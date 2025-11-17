Opinion: The Graphic Predicts Week 10 of the ’25 NFL Season

Art by Cara Tang
In the Sunday morning slate, the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals put on an early game-of-the-year candidate. The Bears came out on top 47- 42 after a 58-yard touchdown by QB Caleb Williams to rookie TE Colston Loveland with 17 seconds remaining. Loveland spun out of two tackles from the Bengals safeties and broke free to win the game.
In the afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 in overtime, thanks to a defensive stand that prevented the Raiders from scoring on a two-point conversion. Raiders TE Brock Bowers had the game of his life with 12 catches for 127 yards and 3 TDs, according to ESPN.
Finally, the Arizona Cardinals ended their five-game losing streak, taking down the Dallas Cowboys 27-17. The Cowboys were heading into their bye week with obvious needs at defense.
However, they swung a huge trade for defensive reinforcements. The Cowboys traded a 7th-round pick for Bengals LB Logan Wilson, and in a shocking move, the New York Jets traded star DT Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys for two first-round picks, according to the Cowboys website. The Cowboys are all in this year in pursuit of their sixth Super Bowl ring.
Here’s an update to the standings:
Marcos – 48 points
Tony – 45 points
Jon – 42 points
Henry – 43 points
Faith – 43 points
Addison – 42 points
Nick – 41 points
Shane – 40 points
Alicia – 35 points
Now, let’s get to the picks for Week 10.
Thursday, Nov. 6, at 5:15 p.m. PT
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Raiders: None
Broncos: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
“Raider? I hardly know her!” – Faith
Sunday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 a.m. PT
Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts
Falcons: None
Colts: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
“28-3.” – Shane
“28-3.” – Tony
Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT
New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Patriots: Nick, Addison, Alicia, Shane, Faith, Tony
Buccaneers: Marcos, Jon
“Drake “Drake Maye” Maye.” – Tony
“DRAKE “MVP” MAYE.” – Shane
“Drake lost.” – Henry
Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
Jets: Henry
Browns: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Faith, Tony
“I’m going to take a nap during this game.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Texans: Marcos, Henry, Tony
Jaguars: Nick, Addison, Alicia, Shane, Faith
“JAKOBI MEYERS 200 YARD GAME LOADING.” – Shane
Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Bills: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
Dolphins: None
“Marcos nearly picked the Dolphins this week until we called him out.” – Henry
Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT
Chicago Bears at New York Giants
Bears: Marcos, Nick, Henry, Faith
Giants: Addison, Alicia, Jon, Shane, Tony
“Tyrique Stevenson vs Jackson Dart.” – Shane
“It’s Jaxson, Shane.” – Tony
“Keep em coming Bears. Da GOATs.” – Henry
“I miss Ben Johnson.” – Faith
Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT
Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens
Vikings: Faith, Tony
Ravens: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane
“Light Purple vs Dark Purple.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. PT
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
Panthers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
Saints: None
“Shane, I am so sorry.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 9, at 1:05 p.m. PT
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
Seahawks: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
Cardinals: None
“Battle of Da Birds.” – Marcos
Sunday, Nov. 9, at 1:25 p.m. PT
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
Commanders: None
Lions: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
“Give Jayden Daniels my elbow please :(.” – Shane
“The Lions have had such a strong season but I’ll always root for them like they’re the underdogs. GOATed.” – Henry
“Jake Bates NFL MVP.” – Faith
Sunday, Nov. 9, at 1:25 p.m. PT
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
49ers: None
Rams: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Shane, Faith, Tony
“What sound does a Ram make.” – Tony
“What sound does a 49er make.” – Henry
“I feel like ram noises are kind of obvious. Henry’s onto something, though.” – Faith
Sunday, Nov. 9, at 5:20 p.m. PT
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers
Steelers: Shane, Faith
Chargers: Marcos, Nick, Addison, Alicia, Jon, Henry, Tony
“Ayahuasca vs Madison Beer.” – Shane
Monday, Nov. 10, at 5:15 p.m. PT
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers
Eagles: Marcos, Jon, Faith, Tony
Packers: Nick, Addison, Alicia, Henry, Shane
“Jordan Love is the greatest QB since Norm Van Brocklin.” – Shane
“I BLEED green and white.” – Henry
__________________
