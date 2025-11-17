Opinion: The Graphic Predicts Week 10 of the ’25 NFL Season

Art by Cara Tang

In the Sunday morning slate, the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals put on an early game-of-the-year candidate. The Bears came out on top 47- 42 after a 58-yard touchdown by QB Caleb Williams to rookie TE Colston Loveland with 17 seconds remaining. Loveland spun out of two tackles from the Bengals safeties and broke free to win the game.

In the afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 in overtime, thanks to a defensive stand that prevented the Raiders from scoring on a two-point conversion. Raiders TE Brock Bowers had the game of his life with 12 catches for 127 yards and 3 TDs, according to ESPN.

Finally, the Arizona Cardinals ended their five-game losing streak, taking down the Dallas Cowboys 27-17. The Cowboys were heading into their bye week with obvious needs at defense.

However, they swung a huge trade for defensive reinforcements. The Cowboys traded a 7th-round pick for Bengals LB Logan Wilson, and in a shocking move, the New York Jets traded star DT Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys for two first-round picks, according to the Cowboys website. The Cowboys are all in this year in pursuit of their sixth Super Bowl ring.

Here’s an update to the standings:

Marcos – 48 points

Tony – 45 points

Jon – 42 points

Henry – 43 points

Faith – 43 points

Addison – 42 points

Nick – 41 points

Shane – 40 points

Alicia – 35 points

Now, let’s get to the picks for Week 10.

Thursday, Nov. 6, at 5:15 p.m. PT

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Raiders: None

Broncos: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

“Raider? I hardly know her!” – Faith

Sunday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 a.m. PT

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

Falcons: None

Colts: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

“28-3.” – Shane

“28-3.” – Tony

Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patriots: Nick, Addison, Alicia, Shane, Faith, Tony

Buccaneers: Marcos, Jon

“Drake “Drake Maye” Maye.” – Tony

“DRAKE “MVP” MAYE.” – Shane

“Drake lost.” – Henry

Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Jets: Henry

Browns: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony

“I’m going to take a nap during this game.” – Marcos

Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Texans: Marcos, Henry, Tony

Jaguars: Nick, Addison, Alicia, Shane, Faith

“JAKOBI MEYERS 200 YARD GAME LOADING.” – Shane

Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Bills: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

Dolphins: None

“Marcos nearly picked the Dolphins this week until we called him out.” – Henry

Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT

Chicago Bears at New York Giants

Bears: Marcos, Nick, Henry, Faith

Giants: Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Tony

“Tyrique Stevenson vs Jackson Dart.” – Shane

“It’s Jaxson, Shane.” – Tony

“Keep em coming Bears. Da GOATs.” – Henry

“I miss Ben Johnson.” – Faith

Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens

Vikings: Faith, Tony

Ravens: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane

“Light Purple vs Dark Purple.” – Marcos

Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Panthers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

Saints: None

“Shane, I am so sorry.” – Marcos

Sunday, Nov. 9, at 1:05 p.m. PT

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seahawks: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

Cardinals: None

“Battle of Da Birds.” – Marcos

Sunday, Nov. 9, at 1:25 p.m. PT

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Commanders: None

Lions: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

“Give Jayden Daniels my elbow please :(.” – Shane

“The Lions have had such a strong season but I’ll always root for them like they’re the underdogs. GOATed.” – Henry

“Jake Bates NFL MVP.” – Faith

Sunday, Nov. 9, at 1:25 p.m. PT

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

49ers: None

Rams: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony

“What sound does a Ram make.” – Tony

“What sound does a 49er make.” – Henry

“I feel like ram noises are kind of obvious. Henry’s onto something, though.” – Faith

Sunday, Nov. 9, at 5:20 p.m. PT

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

Steelers: Shane, Faith

Chargers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Tony

“Ayahuasca vs Madison Beer.” – Shane

Monday, Nov. 10, at 5:15 p.m. PT

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Eagles: Marcos, Jon, Faith, Tony

Packers: Nick, Addison, Alicia, Henry, Shane

“Jordan Love is the greatest QB since Norm Van Brocklin.” – Shane

“I BLEED green and white.” – Henry

