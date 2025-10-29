Opinion: The Graphic Predicts Week 8 of the ’25 NFL Season

Art by Cara Tang
On Thursday Night in the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers played a back-and-forth game that ended 33-31. In the second game of the Joe Flacco era in Cincinnati, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson nailed the game winning kick as time expired to give the Bengals the win over their division rivals.
With this win, the Bengals moved to second place in the AFC North at 3-4, while the Steelers stayed in first place at 4-2, according to ESPN.
On Sunday, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants played the game of the year. Going into the 4th quarter, the Broncos were down by 18 points and were on their way to their 3rd loss of the season.
However, in the 4th quarter, Broncos QB Bo Nix led a remarkable comeback. He threw for 174 passing yards along with 2 passing touchdowns and 46 rushing yards for 2 rushing touchdowns, according to ESPN. The Broncos scored 33 points in the 4th quarter. For reference, the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t scored 33 points in their last 3 games combined.
With this result, the Broncos move to 5-2 on the season. With the Los Angeles Chargers losing to the Indianapolis Colts, the Broncos now take over first place in the AFC West. However, the Kansas City Chiefs are right on their heels at 4-3.
Going into Week 8, here’s the shakeup in the standings:
Marcos – 32 points
Tony – 28 points
Jon – 27 points
Henry – 27 points
Shane – 26 points
Faith – 25 points
Addison – 24 points
Nick – 23 points
Alicia – 21 points
Now, here are the PGM staff’s picks for Week 8.
Thursday, Oct. 23rd, at 5:15 p.m. PDT
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
Vikings: Shane, Tony
Chargers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Faith
“Vikings D-Line gonna feast against the JV Chargers o-line.” – Shane
Sunday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. PDT
Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins: Henry
Falcons: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony
“23 – 9 Falcons win in the most boring game this season.” – Shane
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens
Bears: Henry, Shane, Tony
Ravens: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Faith
“The Bears might be 5-2 after this game and that is scary.” – Shane
“Ravens are 1-5, what’s the solution?” – Henry
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers
Bills: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony
Panthers: Henry
“The Bills can probably win.” – Tony
“What if they were called the Williams. That would be crazy.” – Faith
San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans
49ers: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
Texans: None
“Andy Isabella should pull us through.” – Henry
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots
Browns: Henry
Patriots: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony
“DRAKE MAYE.” – Tony
“DRAKE MAYE AGAIN.” – Shane
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Giants: Jon
Eagles: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
“Remember when the Giants beat the Eagles last time they played.” – Tony
“TONY: No.” – Henry
“Yeah no Tony I don’t recall that.” – Faith
Sunday, Oct. 26, at 1:05 p.m. PDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints
Buccaneers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
Saints: None
“1-7 here we come #whodat.” – Shane
Sunday, Oct. 26, at 1:25 p.m. PDT
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos
Cowboys: Marcos, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane
Broncos: Nick, Addison, Faith, Tony
“I’m so glad I traded Rashee Rice for you, Mr. Lamb.” – Marcos
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Titans: None
Colts: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
“No Kenneth Walker this week so INDIANA JONES WILL DO.” – Shane
“Extremely bummed we won’t be able to see Kenneth Walker in action. But thank God for Jonathan Taylor.” – Henry
Sunday, Oct. 26, at 5:20 p.m. PDT
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Packers: Nick, Addison, Jon, Henry, Henry, Shane, Tony
Steelers: Marcos, Alicia, Faith
“Aaron Rodgers bowl.” – Tony
“No more cheese.” – Faith
Monday, Oct. 27, at 5:15 p.m. PDT
Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Faith, Tony
Commanders: Shane
“I’m sensing a Commanders upset in the final minutes.” – Shane
“Red and yellow team gonna win.” – Faith
