Opinion: Stanley Cups Are Better Than Hydro Flasks

Staying hydrated during college is very important, especially at a campus like Pepperdine. Walking uphill to classes can be exhausting due to the amount of stairs and hot days.

Students tend to carry the Original Hydro Flask and Stanley cups everywhere from classrooms, to the gym, to Payson Library and even to the beach.

Nonetheless, different water bottle brands can be seen throughout campus, but it is no secret there are two main ones that tend to be the most popular. In my opinion, Stanley cups are better than Hydro Flask water bottles for many reasons.

To start off, Stanleys are able to fit into cup holders. This can be very helpful for students who regularly drive and can simply place their Stanley in the cup holder next to them.

Original Hydro Flask bottles are quite the opposite and do not fit anywhere. They are much bigger from the bottom and do not have the capability of fitting into cup holders or any place that is designed to hold water bottles.

However, a new Hydro Flask has been created called the “All Around Travel Tumbler” which looks similar to a Stanley cup and fits into various cup holders. Despite this, many Hydro Flasks seen on campus are the original water bottles first created in 2009.

For individuals who own an original Hydro Flask, buying a cup holder expander can be more expensive and complicated than purchasing a Stanley that fits everywhere easily.

The way Stanley cups are designed is not only more efficient because of their shape but can also be decorated more creatively. Although many students decorate their Stanleys and Hydro Flasks with stickers which is one thing they both have in common, Stanleys can be decorated in a more unique way.

Accessories such as name tags can be added to the lids of Stanleys for a more aesthetic look. The straws of these cups can also be customized with straw covers which include a variety of silicon animals such as frogs, bears and cats.

This is almost impossible to do on the original Hydro Flasks since many come with a solid lid or the straws are too thin and small.

The only way to truly decorate an original Hydro Flask is by adding stickers because they do not have a compatible lid for straw covers and enough room for other lid accessories. However, Stanleys have the ability to be decorated with stickers, lid accessories and cute straw covers.

Not only this, I think that original Hydro Flasks are typically known to dent very easily if they happen to fall. Unfortunately, Hydro Flask warranty states that accidental damage is not covered, which includes dents and scratches.

This can be very stressful because they are expensive, and their appearance can be ruined in a matter of seconds.

Stanleys do not face this problem because they have a plastic side handle which makes them easier to hold. On the other hand, the original Hydro Flask bottles have a silicon handle on top which can be slippery and difficult to hold.

When I have dropped my Stanley, it did not dent easily, which was a relief. I also believe that Stanleys can withstand minor falls and impacts, but students should still be careful.

On the other hand, there have been concerns about lead being in Stanley cups; however, according to NBC, Stanley informed its buyers that “no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer.”

Although Hydro Flasks have not had this issue before, purchasing a Stanley is considered safe and does not affect individuals.

College students need to stay focused and hydrated throughout long classes, and I believe that Stanley cups encompass all the characteristics needed for a long-lasting, enjoyable water bottle experience.

