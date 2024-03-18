Opinion: Privacy Holds No Value in Social Media Age

Art by Jackie Lopez

I will be the first to admit there was a time in my life when, during every major life event, my primary concern was getting a good picture so I could post on social media about it. This was such a priority for me that it was sometimes hard to enjoy the memory that was actively unfolding in front of me.

Then, there was the entire process of selecting the right photo, editing the photo — although I never photoshopped mine or anyone else’s appearance — and trying to come up with the perfect caption that was witty but not trying too hard. Then, there was the anxiety of posting the photo and hoping it appeared on enough people’s feeds to garner likes and comments.

This was an exhausting cycle and one I did not become aware of until COVID-19 when many milestone events like high school graduation and the beginning of college were impacted by the pandemic.

This interruption during COVID gave me the opportunity to recognize not only the stress social media had caused me but the benefit of not putting everything I was experiencing online. While I initially felt self-conscious about not having photos to post all the time, I soon realized I actually enjoyed the anonymity of keeping my life off of social media.

I also learned I felt there was a difference between posting a photo I have taken of something I thought was beautiful and want to share versus an indication of my emotional state. To me, those represented different levels of personal information that I was thoughtlessly posting for anyone to see.

Growing up, I had many conversations with my parents concerning digital footprints, as their experiences in the entertainment world gave them a wariness about putting so much personal information onto the internet. As a teenager, that did not resonate with me, but as I got older, I understood the ramifications of reckless posting.

There have been numerous viral stories of teens and young adults losing college acceptances or job opportunities due to unseemly photos and videos coming to light. And, while these were the most extreme versions of a digital footprint coming back to haunt someone, they still serve as an example of the permanence of social media posting.

One may think deleting something from social media erases it forever, but this is rarely the case. This is an idea called “digital permanence,” as defined by Dave Moore of The Norman Transcript. Once something is on the internet, every person must prepare themself for the possibility that anyone could see it.

I believe people think there are different degrees to this — like whether the post was on a private account or story versus being posted on a public account — but I implore people not to feel emboldened by a private account. Anything can be screenshotted or screen recorded and distributed outside of your known followers.

This relates back to my newfound perspective on social media because privacy is extremely valuable, and, unfortunately, many people often do not realize this until it has been invaded. Living in an era in which people constantly forfeit privacy for attention, clout or in hopes of amassing a following has created a total disregard for the importance of privacy.

Now I use social media primarily as a way to promote my work and share photos I have taken of things I love, like the sunset, a particularly good-looking meal or my beloved pets. It no longer serves as a way for me to vent about my life or seek validation.

I can sincerely say I am better for it. I am more present when I am with friends and family; I utilize healthier outlets for my emotional coping.

Best of all, I no longer experience that horrible pit in my stomach when I would post something that I retrospectively decided was too vulnerable and had to hope not too many people saw it before I had the chance to take it down.

Social media can be a great tool or opportunity for self-expression, and it’s not my intention to instill fear about social media but rather to remind people of the indispensable value that comes with protecting your privacy.

Prudent social media usage is especially relevant for those who are in the process of looking for future employment, as up to 70% of employers are taking to social media to scope out potential new hires, according to ASHA Career Portal.

When in doubt, keep it offline. Your future self will thank you for it.

