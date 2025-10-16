Opinion: The Graphic Predicts Week 6 of the ’25 NFL Season

Graphic by Cara Tang
On Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers stunned the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Playing without much of their starting offense, the Niners held on for the win thanks to a clutch punch-out by defensive tackle Alfred Collins. Collins forced a fumble from Rams running back Kyren Williams at the one-yard line to preserve the victory. This win put the 49ers in first place in the NFC West, while the Rams dropped to third in the competitive division.
On Sunday, the NFL’s final two undefeated teams — the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills — fell to the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, respectively. The Broncos’ defense sacked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts six times, while the Patriots held Bills running back James Cook to just 49 rushing yards, according to ESPN. With these losses, the 1972 Miami Dolphins’ undefeated record survives another year.
On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs girl-bossed a little too close to the sun and dropped a close one to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Post-Taylor Swift-album Travis Kelce had a vintage performance, finishing with seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. However, help is on the way — star wide receiver Rashee Rice will return from his suspension in Week 7, aiming to give the Chiefs’ passing attack a much-needed boost.
With last week’s picks in the books, let’s look at the standings:
Shane – 8 points
Marcos – 7 points
Tony – 7 points
Jon – 7 points
Faith – 6 points
Henry – 5 points
Addison – 5 points
Alicia – 4 points
Nick – 4 points
Now, for what we’ve all been waiting for. Here are the PGM staff’s picks for Week 6.
Thursday, Oct. 9th, at 5:15 p.m. PDT
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Eagles: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony Giants: None
“If AJ Brown doesn’t score more than 11 fantasy points, then I’m dropping him.” – Marcos
“I’m pulling through for the Eagles given my Philly background.” – Henry
“Last year I probably would’ve picked the Giants because of my grudge against the Eagles, which is probably why I came in last. Not doing that again.” – Tony
Sunday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 a.m. PDT
Denver Broncos vs New York Jets
Broncos: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Henry, Shane, Alicia, Faith, Tony Jets: None
“Bonitto is gonna eat against this JV oline.” – Shane
“I don’t think broncos fly faster than jets, but I still think they’re gonna win.” – Faith
“The Jets are just so bad.” – Tony
Sunday, Oct. 12, at 10:00 a.m. PDT
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Rams: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
Ravens: None
“Orioles and Ravens falling off in the same year. Tough year for Baltimore birds.” – Tony
“I’m a bit salty I didn’t think of Tony’s comment before he did.” – Marcos
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
Cowboys: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony Panthers: None
“Apparently Dak Prescott is one of the highest paid players in the NFL, so the Cowboys better be getting their money’s worth.” – Faith
“What sound does a panther make?” – Tony
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts
Cardinals: None Colts: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
“Battle of the ex-Eagles coordinators but one is significantly better.” – Shane
“The Colts defense did wonders for my fantasy team last week and they better do it again.” – Faith
“That Cardinals game last week was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. I do not think I can pick them again.” – Tony
Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars
Seahawks: Marcos, Nick, Jon, Henry
Jaguars: Addison, Alicia, Shane, Faith, Tony
“Devin Lloyd DPOY szn.” – Shane
“We’ll see what Kenneth Walker does this time around.” – Henry
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins
Chargers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony Dolphins: None
“Jaylen Waddle, please take it easy on me this week.” – Marcos
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Browns: Nick, Henry
Steelers: Marcos, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony
“Dillon Gabriel. I don’t trust people who have a first name as a last name.” – Marcos
“Still yuck toward the Steelers. I’ll root for just about anyone else.” – Henry
New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints
Patriots: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Faith, Tony
Saints: Shane
“Spencer Rattler is better than your QB1.” – Shane
“You’re going down, Shane.” – Tony
Sunday, Oct. 12, at 1:05 p.m. PDT
Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders
Titans: Nick, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith
Raiders: Marcos, Addison, Jon, Henry, Tony
“CAM WARD IS HIM.” – Shane
“Shoutout to my boy David Gentzel.” – Henry
Sunday, Oct. 12, at 1:25 p.m. PDT
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49ers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
Buccaneers: None
“I’m salty about last week’s loss to the 49ers, so give me the Buccaneers.” – Marcos
Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers
Bengals: Addison, Alicia
Packers: Marcos, Nick, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
“Only tigers I’ll ever root for is Detroit” – Faith
“I’m allergic to cats and anytime I ask if I would have the same allergic to reaction to a tiger — (like a bengal tiger) remove parentheses -TG — as I would to a cat, I get told that if I’m that close to a tiger I have other things to worry about, which that may be true, but it doesn’t answer my question.” – Tony
“Interesting, Tony.” – Marcos
Sunday, Oct. 12, at 5:20 p.m. PDT
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Lions: Nick, Addison, Shane, Faith Chiefs: Marcos, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Tony
“’The Life of a Showgirl’ massively disappointed me. Also, go Lions.” – Faith
“Faith lowkey made me a Lions fan. I don’t care about the Chiefs or Travis Kelce.” – Henry
Monday, Oct. 13, at 4:15 p.m. PDT
Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons
Bills: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
Falcons: None
“Josh Allen is probably good enough to beat the Falcons, but too bad he couldn’t beat Drake Maye.” – Tony
Monday, Oct. 13, at 5:15 p.m. PDT
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
Bears: Shane Commanders: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Faith, Tony
“Bears gonna get their revenge after last year’s hail mary.” – Shane
