Opinion: PGM Picks NFL 2023 Week 4

Sunday’s games served a plethora of highlight reel performances, both on and off the field.
On the field, the Cardinals stunned the Cowboys with a 28-16 home victory, despite Dallas being predicted to be a 13-point road favorite going into the game. Off the field, Taylor Swift’s support lifted tight end Travis Kelce and the Chiefs to victory over the winless Bears.
In the NFC North, quarterback Jordan Love’s touchdown pass to wide receiver Romeo Doubs helped the Packers complete a 17-point comeback over the Saints. Over in the AFC South, fullback Andrew Beck’s 85-yard kickoff return solidified a victory for the Texans over the Jaguars.
Most notably, the Dolphins had the chance to tie or potentially break the NFL record for most points scored in a game –being 72-points– against the Broncos. However, instead of going for a potentially record-breaking play, Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, decided to call for a kneel doww, ending their last possession of the game.
The current standings after the third week of play are:
Hunter – 30 points
Joe – 28 points
Samantha – 27 points
Justin – 25 points
Tony – 24 points
Max – 23 points
Aubrey – 21 points
Gabrielle – 19 points
Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m., PDT
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
Falcons: Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle
Jaguars: Justin, Joe, Aubrey, Hunter, Max
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Dolphins: Gabrielle, Hunter, Max, Joe
Bills: Tony, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
Vikings: Justin, Aubrey, Gabrielle, Tony, Samantha, Max
Panthers: Joe, Hunter
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
Broncos: Aubrey, Hunter, Gabrielle
Bears: Samantha, Max, Joe, Tony, Justin
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Ravens: None
Browns: Joe, Justin, Hunter, Samantha, Gabrielle, Tony
Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
Steelers: Tony, Justin, Gabrielle, Aubrey, Samantha, Joe, Hunter
Texans: None
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts
Rams: Joe, Tony, Justin, Aubrey, Samantha, Hunter, Gabrielle
Colts: None
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Buccaneers: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Aubrey, Max
Saints: Joe, Samantha, Gabrielle
“Baker kinda has been bakin’ this season. Let him COOK.” – Justin
“VENNNIIIII CREATOOOOOOR SPIRITUUUUUUSSSSS. ” – Samantha
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Commanders: Max
Eagles: Joe, Tony, Hunter, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey, Gabrielle
“As Taylor Swift once wrote ‘My eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.’” – Samantha
“I sure don’t like the Eagles, but again, I’m accountable and will admit they’re good.” – Tony
“The Commanders seem to get more mediocre every year.” – Joe
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
Bengals: Joe, Tony, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha, Justin, Gabrielle
Titans: Max
“RAWR!” – Tony
“Hey Google, how do I make this about Taylor Swift?” – Samantha
“Did Tony just bark? Is everyone seeing what I’m seeing?” – Justin
Sunday, Oct. 1, at 4:05 p.m., PDT
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Raiders: Justin, Tony
Chargers: Joe, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha, Gabrielle, Max
“Not gonna lie, I’m still a little bit bitter about week one.” – Aubrey
“Jimmy G is hot, but he isn’t good at football.” – Joe
“We are no longer in first place but man, was that special for a couple minutes. Inspirational, really. Made me happy, made me smile. A tear even fell down my face. Truly touching.” – Justin
“Joe’s quote completely convinced me.” – Samantha
Sunday, Oct. 1, at 4:25 p.m., PDT
New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys
Patriots: Max, Gabrielle, Justin, Tony
Cowboys: Joe, Samantha, Aubrey, Hunter
“Oh boy. Double whammy. Would I rather the Patriots beat the Cowboys or the Cowboys beat the Patriots? I choose death.” – Justin
“I will relax my Cowboy hatred just this once to make room for a much stronger hatred.” – Aubrey
“Wow, the matchup of the most annoying teams in the NFL.” – Joe
“Remember that Cowboys dynasty of the 90s? Tom Brady with the Patriots said imma do that…TWICE!” -Tony
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Cards: Justin, Max, Tony
49ers: Joe, Aubrey, Samantha, Gabrielle, Hunter
“Unlike Taylor Swift, I do like a Gold Rush.” – Samantha
“I have to admit – and it pains me to say it – they’re kinda killing it so far.” – Aubrey
“I’m a Cards ride or die.” – Tony
Sunday, Oct. 1, at 8:20 p.m., PDT
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
Chiefs: Justin, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha, Tony, Gabrielle
Jets: Max, Joe
“How long until Sam finds out TSwift was at the Chiefs game?” – Justin
“I like being a contrarian.” – Joe
“Did you all hear Taylor Swift was at the Chief’s game?” – Samantha
Monday, Oct. 2, at 8:15 p.m., PDT
Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants
Seahawks: Tony, Hunter, Joe, Aubrey, Gabrielle, Max
Giants: Samantha, Justin
“Seattle time! We’re throwing fish out here!” – Joe
“New York time! We’re tossing (pizza) dough out here.” – Samantha
“I just want everyone to know that I physically cringed when casting this vote.” – Aubrey
“The Seahawks will probably win this game unlike Super Bowl XLIX!” – Tony
