Opinion: Rant: Remove No-Laptop Policies

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

I’d like to think I’m a good student. I don’t just try to get good grades, I try to understand the content too, especially if it is a particularly fascinating subject.

However, my attention is rarely able to be purely fixed on a single subject even if I do take some interest in it.

And let’s face it, Pepperdine has well over a dozen GE requirements. Not every single class is going to be engaging to every individual.

Then aren’t laptops a detriment in classrooms since they are a source of potential distraction?

Yes and no. However, I still advocate against a no-laptop classroom policy.

Let me explain.

“The arousal theory of motivation suggests that people are driven toward situations and activities that will maintain an optimum level of arousal, such as alertness, interest and energy,” according to Verywell Mind.

It is generally difficult for me to sit still at a desk without sufficient mental stimulation.

Contrary to the belief that the absence of laptops will allow students to give their full attention in class, my mind wanders regardless.

In fact, I believe it can be even easier for students to daydream or doze off.

“Too low arousal can lead to a lack of focus and boredom,” according to Simply Psychology.

As a result, classrooms banning laptops typically lead to excessive doodling in my notebook while listening to the lecture.

Meanwhile, there is a frustrating itch — I could be even more productive with my time.

The optimal level of arousal, or the level that enables someone to perform tasks most effectively, can depend on individual differences, according to behavioral scientist Jason Hreha.

Personally, I function best when I have other work on my laptop available while listening to the lecture. It is particularly useful to keep me alert when lulls in the lesson occur.

But not everyone functions the same. I’m sure at least a few professors are punching the air at my argument.

Fair enough, but consider this as well:

We are college students — young adults — who can make decisions and also take responsibility for the consequences of those decisions.

If we choose to misuse our technology use in the classroom and end up with a terrible grade, it is the deserving result of our actions.

We enrolled in college to learn not only academics, but also life skills.

Technology is everywhere. We won’t always have someone to tell us to put it away or avoid the possible distractions it presents.

We have to learn how to manage our work ethic and lifestyle on our own and that includes deciding how to use the ever-prevalent, information-teeming devices in our hands.

_________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Faith Oh via email: faith.oh@pepperdine.edu or by Instagram: @oh_faiffful