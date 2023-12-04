Opinion: Rankings Shouldn’t Fully Define the Greatness of a College

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

The U.S. News & World Report published their national college rankings Sept. 6, placing Pepperdine 76th out of 463 National Universities.

The top 100 is a pretty good position to be in, considering there are over a thousand colleges in the nation. However, this news appalled many students, considering Pepperdine was ranked 55th in 2022, and 49th in 2019.

When the ranking list was released, students immediately flocked to Fizz. Many expressed their disappointment about the ranking drop, especially considering tuition prices had risen and there was still not enough parking.

U.S. News & World Report has significantly changed the methodology of the rankings for the 2023-24 year, according to previous Graphic reporting. Changes included the removal of 8% class size weight in the overall calculation and the inclusion of the research category, which weighed at 4%.

I’m a first-year student. I’ve only attended Pepperdine for a couple of months; I’m obviously not as well-versed in the school as the upper-level students. So, what do I have to say about this?

Part of me agrees with the students on Fizz. It’s truly disappointing that we dropped so many spots in just one year. It bruises the pride we hold for this school now that it seems we’re not as “great” as we once were.

Throughout the college application process, my mom would stress the importance of applying for scholarships; she didn’t want me and my sister to end up with thousands of dollars in student loans by the time we graduated.

We’d brush off the forethought as nagging. After learning about the tuition increase, we began taking her suggestion into consideration.

People may argue that college rankings don’t matter in the long run, but it’s nice to tell others how our school is highly ranked in the system; it serves as a sort of ego boost. The college admissions process has become more about titles and bragging rights rather than deciding which school is the best fit for a student.

The top institutions may not hold the best education; people who attend community college can make their dream careers a reality, according to CNN .

When deciding what school to attend, my top choices were PrattMWP, UC Irvine and Pepperdine. Pratt was out of the game, as it’s located in New York, and my mom had her doubts about leaving me all alone across the country.

I’m a Studio Art major, so naturally, I wanted my school to provide me with the education and connections necessary to prepare me for a successful career in the art world.

I began leaning toward UCI because, along with having an established art program, U.S. News & World Report ranked the school 33rd — and their art school is ranked 32nd out of 500 schools, according to College Factual.

However, the only thing that mattered to me about UCI was how highly it was ranked — maybe also the fact that it’s 20 minutes away from Disneyland. It was nice knowing a prestigious school wanted me; I was enough for its standards.

But what about the other factors? Location and distance from home, campus life, class sizes — I’d put all that behind me and solely focused on UCI’s prestige.

We shouldn’t give so much importance to these placements, I soon realized. This list of rankings shouldn’t define the greatness of a school.

College rankings aren’t as important as they seem as they’re based on limited criteria, according to Forbes. The heaviest factors in U.S. News rankings are peer assessments and graduation rates.

Someone can’t determine the quality of a school based on those factors — otherwise, many elements get left behind.

Again, while I’ve only been here a short time, there’s a lot I’ve noticed about Pepperdine. This school isn’t like other colleges.

The kinship at this school is unmatched; there’s a stronger sense of community here.

Anywhere students go on campus, there’s someone they know, greeting them with a hearty “hello” and a big smile. From clubs to fraternity and sorority life to sports teams, students are bound to find a family anywhere.

Smaller class sizes at Pepperdine help promote one-on-one learning, engaging students on a more personal level.

Most students can remember the people in their classes, and some are on a first-name basis with their professors. Pepperdine also ranked second out of 100 schools in class sizing, according to previous graphic reporting.

Attending a Christian school, it’s nice to see others who are so strong in their faith.

People go to church on Sunday, attend Bible studies together and praise the Lord at The Well on Wednesdays. There are also tons of communities to join and events to attend for those who don’t follow the Christian faith like intercultural groups and service opportunities.

For those who are still hung up on rankings, here’s something to talk about: Pepperdine is ranked 12th on a list of schools with the best study abroad programs, according to U.S. News. It is also still ranked 55th for best value schools by U.S. News.

It is ranked sixth for best Christian colleges, according to Niche. Pepperdine’s Art program is also ranked 317 out of 2000 schools, according to Best Art Colleges.

“Students at any school who play an active role in the process and take full advantage of the opportunities those four years can provide have a leg up on those whose best effort ends at acceptance,” according to Investopedia.

I wholeheartedly agree. Every college does have its perks — it’s just up to the students to make the best out of their experiences. A simple number shouldn’t weaken our pride for our school.

