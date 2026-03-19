Opinion: Propaganda Dictates Reality

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Every day we wake up and are handed a version of reality. This reality comes through notifications, headlines and algorithms tailored specifically to us.

It’s usually what we call “staying informed.” Rarely do we stop and question who built this “reality” or why it looks the way it does.

The definition of propaganda is information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote a particular cause, doctrine or point of view, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

The word propaganda is often associated with World War II Nazi propaganda, Uncle Sam Army recruitment posters or dystopian novels like George Orwell’s “1984″ in which the government rewrites history, promotes false war ideologies, simplifies language to prevent independent thought and constantly reminds citizens “Big Brother” is always watching.

These examples highlight propaganda, making it obvious and extreme. Because of this narrow idea, modern-day propaganda is easily overlooked.

Propaganda today is more dangerous, persuasive and detrimental than it has ever been, according to Boston University.

The way the media plays roles in controlling narratives and polarizing the world is enough to make reading a dystopian novel feel far closer to reality than it should.

Instead of outright announcing itself as “propaganda,” it embeds itself within everyday media, shaping our beliefs and deepening social division.

Decades ago, when public communication was limited to radio broadcasts, posters or billboards, propaganda often appeared more direct. For example, posters of Uncle Sam saying “I Want You” were openly persuading men to join the Army, according to the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Even then, influence was not always transparent. Government narratives were carefully curated, and information was withheld or classified.

For example, during the Cold War, the CIA ran Operation Mockingbird. The operation took place in the 1950s, when the CIA began to hire and contract people in the media to write embellished stories to favor the US government, according to C-Span.

Operation Mockingbird’s true purpose was revealed years later. It involved cultivating relationships and media outlets to influence news coverage and implant pro-American propaganda, according to SourceWatch.

Propaganda, even in earlier eras, was not just limited to slogans or posters. It also operated through selective reporting, strategic wording and careful control of information.

Propaganda has existed for a long time — the biggest difference now is its visibility.

Fast forward to today, propaganda has evolved into an intricate web of disinformation and manipulation spread through news outlets, social media platforms and precisely curated algorithms.

Misinformation refers to false or misleading information shared without the intent to deceive, while disinformation is deliberately created and distributed to manipulate public perception, according to CSI Library.

In the digital world, the two often blend together, creating an environment where false narratives can circulate regardless of the intent, according to Britannica.

This pervasive spread of misinformation and disinformation has cultivated what is called a “post-truth” society, which is defined as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief,” according to Oxford Languages.

Propaganda no longer relies on a singular shared message — rather, it now adapts and distorts itself based on the consumer.

The democratic “ideal” for propaganda assumes when a range of ideas are allowed to compete publicly, the ideas best fit for society will end up prevailing, according to Britannica.

This assumption depends on a society that is educated and capable of critically evaluating information without an overflow of sources, according to the University of Rhode Island.

Modern propaganda thrives under conditions that directly undermine this ideal. The overload of information people are exposed to in a matter of seconds makes it nearly impossible to critically evaluate every claim, headline and narrative of a story.

This also challenges the “marketplace of ideas,” a First Amendment metaphor which suggests the best ideas rise to the top while inferior ones are rejected through free discourse, according to George Washington University.

While this idea is crucial to the amendment of free speech, this concept can be deemed as obsolete in the digital world due to information overload, misinformation and the prevalence of echo chambers, according to Middle Tennessee State University.

Social media algorithms prioritize content that aligns with a person’s existing beliefs and patterns of interaction, according to the Institute for Internet and the Just Society.

As a result, propaganda no longer aims to persuade the public as a whole — it works by targeting individual people. These personalized forms of propaganda are dangerous because they are unassuming yet still influence societal beliefs.

In the United States, media coverage reflects the political fragmentation of the country, according to National Library of Medicine.

