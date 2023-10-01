Opinion: PGM Picks NFL 2023 Week 4

Graphic by Ali Levens

Sunday’s games served a plethora of highlight reel performances, both on and off the field.

On the field, the Cardinals stunned the Cowboys with a 28-16 home victory, despite Dallas being predicted to be a 13-point road favorite going into the game. Off the field, Taylor Swift’s support lifted tight end Travis Kelce and the Chiefs to victory over the winless Bears.

In the NFC North, quarterback Jordan Love’s touchdown pass to wide receiver Romeo Doubs helped the Packers complete a 17-point comeback over the Saints. Over in the AFC South, fullback Andrew Beck’s 85-yard kickoff return solidified a victory for the Texans over the Jaguars.

Most notably, the Dolphins had the chance to tie or potentially break the NFL record for most points scored in a game –being 72-points– against the Broncos. However, instead of going for a potentially record-breaking play, Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, decided to call for a kneel doww, ending their last possession of the game.

The current standings after the third week of play are:

Hunter – 30 points

Joe – 28 points

Samantha – 27 points

Justin – 25 points

Tony – 24 points

Max – 23 points

Aubrey – 21 points

Gabrielle – 19 points

Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m., PDT

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Falcons: Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle

Jaguars: Justin, Joe, Aubrey, Hunter, Max

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Dolphins: Gabrielle, Hunter, Max, Joe

Bills: Tony, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Vikings: Justin, Aubrey, Gabrielle, Tony, Samantha, Max

Panthers: Joe, Hunter

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Broncos: Aubrey, Hunter, Gabrielle

Bears: Samantha, Max, Joe, Tony, Justin

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Ravens: None

Browns: Joe, Justin, Hunter, Samantha, Gabrielle, Tony

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

Steelers: Tony, Justin, Gabrielle, Aubrey, Samantha, Joe, Hunter

Texans: None

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts

Rams: Joe, Tony, Justin, Aubrey, Samantha, Hunter, Gabrielle

Colts: None

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Buccaneers: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Aubrey, Max

Saints: Joe, Samantha, Gabrielle

“Baker kinda has been bakin’ this season. Let him COOK.” – Justin

“VENNNIIIII CREATOOOOOOR SPIRITUUUUUUSSSSS. ” – Samantha

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Commanders: Max

Eagles: Joe, Tony, Hunter, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey, Gabrielle

“As Taylor Swift once wrote ‘My eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.’” – Samantha

“I sure don’t like the Eagles, but again, I’m accountable and will admit they’re good.” – Tony

“The Commanders seem to get more mediocre every year.” – Joe

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Bengals: Joe, Tony, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha, Justin, Gabrielle

Titans: Max

“RAWR!” – Tony

“Hey Google, how do I make this about Taylor Swift?” – Samantha

“Did Tony just bark? Is everyone seeing what I’m seeing?” – Justin

Sunday, Oct. 1, at 4:05 p.m., PDT

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Raiders: Justin, Tony

Chargers: Joe, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha, Gabrielle, Max

“Not gonna lie, I’m still a little bit bitter about week one.” – Aubrey

“Jimmy G is hot, but he isn’t good at football.” – Joe

“We are no longer in first place but man, was that special for a couple minutes. Inspirational, really. Made me happy, made me smile. A tear even fell down my face. Truly touching.” – Justin

“Joe’s quote completely convinced me.” – Samantha

Sunday, Oct. 1, at 4:25 p.m., PDT

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys

Patriots: Max, Gabrielle, Justin, Tony

Cowboys: Joe, Samantha, Aubrey, Hunter

“Oh boy. Double whammy. Would I rather the Patriots beat the Cowboys or the Cowboys beat the Patriots? I choose death.” – Justin

“I will relax my Cowboy hatred just this once to make room for a much stronger hatred.” – Aubrey

“Wow, the matchup of the most annoying teams in the NFL.” – Joe

“Remember that Cowboys dynasty of the 90s? Tom Brady with the Patriots said imma do that…TWICE!” -Tony

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Cards: Justin, Max, Tony

49ers: Joe, Aubrey, Samantha, Gabrielle, Hunter

“Unlike Taylor Swift, I do like a Gold Rush.” – Samantha

“I have to admit – and it pains me to say it – they’re kinda killing it so far.” – Aubrey

“I’m a Cards ride or die.” – Tony

Sunday, Oct. 1, at 8:20 p.m., PDT

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Chiefs: Justin, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha, Tony, Gabrielle

Jets: Max, Joe

“How long until Sam finds out TSwift was at the Chiefs game?” – Justin

“I like being a contrarian.” – Joe

“Did you all hear Taylor Swift was at the Chief’s game?” – Samantha

Monday, Oct. 2, at 8:15 p.m., PDT

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

Seahawks: Tony, Hunter, Joe, Aubrey, Gabrielle, Max

Giants: Samantha, Justin

“Seattle time! We’re throwing fish out here!” – Joe

“New York time! We’re tossing (pizza) dough out here.” – Samantha

“I just want everyone to know that I physically cringed when casting this vote.” – Aubrey

“The Seahawks will probably win this game unlike Super Bowl XLIX!” – Tony

_________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Justin Rodriguez: justin.rodriguez@pepperdine.edu