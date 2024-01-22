Opinion: Spend More Time with Grandparents

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Over December, I had the privilege of spending more time with my grandparents than usual.

This was especially delightful after returning from my first semester away at college. Although my family lives a mere two hours away from Pepperdine, the number of times I saw my grandparents greatly declined over the fall 2023 semester.

The period of separation made me realize the privilege I had growing up 15 minutes from my grandparents. I would frequently spend the night at their house, meet them to walk their dog at the beach and beg my dad to stop at their house on the way home from school.

My grandparents have been an integral piece of my life growing up, and I am suddenly realizing that this is not the case for most grandchildren.

The greatest challenges to close relationships between grandparents and grandchildren are physical distance and lack of parental invitation, meaning parents inviting grandparents to spend time with grandchildren, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Another factor that influences grandparent involvement is demographics such as age and gender, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Older grandparents are more likely to have health problems that limit their ability to interact with grandchildren, according to the National Library of Medicine.

In addition, as grandchildren grow older, they report less interest in spending time with grandparents. A reduction in time spent between grandparents and grandchildren tends to spike between the fourth and tenth grades, according to the Society for Research in Child Development.

“I try to visit my grandparent’s house often because it is so close,” Junior Kyle Grassl said. “It was a little easier when I was younger because my grandma would pick me up from school, but now I have to put in a little more effort.”

Gender also influences grandparent involvement. Grandmothers are usually more engaged than grandfathers, according to the National Library of Medicine.

In addition, the theory of matrilineal advantage suggests that maternal grandparents are more likely to be involved in children’s lives than paternal grandparents.

These factors potentially lead to less grandparent involvement between each set of grandparents and all grandchildren, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Despite all of the challenges of spending time with grandparents, there are many benefits. These usually translate to greater levels of child well-being.

Close relationships with grandparents have been shown to reduce levels of depression in young adults ranging from 18–23, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Additionally, a study of many generations of families discovered that closer relationships with grandparents can lead to increases in scholarly success, self-assurance and maturity, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Increased involvement of grandparents can also make up for poor relationships between parents and children. Grandparents can provide support to struggling parents, especially in single-parent families, according to the Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues.

All of these benefits persuade grandparents and grandchildren to seek one another out; however, this is not always convenient. Along with challenges such as distance and demographics mentioned above, convenience is also a major factor preventing these relationships according to Utah State University.

Some convenient ways to connect with grandparents include scheduling trips to visit, sharing photos and learning family lineage, according to Utah State University. These options are especially helpful for grandparents and grandchildren who live far away from one another.

Grandparents and grandchildren who live close to one another will benefit from discovering common hobbies according to Utah State University.

For example, my brother and grandpa shared a passion for RC car racing. Growing up, they would race their RC cars at a local racetrack once a week.

Similarly, over the past few weeks, I visited my close friend’s grandmother who lives approximately an hour away from us. I admired their shared interest in cooking when they worked together to prepare a soup for dinner.

Spending time with friends’ grandparents and other mentors in an older generation is an alternative method for people without grandparents to gain the benefits of grandparent involvement.

It is important to cherish experiences such as these because grandparents will not be around forever. Each day we spend with them is a blessing.

Research studies and personal experiences suggest that spending time with grandparents is extremely valuable to children and young adults. Because of this, grandchildren should strive to maintain closer relationships with their grandparents.

