T WAIT TO LOSE 45-0.” – Shane
“Good stuff Shane, have a fun evening.” – Henry
Sunday, Nov. 2, at 1:25 p.m. PDT
Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
Jaguars: Marcos, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony
Raiders: Henry
“I am excited for the Travis Hunter 2nd half breakout.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 2, at 5:20 p.m. PDT
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Chiefs: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Tony
Bills: Henry, Shane, Faith, Addison
“Taylor Swift.” – Alicia
“Correct, Alicia.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 2, at 5:20 p.m. PDT
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Seahawks: Marcos,Nick, Jon, Shane, Faith
Commanders: Addison, Henry, Tony
“Kenneth Walker :D.” – Shane
“Shane you gotta be more original here.” – Henry
“Justice for the Mariners. I guess I’ll root for the Seahawks.” – Faith
Monday, Nov. 3, at 5:15 p.m. PDT
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Cardinals: Henry
Cowboys: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony
“Once I was driving and a cardinal flew right into my windshield. Not very good survival instincts.” – Faith
_________________