Cable news stories are framed to provoke reactions rather than understanding of a story, often with a drastic difference in the narrative of the story depending on the political affiliation of the source, according to Boston University.

For example, left-wing leaning outlets such as The New York Times and The Washington Post often emphasize liberal perspectives, while conservative media outlets like Fox News tailor content and stories to align with right-leaning perspectives, according to Stony Brook University Libraries.

In doing so, media organizations are constantly reinforcing existing political stances of their audience. People are being placed into information bubbles where their beliefs are continuously affirmed and rarely challenged.

These bubbles are called echo chambers — or invisible bubbles that are formed when a person experiences a biased media experience that eliminates opposing viewpoints and differing voices, according to The University of Texas College of Communication.

Harvard Law Professor Cass Sunstein said social media curation severely limits exposure to information that doesn’t align with already-established beliefs, making it nearly impossible to find common ground in democracy, in his book “Divided Democracy in the Age of Social Media.”

French philosopher and sociologist Jacques Ellul said this process is the true function of modern propaganda. He said propaganda is not simply a collection of lies, but a system designed to shape attitudes, according to his book “Propaganda: The Formation of Men’s Attitudes.”

Modern propaganda, Ellul said, blends selective truths, emotional appeal and constant repetition until people no longer feel persuaded but conditioned to feel, believe and act in the way they do.

Rather than informing people to make independent decisions, modern-day propaganda forms opinions in advance. These preconceived beliefs make social and political decisions feel natural and inevitable, even when they are the result of manipulation.

In this sense, propaganda in our world isn’t eliminating choice, but instead controlling the framework within which choices are made.

Ellul also said in his book there are challenges with education “protecting” individuals from propaganda. He said in a society overflowing with information, people are expected to have opinions on complex global and political issues, often without the time or tools to fully understand them.

Propaganda follows this goal by offering simplified narratives that provide a sense of certainty and reassurance without the need to think deeply about a decision or idea. This explains why modern propaganda is effective in a world so heavily saturated with media.

Because of the immersion of propaganda in this world, people are under the impression they are thinking independently, while unaware their perspectives are being shaped by systems designed to place people in bubbles rather than inform them.

Every scroll, like and click contributes to a digital profile that reinforces the bubble we exist in. It is time we begin questioning how much of our reality is actually chosen for us, rather than discovered on our own.

Propaganda no longer needs to convince people of a single truth. It only needs to convince them their version of the truth is the only one they will ever need to see.

Breaking out of this cycle begins with intentional choices. We have to start seeking out perspectives that challenge our own and resisting the urge to engage only with what feels familiar.

In a system designed for speed and reaction, the most important step is to slow down. The responsibility to think critically can no longer be outsourced to big platforms or headlines.

These “solutions” to combating the propaganda in our world are much easier said than done, but there are still things we can do to be smarter than these complicated systems.

One of the most important steps is diversifying where your information is coming from. Reading coverage of the same story from multiple outlets can make it easier to recognize how narratives are framed rather than accepting one version of a story.

Sources such as AllSides allow people to compare how outlets across the political spectrum report the same story, which helps to eliminate the susceptibility to bias and news fragmentation.

Additionally, improved skills in media literacy are also a massive step in combating propaganda. Organizations such as Media Literacy Now and Fierce Mustang Media provide guides that help viewers recognize misinformation and use critical thinking.

Finally, the recommendation we have all heard many times: put down the phone. Endless scrolling and notifications leave no room for reflection. The most effective way to think critically about the information we consume is to disconnect from it altogether.

Using social media as our news outlet goes even deeper than the risk of propaganda; it is deteriorating mental health. Our minds are unequipped to handle the relentless overload of stress-provoking social media headlines, according to Psychology Today.

Propaganda may be more complicated than it once was, but its influence depends on how we choose to accept the information placed in front of us.

The moment we begin questioning it is the moment it begins to lose its power.

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Contact Eva Shauriki via email: eva.shauriki@pepperdine.edu