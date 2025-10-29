Opinion: The Graphic Predicts Week 8 of the ’25 NFL Season

Art by Cara Tang

On Thursday Night in the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers played a back-and-forth game that ended 33-31. In the second game of the Joe Flacco era in Cincinnati, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson nailed the game winning kick as time expired to give the Bengals the win over their division rivals.

With this win, the Bengals moved to second place in the AFC North at 3-4, while the Steelers stayed in first place at 4-2, according to ESPN.

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants played the game of the year. Going into the 4th quarter, the Broncos were down by 18 points and were on their way to their 3rd loss of the season.

However, in the 4th quarter, Broncos QB Bo Nix led a remarkable comeback. He threw for 174 passing yards along with 2 passing touchdowns and 46 rushing yards for 2 rushing touchdowns, according to ESPN. The Broncos scored 33 points in the 4th quarter. For reference, the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t scored 33 points in their last 3 games combined.

With this result, the Broncos move to 5-2 on the season. With the Los Angeles Chargers losing to the Indianapolis Colts, the Broncos now take over first place in the AFC West. However, the Kansas City Chiefs are right on their heels at 4-3.

Going into Week 8, here’s the shakeup in the standings:

Marcos – 32 points

Tony – 28 points

Jon – 27 points

Henry – 27 points

Shane – 26 points

Faith – 25 points

Addison – 24 points

Nick – 23 points

Alicia – 21 points

Now, here are the PGM staff’s picks for Week 8.

Thursday, Oct. 23rd, at 5:15 p.m. PDT

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Vikings: Shane, Tony

Chargers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Faith

“Vikings D-Line gonna feast against the JV Chargers o-line.” – Shane

Sunday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. PDT

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons

Dolphins: Henry

Falcons: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony

“23 – 9 Falcons win in the most boring game this season.” – Shane

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens

Bears: Henry, Shane, Tony

Ravens: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Faith

“The Bears might be 5-2 after this game and that is scary.” – Shane

“Ravens are 1-5, what’s the solution?” – Henry

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Bills: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony

Panthers: Henry

“The Bills can probably win.” – Tony

“What if they were called the Williams. That would be crazy.” – Faith

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

49ers: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

Texans: None

“CMC vs the Texans.” – Shane

“Andy Isabella should pull us through.” – Henry

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

Browns: Henry

Patriots: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony

“DRAKE MAYE.” – Tony

“DRAKE MAYE AGAIN.” – Shane

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Giants: Jon

Eagles: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

“Remember when the Giants beat the Eagles last time they played.” – Tony

“TONY: No.” – Henry

“Yeah no Tony I don’t recall that.” – Faith

Sunday, Oct. 26, at 1:05 p.m. PDT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Buccaneers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

Saints: None

“1-7 here we come #whodat.” – Shane

Sunday, Oct. 26, at 1:25 p.m. PDT

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos

Cowboys: Marcos, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane

Broncos: Nick, Addison, Faith, Tony

“I’m so glad I traded Rashee Rice for you, Mr. Lamb.” – Marcos

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Titans: None

Colts: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

“No Kenneth Walker this week so INDIANA JONES WILL DO.” – Shane

“Extremely bummed we won’t be able to see Kenneth Walker in action. But thank God for Jonathan Taylor.” – Henry

Sunday, Oct. 26, at 5:20 p.m. PDT

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Packers: Nick, Addison, Jon, Henry, Henry, Shane, Tony

Steelers: Marcos, Alicia, Faith

“Aaron Rodgers bowl.” – Tony

“No more cheese.” – Faith

Monday, Oct. 27, at 5:15 p.m. PDT

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Faith, Tony

Commanders: Shane

“I’m sensing a Commanders upset in the final minutes.” – Shane

“Red and yellow team gonna win.” – Faith

