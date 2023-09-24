Opinion: PGM Picks NFL 2023 Week 3

Thursday’s game was a flash from the past as Eagles running back Deandre Swift rushed for a personal-high 28 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown. Rookie Jordan Addison also made a big impact in the passing game for the Vikings with a 62-yard touchdown.
Rookies made a star showing this week. Los Angeles Ram’s Puka Nacua broke the record for the most catches by a rookie in two games and Falcon’s running back Bijan Robinson put up 124 yards rushing against the Green Bay Packers.
Despite all the excitement, the week ended on a deflating note after Brown’s running back, Nick Chubb, suffered a serious leg injury in his game against the Steelers. Chubb is expected to be out for the entire season, according to ESPN.
The current standings after the second week are:
Hunter – 20 points
Joe & Justin – 19 points
Samantha, Max & Tony – 17 points
Aubrey & Gabrielle – 12 points
Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5:15 p.m.,
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers
Giants: Tony, Justin, Samantha
49ers: Joe, Aubrey, Hunter, Max, Gabrielle
“The only thing giant about NY this year is their mistakes.” – Hunter
“Unlike Sam, I am accountable and thus, will acknowledge the fact TB12 lost to the Giants in the Super Bowl twice.” – Tony
“I don’t know why Tony feels the need to slander me, but it doesn’t matter because I know Tom Brady loses sleep over losing to the Giants in the Super Bowl twice.” – Samantha
Sunday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m., PDT
Tennesse Titans at Cleveland Browns
Titans: Max, Hunter
Browns: Justin, Gabrielle, Joe, Tony, Aubrey, Samantha
Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings
Chargers: Aubrey, Hunter, Max
Vikings: Joe, Tony, Samantha, Justin, Gabrielle
New England Patriots at New York Jets
Patriots: Tony, Samantha, Max, Gabrielle, Hunter
Jets: Joe, Justin, Aubrey
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens
Colts: Aubrey
Ravens: Hunter, Samantha, Max, Gabrielle, Joe, Tony, Justin
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
Broncos: Tony, Aubrey
Dolphins: Joe, Justin, Hunter, Samantha, Max, Gabrielle
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers
Saints: Tony, Justin, Max, Gabrielle
Packers: Joe, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
Falcons: Joe, Tony, Justin, Aubrey, Samantha
Lions: Max, Gabrielle, Hunter
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Texans: None
Jags: Tony, Justin, Samantha, Joe, Hunter, Max, Gabrielle
“Trevor Lawrence has majestic hair. Gotta respect his game at this point.” – Justin
“The Texans’ name has always lacked originality, like, where are you from? Texas? Where’s the surprise?” – Samantha
“The jaguar is one of the most majestic of the jungle cats.” – Aubrey
Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders
Bills: Joe, Tony, Hunter, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey
Commanders: Gabrielle, Max
“Dollar Dollar Bills…” – Samantha
“Tony’s Fun Fact of the Day: The Bills are one of very few teams where their logo is of where they are from, not what the team is.” – Tony
“Josh Allen is still a Bronco in my heart.” – Aubrey
Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1:05 p.m., PDT
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
Panthers: Justin, Gabrielle
Seahawks: Joe, Tony, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha
“Never interrupt the ref talking to America, Geno!” – Justin
“This one’s for my roommate from Seattle. She is the only person who could make me root for the Seahawks.” – Aubrey
“Dude, it’s the Panthers.” – Joe
“The Panthers were my high school mascot. Go Panthers!” – Gabrielle
Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1:25 p.m., PDT
Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Bears: None
Chiefs: Joe, Tony, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha, Gabrielle, Max
“Dude, it’s the Bears.” – Joe
“Dude, it’s the Chiefs.” – Justin
“Could this really go any other way?” – Hunter
Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals
Cowboys: Aubrey
Cards: Joe, Tony, Justin, Samantha, Gabrielle
“I’m going to enjoy this game… I don’t think the Cardinals will.” – Hunter
“Josh Dobbs looks surprisingly good.” – Joe
“I respect the Cardinals! (actually, this is just because I still hate the Cowboys)” – Justin
Sunday, Sept. 17, at 5:15 p.m., PDT
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
Steelers: Hunter
Raiders: Joe, Tony, Justin, Aubrey, Samantha, Gabrielle
“FIRST PLACE, WHAT? FIRST PLACE RAIDERS,THAT’S RIGHT!” – Justin
“Jimmy G may be hot, but he’s not even the best QB on his own team.” – Hunter
“Don’t think this means I’ve forgiven them for Week one.” – Aubrey
Monday, Sept. 25, at 4:15 p.m., PDT
Philidelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Eagles: Joe, Aubrey, Hunter, Samantha
Buccaneers: Tony, Justin, Gabrielle
“I offer the Eagles my vote as a reward for them beating the Patriots in Week one. Well done, Eagles. Well done.” – Aubrey
“Regarding Aubrey’s comment, I must now choose the Bucs, which I am okay with since TB12 won Super Bowl LV with them!” – Tony
“I hate the Eagles, but Baker Mayfield is not Kenough.” – Hunter
Monday, Sept. 25, at 5:15 p.m., PDT
Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Rams: Joe, Aubrey, Gabrielle
Bengals: Tony, Justin, Hunter, Samantha
“The rams look good this year, and I think Nacua could win them this game.” – Joe
“According to my favorite red sox podcast, a tiger (which is what a bengal is) goes ‘RAWR.’ I am unaware of what sound a ram makes.” – Tony
“Tony, I think Rams go like, ‘BAHHH’ like a sheep, no? Or maybe the sound goes, ‘EHHH’ I don’t know, man? I can’t see sounds.” – Justin
