Opinion: The Graphic Predicts the 2024 NFL Season (Super Bowl LIX)

It’s finally here. Super Bowl LIX is just around the corner.

Following a nail-biting conference championships, to the dismay of many football fans, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will square off for the Lombardi Trophy — with the Chiefs chasing the three-peat.

In a rampage from the start, the Eagles stormed their way through the Washington Commanders for a 55-23 win in the first matchup of the weekend. The offseason acquisition of running back Saquon Barkley paid dividends for Philly, as both Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for three touchdowns, leading the Eagles to their second Super Bowl appearance in the last three seasons, according to ESPN.

In the second, and final matchup of the weekend, the Chiefs just narrowly escaped the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling 32-29 victory to advance to their third straight Super Bowl. It was a rematch of last season’s AFC divisional round, and once again, the Chiefs got the better of the Bills.

Both teams have been well acquainted with one another, facing off eight times since their very first matchup in 2021. In those eight matchups, the series is split four a piece, but the four matchups the Chiefs won have all come in the playoffs, according to ESPN.

With that being said, this puts a wrap on the 2024 NFL Season and the Graphic’s 2024 NFL Picks! It’s been a journey to get to the finish line, but thanks for joining along for the ride!

Before we get into the Super Bowl predictions, here’s a last look at the standings:

Amanda – 143 points

Gabrielle – 142 points

Hunter – 140 points

Nick – 138 points

Shalom – 134 points

Shane – 127 points

Justin – 126 points

Nina – 121 points

Tony – 117 points

Jade – 59 points

Here are Super Bowl LIX predictions!

Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3:30 p.m., PST

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles



Chiefs: Tony, Hunter, Jade, Gabrielle

Eagles: Justin, Shalom, Nina, Amanda, Nick

“Can both teams lose? Does anyone know when the Raiders play?” – Justin

“This matchup feels like someone made every wrong choice possible in a choose your own advenure book. That being said, I’m never picking the Eagles, even if a win here would further the narrative of [Patrick] Mahomes being the goat. Whatever.” – Tony

“I’d rather see a dynasty than let the most evil team in the league get a win.” – Hunter

“It physically hurts to watch the Chiefs in the Super Bowl again. Like, I’m genuinely in distress.” – Shalom

“SAQUON BARKLEY AND JALEN HURTS, SAVE US.” – Nina

“I’m using this game as an excuse to do nothing for three hours.” – Amanda

“Those Swift fans can make anything happen, she’s said it herself.” – Jade

“If this wasn’t the Super Bowl, I would be more confident of the Eagles winning, but the Chiefs are so good in the Super Bowl. However, I think this Eagles team is so complete, they can absolutely win this one.” – Nick

