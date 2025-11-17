Opinion: The Graphic Predicts Week 11 of the ’25 NFL Season

Art by Cara Tang
On Nov. 9, the Buffalo Bills took on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, in a game where the Dolphins stunned the Bills 30-13. Miami was led by running back De’Von Achane, who racked up 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who added five catches for 84 yards and a score, according to ESPN. Despite Bills QB Josh Allen’s 306 passing yards, Buffalo couldn’t overcome a late fumble by RB James Cook. The Bills dropped to second in their division, as the New England Patriots moved to first place in the AFC East.
In another exciting matchup, the Patriots beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-23 behind a stellar performance from rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson exploded for 147 rushing yards, with 124 of those yards coming off two long touchdowns, according to ESPN. The Buccaneers defense struggled against explosive plays, also giving up a 72 yard touchdown to WR Kyle Williams. However, Tampa Bay is getting reinforcements soon, as RB Bucky Irving was seen practicing this week for the first time in two months, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Lastly, the Los Angeles Rams gave the San Francisco 49ers their first divisional loss of the season, winning 42-26. Rams QB Matthew Stafford threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns, extending his streak to three consecutive games with four touchdowns and zero interceptions, according to Sports Illustrated. Rams LB Nate Landman’s forced fumble on 49ers WR Jauan Jennings set the tone early, and the Rams never looked back. With the win, the Rams move to 7-2 on the season, tying the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West.
With 10 weeks in the books, here is a look at the standings:
Marcos – 58 points
Tony – 54 points
Henry – 54 points
Jon – 51 points
Faith – 51 points
Addison – 51 points
Nick – 50 points
Shane – 47 points
Alicia – 43 points
Now, let’s get to the picks for Week 11.
Thursday, Nov. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PDT
New York Jets at New England Patriots
Jets: None
Patriots: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony
“Drake, and I cannot stress this enough, Maye.” – Tony
“Y’all heard about this Drake Maye guy??” – Faith
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 a.m. PDT
Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins
Commanders: Shane, Faith
Dolphins: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Tony
“Mariota Magic is gonna shock y’all.” – Shane
“Oh Jaylen Waddle, where do I begin?” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. PDT
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Panthers: Nick, Alicia, Shane, Faith
Falcons: Marcos, Jon, Tony
“Crazy idea, but the Panthers should throw the ball to Tetairoa McMillan.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 10:00 a.m. PDT
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Bears: Alicia, Shane
Vikings: Marcos, Nick, Jon, Tony, Faith
“JJ McCarthy is terrible and the Bears will exploit that.” – Shane
“Just picked up the Vikings‘ defense on my fantasy team so they better lock in.” – Faith
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. PDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills
Buccaneers: Marcos, Jon
Bills: Nick, Alicia, Shane, Faith, Tony
“Bucs are lowkey frauds.” – Shane
“This is a make or break game for the Bucs, I think they’re going to get it done.” – Jon
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. PDT
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Chargers: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony
Jaguars: None
“I am a Parker Washington truther.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. PDT
Green Bay Packers at New York Giants
Packers: Marcos, Nick, Jon, Tony, Faith
Giants: Jon
“I have little faith in the Giants without Dart. Also Brian Daboll is incompetent.” – Addison
“I think the Giants have something to prove. However I’m worried about what their game script will look like.” – Jon
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. PDT
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Bengals: Marcos, Nick, Jon, Tony
Steelers: Alicia, Shane, Faith
“The news that Joe Burrow will be back for Thanksgiving has restored my hope in this team. They’re also coming off the bye.” – Addison
“Been listening to lots of Steely Dan recently. There’s probably a connection here.” – Faith
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. PDT
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Texans: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony
Titans: None
“Snooze fest.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1:05 p.m. PDT
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
49ers: Marcos, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony
Cardinals: Nick
“CMC FOR 50 IN FANTASY.” – Shane
“Shane spittin for real.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1:05 p.m. PDT
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Seahawks: Faith
Rams: Marcos, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Tony
“Good game on paper but the Rams are just so much better on the field.” – Shane
“It’s Seachickens week.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1:25 p.m. PDT
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Ravens: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony
Browns: None
“Loop there it is! Loop there it is!” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1:25 p.m. PDT
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Chiefs: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Tony
Broncos: Faith
“BO PIX.” – Shane’
“Everyone’s going to learn why Rashee Rice is a top 5 WR in Fantasy Football this week.” – Jon
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 5:20 p.m. PDT
Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles
Lions: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith
Eagles: Tony
“Eagles are coming off a short week and only put up 10 points on Monday…” – Addison
“AJ Brown will pop off, but they’re not going to be able to stop the run and JayMo + Amon Ra will pick them apart.” – Jon
“Feeling betrayed by Tony today.” – Faith
Monday, Nov. 17 at 5:15 p.m. PDT
Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders
Cowboys: Marcos, Nick, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony
Raiders: None
“Cowboys are going to put BTA, no question about it.” – Jon
