Pepperdine updated its logo. Let’s look at it through a designer lens.

A logo, especially one of this caliber, holds power. It is one of the first things you see and with that requires significant thought and preparation in its design.

Pepperdine’s logo acts as a symbol. It’s a glimpse into all things Pepperdine.

It’s jam-packed with the morals and qualities that the university stands for. When considering its design, thought definitely went into how to make the logo stand out.

Because this is a symbol that represents a university, there’s much more that’s being considered other than the aesthetics.

For example, the user-friendliness. Is the design clear and easy to comprehend?

Most importantly in this case, who’s the audience you’re trying to attract with the design?

Let’s dive into the aesthetic changes to the logo. It’s much more illustrative, more modern, more trendy.

A perfect logo to attract its main audience: prospective students who are most likely in their teens or early 20s. This is a group that’s very attracted to trends and keeping up with them.

This logo update is almost a business strategy, a way to attract new students in a creative manner. The Adobe Illustrator-esque style is a popular design choice because of its simplicity and modernity.

Pepperdine’s choice to use this style for the graphic of the famous Pepperdine cross and its scenery is a smart, trendy update.

