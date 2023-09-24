Opinion: PGM Picks NFL 2023 Week 3

Graphic by Ali Levens

Thursday’s game was a flash from the past as Eagles running back Deandre Swift rushed for a personal-high 28 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown. Rookie Jordan Addison also made a big impact in the passing game for the Vikings with a 62-yard touchdown.

Rookies made a star showing this week. Los Angeles Ram’s Puka Nacua broke the record for the most catches by a rookie in two games and Falcon’s running back Bijan Robinson put up 124 yards rushing against the Green Bay Packers.

Despite all the excitement, the week ended on a deflating note after Brown’s running back, Nick Chubb, suffered a serious leg injury in his game against the Steelers. Chubb is expected to be out for the entire season, according to ESPN.

The current standings after the second week are:

Hunter – 20 points

Joe & Justin – 19 points

Samantha, Max & Tony – 17 points

Aubrey & Gabrielle – 12 points

Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5:15 p.m.,

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Giants: Tony, Justin, Samantha

49ers: Joe, Aubrey, Hunter, Max, Gabrielle

“The only thing giant about NY this year is their mistakes.” – Hunter

“Unlike Sam, I am accountable and thus, will acknowledge the fact TB12 lost to the Giants in the Super Bowl twice.” – Tony

“I don’t know why Tony feels the need to slander me, but it doesn’t matter because I know Tom Brady loses sleep over losing to the Giants in the Super Bowl twice.” – Samantha

Sunday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m., PDT

Tennesse Titans at Cleveland Browns

Titans: Max, Hunter

Browns: Justin, Gabrielle, Joe, Tony, Aubrey, Samantha

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Chargers: Aubrey, Hunter, Max

Vikings: Joe, Tony, Samantha, Justin, Gabrielle

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Patriots: Tony, Samantha, Max, Gabrielle, Hunter

Jets: Joe, Justin, Aubrey

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

Colts: Aubrey

Ravens: Hunter, Samantha, Max, Gabrielle, Joe, Tony, Justin

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins

Broncos: Tony, Aubrey

Dolphins: Joe, Justin, Hunter, Samantha, Max, Gabrielle

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

Saints: Tony, Justin, Max, Gabrielle

Packers: Joe, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

Falcons: Joe, Tony, Justin, Aubrey, Samantha

Lions: Max, Gabrielle, Hunter

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Texans: None

Jags: Tony, Justin, Samantha, Joe, Hunter, Max, Gabrielle

“Trevor Lawrence has majestic hair. Gotta respect his game at this point.” – Justin

“The Texans’ name has always lacked originality, like, where are you from? Texas? Where’s the surprise?” – Samantha

“The jaguar is one of the most majestic of the jungle cats.” – Aubrey

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders

Bills: Joe, Tony, Hunter, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey

Commanders: Gabrielle, Max

“Dollar Dollar Bills…” – Samantha

“Tony’s Fun Fact of the Day: The Bills are one of very few teams where their logo is of where they are from, not what the team is.” – Tony

“Josh Allen is still a Bronco in my heart.” – Aubrey

Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1:05 p.m., PDT

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks

Panthers: Justin, Gabrielle

Seahawks: Joe, Tony, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha

“Never interrupt the ref talking to America, Geno!” – Justin

“This one’s for my roommate from Seattle. She is the only person who could make me root for the Seahawks.” – Aubrey

“Dude, it’s the Panthers.” – Joe

“The Panthers were my high school mascot. Go Panthers!” – Gabrielle

Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1:25 p.m., PDT

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs

Bears: None

Chiefs: Joe, Tony, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha, Gabrielle, Max

“Dude, it’s the Bears.” – Joe

“Dude, it’s the Chiefs.” – Justin

“Could this really go any other way?” – Hunter

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

Cowboys: Aubrey

Cards: Joe, Tony, Justin, Samantha, Gabrielle

“I’m going to enjoy this game… I don’t think the Cardinals will.” – Hunter

“Josh Dobbs looks surprisingly good.” – Joe

“I respect the Cardinals! (actually, this is just because I still hate the Cowboys)” – Justin

Sunday, Sept. 17, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Steelers: Hunter

Raiders: Joe, Tony, Justin, Aubrey, Samantha, Gabrielle

“FIRST PLACE, WHAT? FIRST PLACE RAIDERS,THAT’S RIGHT!” – Justin

“Jimmy G may be hot, but he’s not even the best QB on his own team.” – Hunter

“Don’t think this means I’ve forgiven them for Week one.” – Aubrey

Monday, Sept. 25, at 4:15 p.m., PDT

Philidelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eagles: Joe, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha

Buccaneers: Tony, Justin, Gabrielle

“I offer the Eagles my vote as a reward for them beating the Patriots in Week one. Well done, Eagles. Well done.” – Aubrey

“Regarding Aubrey’s comment, I must now choose the Bucs, which I am okay with since TB12 won Super Bowl LV with them!” – Tony

“I hate the Eagles, but Baker Mayfield is not Kenough.” – Hunter

Monday, Sept. 25, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Rams: Joe, Aubrey, Gabrielle

Bengals: Tony, Justin, Hunter, Samantha

“The rams look good this year, and I think Nacua could win them this game.” – Joe

“According to my favorite red sox podcast, a tiger (which is what a bengal is) goes ‘RAWR.’ I am unaware of what sound a ram makes.” – Tony

“Tony, I think Rams go like, ‘BAHHH’ like a sheep, no? Or maybe the sound goes, ‘EHHH’ I don’t know, man? I can’t see sounds.” – Justin

