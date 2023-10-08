Opinion: PGM Picks NFL 2023 Week 5

This week was 49ers running back Christian McCaffery’s week. He had a crazy game, putting up 177 total yards and four touchdowns. His teammate, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, had six receptions for 148 yards.
The Broncos also had a wild game where they came back from a score of 28-7 and put up three scores in the fourth quarter to win the game. Despite the loss, Bear’s quarterback, Justin Fields, had four touchdowns and 335 yards.
In big injury news, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was activated off the PUP list and has since returned to practice. Now that he’s healthy, the question arises over whether he’ll hold out to be traded.
Before we go into this next week, let’s take a look at the standings.
Hunter – 42 points
Joe – 37 points
Samantha – 36 points
Justin – 34 points
Tony and Aubrey – 33 points
Max – 29 points
Gabrielle – 28 points
Sunday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m., PDT
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
Jaguars: None
Bills: Max, Tony, Joe, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter
Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
Texans: Justin
Falcons: Tony, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey, Gabrielle, Joe, Hunter
Carolina Panthers at Detriot Lions
Panthers: Gabrielle
Lions: Joe, Justin, Aubrey, Tony, Samantha, Hunter
Tennesse Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Titans: Aubrey, Gabrielle, Samantha, Tony, Justin
Colts: Joe, Hunter
Miami Dolphins at New York Giants
Dolphins: Joe, Gabrielle, Tony, Aubrey, Hunter
Giants: Justin, Samantha
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
Saints: Tony, Justin, Gabrielle, Aubrey, Samantha, Hunter
Patriots: Joe
“I’m sorry, Saints.” – Joe
“They may not be real saints, but they are surely holier than the Patriots.” – Aubrey
“CONDITOR ALMEEEE SIDEEEEEEERUUUUUM.” – Sam
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Ravens: Justin, Tony, Aubrey, Samantha, Gabrielle, Hunter
Steelers: Joe
“I know the Ravens are playing, but the only Baltimore bird people should be paying attention too is the Orioles. Come on, guys, MLB playoffs are starting.” – Tony
“*inserts Justin Tucker fan-cam*” – Justin
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
Eagles: Tony, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey, Gabrielle
Rams: Joe, Hunter
“I’m rooting for all the birds this week.” – Aubrey
“I like the city of Philadelphia. Please beat the city of Atlanta for me in the MLB.” – Justin
“Puka Nacua is the next Cooper Kupp.” – Joe
“Tom Brady beat both of these teams in the Super Bowl.” -Tony
Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals
Bengals: Tony, Gabrielle
Cardinals: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Joe, Hunter
“The Bengals have got to figure it out at some point soon, right?” – Tony
“I have no faith in Joe Burrow anymore.” – Joe
Sunday, Oct. 8, at 1:25 p.m., PDT
New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Jets: Joe, Tony, Justin, Max, Hunter
Broncos: Samantha, Gabrielle, Aubrey
“For Broncos fans, they can take respite in that former Broncos QB; the Drew Lock (aka my role model); is now starting on the Seahawks. Personally, this fact has helped soothe the burn that is being a Bears fan.” – Max
“Basking in the glow of our one win this week because I know it ain’t gonna last.” – Aubrey
Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings
Chiefs: Gabrielle, Samantha, Tony, Aubrey, Hunter
Vikings: Joe, Justin, Max
“Kirk Cousins, I believe in you.” – Joe
“It’s crazy to see Taylor Swift use Travis Kelce to revive her career. Like, I get times have been rough on the music side, but dating the best tight end in football just to spark back up your fame is low, Taylor. Shaking. My. Head.” – Justin
Sunday, Oct. 8, at 5:20 p.m., PDT
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Cowboys: Hunter
49ers: Joe, Aubrey, Samantha, Gabrielle, Max, Justin, Tony
“Don’t you dare read into this and start thinking I’m a 49ers fan.” – Aubrey
“‘Richmond till we die’ mindset here.” – Hunter
“The Miner 49er was one of the villians featured in Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.” – Tony
Monday, Oct. 9, at 5:15 p.m., PDT
Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
Packers: Tony, Hunter, Joe, Aubrey, Gabrielle, Samantha
Raiders: Max, Justin
“I have Jayden Reed on my Fantasy Football team, so, go Packers!” – Joe
“I (Jordan) Love Luke Musgrave.” – Hunter
“My one dream in life is to get one of those massive cheese hats.” – Samantha
