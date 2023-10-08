Opinion: PGM Picks NFL 2023 Week 5

Graphic by Ali Levens

This week was 49ers running back Christian McCaffery’s week. He had a crazy game, putting up 177 total yards and four touchdowns. His teammate, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, had six receptions for 148 yards.

The Broncos also had a wild game where they came back from a score of 28-7 and put up three scores in the fourth quarter to win the game. Despite the loss, Bear’s quarterback, Justin Fields, had four touchdowns and 335 yards.

In big injury news, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was activated off the PUP list and has since returned to practice. Now that he’s healthy, the question arises over whether he’ll hold out to be traded.

Before we go into this next week, let’s take a look at the standings.

Hunter – 42 points

Joe – 37 points

Samantha – 36 points

Justin – 34 points

Tony and Aubrey – 33 points

Max – 29 points

Gabrielle – 28 points

Sunday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m., PDT

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Jaguars: None

Bills: Max, Tony, Joe, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons

Texans: Justin

Falcons: Tony, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey, Gabrielle, Joe, Hunter

Carolina Panthers at Detriot Lions

Panthers: Gabrielle

Lions: Joe, Justin, Aubrey, Tony, Samantha, Hunter

Tennesse Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Titans: Aubrey, Gabrielle, Samantha, Tony, Justin

Colts: Joe, Hunter

Miami Dolphins at New York Giants

Dolphins: Joe, Gabrielle, Tony, Aubrey, Hunter

Giants: Justin, Samantha

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

Saints: Tony, Justin, Gabrielle, Aubrey, Samantha, Hunter

Patriots: Joe

“I’m sorry, Saints.” – Joe

“They may not be real saints, but they are surely holier than the Patriots.” – Aubrey

“CONDITOR ALMEEEE SIDEEEEEEERUUUUUM.” – Sam

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Ravens: Justin, Tony, Aubrey, Samantha, Gabrielle, Hunter

Steelers: Joe

“I know the Ravens are playing, but the only Baltimore bird people should be paying attention too is the Orioles. Come on, guys, MLB playoffs are starting.” – Tony

“*inserts Justin Tucker fan-cam*” – Justin

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Eagles: Tony, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey, Gabrielle

Rams: Joe, Hunter

“I’m rooting for all the birds this week.” – Aubrey

“I like the city of Philadelphia. Please beat the city of Atlanta for me in the MLB.” – Justin

“Puka Nacua is the next Cooper Kupp.” – Joe

“Tom Brady beat both of these teams in the Super Bowl.” -Tony

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals

Bengals: Tony, Gabrielle

Cardinals: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Joe, Hunter

“The Bengals have got to figure it out at some point soon, right?” – Tony

“I have no faith in Joe Burrow anymore.” – Joe

Sunday, Oct. 8, at 1:25 p.m., PDT

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Jets: Joe, Tony, Justin, Max, Hunter

Broncos: Samantha, Gabrielle, Aubrey

“For Broncos fans, they can take respite in that former Broncos QB; the Drew Lock (aka my role model); is now starting on the Seahawks. Personally, this fact has helped soothe the burn that is being a Bears fan.” – Max

“Basking in the glow of our one win this week because I know it ain’t gonna last.” – Aubrey

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

Chiefs: Gabrielle, Samantha, Tony, Aubrey, Hunter

Vikings: Joe, Justin, Max

“Kirk Cousins, I believe in you.” – Joe

“It’s crazy to see Taylor Swift use Travis Kelce to revive her career. Like, I get times have been rough on the music side, but dating the best tight end in football just to spark back up your fame is low, Taylor. Shaking. My. Head.” – Justin

Sunday, Oct. 8, at 5:20 p.m., PDT

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Cowboys: Hunter

49ers: Joe, Aubrey, Samantha, Gabrielle, Max, Justin, Tony

“Don’t you dare read into this and start thinking I’m a 49ers fan.” – Aubrey

“‘Richmond till we die’ mindset here.” – Hunter

“The Miner 49er was one of the villians featured in Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.” – Tony

Monday, Oct. 9, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

Packers: Tony, Hunter, Joe, Aubrey, Gabrielle, Samantha

Raiders: Max, Justin

“I have Jayden Reed on my Fantasy Football team, so, go Packers!” – Joe

“I (Jordan) Love Luke Musgrave.” – Hunter

“My one dream in life is to get one of those massive cheese hats.” – Samantha

_________________

