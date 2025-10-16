Opinion: The Graphic Predicts Week 6 of the ’25 NFL Season

Graphic by Cara Tang

On Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers stunned the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Playing without much of their starting offense, the Niners held on for the win thanks to a clutch punch-out by defensive tackle Alfred Collins. Collins forced a fumble from Rams running back Kyren Williams at the one-yard line to preserve the victory. This win put the 49ers in first place in the NFC West, while the Rams dropped to third in the competitive division.

On Sunday, the NFL’s final two undefeated teams — the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills — fell to the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, respectively. The Broncos’ defense sacked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts six times, while the Patriots held Bills running back James Cook to just 49 rushing yards, according to ESPN. With these losses, the 1972 Miami Dolphins’ undefeated record survives another year.

On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs girl-bossed a little too close to the sun and dropped a close one to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Post-Taylor Swift-album Travis Kelce had a vintage performance, finishing with seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. However, help is on the way — star wide receiver Rashee Rice will return from his suspension in Week 7, aiming to give the Chiefs’ passing attack a much-needed boost.



With last week’s picks in the books, let’s look at the standings:

Shane – 8 points

Marcos – 7 points

Tony – 7 points

Jon – 7 points

Faith – 6 points

Henry – 5 points

Addison – 5 points

Alicia – 4 points

Nick – 4 points

Now, for what we’ve all been waiting for. Here are the PGM staff’s picks for Week 6.

Thursday, Oct. 9th, at 5:15 p.m. PDT

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Eagles: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony Giants: None

“If AJ Brown doesn’t score more than 11 fantasy points, then I’m dropping him.” – Marcos

“I’m pulling through for the Eagles given my Philly background.” – Henry

“Last year I probably would’ve picked the Giants because of my grudge against the Eagles, which is probably why I came in last. Not doing that again.” – Tony

Sunday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 a.m. PDT

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets

Broncos: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Henry, Shane, Alicia, Faith, Tony Jets: None

“Bonitto is gonna eat against this JV oline.” – Shane

“I don’t think broncos fly faster than jets, but I still think they’re gonna win.” – Faith

“The Jets are just so bad.” – Tony

Sunday, Oct. 12, at 10:00 a.m. PDT

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Rams: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

Ravens: None

“Orioles and Ravens falling off in the same year. Tough year for Baltimore birds.” – Tony

“I’m a bit salty I didn’t think of Tony’s comment before he did.” – Marcos

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Cowboys: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony Panthers: None

“Apparently Dak Prescott is one of the highest paid players in the NFL, so the Cowboys better be getting their money’s worth.” – Faith

“What sound does a panther make?” – Tony

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

Cardinals: None Colts: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

“Battle of the ex-Eagles coordinators but one is significantly better.” – Shane

“The Colts defense did wonders for my fantasy team last week and they better do it again.” – Faith

“That Cardinals game last week was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. I do not think I can pick them again.” – Tony

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars

Seahawks: Marcos, Nick, Jon, Henry

Jaguars: Addison, Alicia, Shane, Faith, Tony

“Devin Lloyd DPOY szn.” – Shane

“We’ll see what Kenneth Walker does this time around.” – Henry

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

Chargers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony Dolphins: None

“Jaylen Waddle, please take it easy on me this week.” – Marcos

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns: Nick, Henry

Steelers: Marcos, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony

“Dillon Gabriel. I don’t trust people who have a first name as a last name.” – Marcos

“Still yuck toward the Steelers. I’ll root for just about anyone else.” – Henry

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints

Patriots: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Faith, Tony

Saints: Shane

“Spencer Rattler is better than your QB1.” – Shane

“You’re going down, Shane.” – Tony

Sunday, Oct. 12, at 1:05 p.m. PDT

Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders

Titans: Nick, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith

Raiders: Marcos, Addison, Jon, Henry, Tony

“CAM WARD IS HIM.” – Shane

“Shoutout to my boy David Gentzel.” – Henry

Sunday, Oct. 12, at 1:25 p.m. PDT

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

49ers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

Buccaneers: None

“I’m salty about last week’s loss to the 49ers, so give me the Buccaneers.” – Marcos

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

Bengals: Addison, Alicia

Packers: Marcos, Nick, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

“Only tigers I’ll ever root for is Detroit” – Faith

“I’m allergic to cats and anytime I ask if I would have the same allergic to reaction to a tiger — (like a bengal tiger) remove parentheses -TG — as I would to a cat, I get told that if I’m that close to a tiger I have other things to worry about, which that may be true, but it doesn’t answer my question.” – Tony

“Interesting, Tony.” – Marcos

Sunday, Oct. 12, at 5:20 p.m. PDT

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Lions: Nick, Addison, Shane, Faith Chiefs: Marcos, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Tony

“’The Life of a Showgirl’ massively disappointed me. Also, go Lions.” – Faith

“Faith lowkey made me a Lions fan. I don’t care about the Chiefs or Travis Kelce.” – Henry

Monday, Oct. 13, at 4:15 p.m. PDT

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons

Bills: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

Falcons: None

“Josh Allen is probably good enough to beat the Falcons, but too bad he couldn’t beat Drake Maye.” – Tony

Monday, Oct. 13, at 5:15 p.m. PDT

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Bears: Shane Commanders: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Faith, Tony

“Bears gonna get their revenge after last year’s hail mary.” – Shane

_________________

