Opinion: Pepperdine Needs to Make Contraception More Accessible

In a particularly challenging socio-political and cultural context surrounding reproductive rights in the United States and the globe, it is important to address the contraception issue at Pepperdine and advocate for students’ rights to basic health care.

On Nov. 5, my roommates and I sat on our couch eating butternut squash soup when the Associated Press announced President Donald Trump had won the 2024 presidential election.

Oddly enough, I was not surprised that he won after becoming accustomed to the conservative and right-wing politics at Pepperdine for the past three-and-a-half years. In times of distress and uncertainty, I am always led back to activism and education. Personally I think these are the most empowering tools an individual can utilize.

I am aware that I do not have the ability to completely fundamentally change the larger systems in which I exist, especially in the United States. However, I do think that making communal change is one of the best and most effective ways of making lasting and important impacts.

With this context in mind, I want to explore Pepperdine’s policies surrounding contraception access. Students at Pepperdine have a right to access basic health care.

Sex at Pepperdine can be one of the most contentious and controversial topics on campus. Most of the public frenzy on campus is rooted in Pepperdine’s Sexual Policy.

The popularly quoted Sexual Policy states, “Pepperdine University affirms that sexual relationships are designed by God to be expressed solely within a marriage between husband and wife.”

Not only does this statement alienate LGBTQ+ students on campus, it also creates institution-wide anxiety about sex.

Despite the Sexual Policy and administration’s efforts to prevent sex from occurring in the residence halls, students still engage in sexual relationships on campus.

With this in mind, the university must make contraception such as condoms and various forms of birth control accessible to all students on campus.

Fortunately, for sexually active students on campus, the Student Health Center does provide birth control, STI testing and pregnancy tests. However, these resources are not easily accessible.

The Student Health Center is only open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students must schedule appointments ahead of time to receive care.

The Student Heath Center’s limited hours may deter students from utilizing this campus resource. Pepperdine also does not actively market these options and many students may not know that they exist.

The Student Health Center’s exact offerings are unclear as well. The website states that they offer “Birth control or contraception” but does not further elaborate on specifics.

It is unclear if they offer emergency contraception, condoms, the pill, diaphragms, IUDs or any other forms of birth control.

The Student Health Center declined an in-person interview and advised me to fill out a media form for written questions and answers.

Then, the Student Health Center declined a written interview.

On Feb. 17, I went to the Student Health Center and asked what kinds of contraception they offer. A receptionist informed me that they offer the Depo-Provera shot and the birth control pill by appointment only.

These options place the responsibility of birth control and contraception on female students. A lack of condoms or other forms of protection also excludes students from having access to items that protect against STIs.

The university may not be actively marketing these resources in order to deter students from engaging in premarital sex and violating the Sexual Policy. I firmly believe that this is an institutional and systemic issue.

The Graphic conducted a written interview with the Student Health Center in 2014. The Student Health Center does not provide condoms because “It strives to be in accordance with the Christian mission of the university,” the Student Health Center wrote.

The piece also states that the Student Health Center “recommends and encourages abstinence to prevent sexually transmitted infections.”

Regardless of whether or not the institution wants to admit that their students engage in pre-marital sexual activity, the university should still provide more accessible contraception options.

A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention demonstrates an alarming statistic about STI rates among adolescents and young adults.

The CDC study states, “In 2023, almost half (48.2%) of reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis (all stages) were among adolescents and young adults aged 15–24 years.”

This data clearly demonstrates a need for easy access to various forms of contraception among young adults.

Under a restrictive presidential administration, with anxieties about reproductive care access looming over students’ heads, Pepperdine must provide students with accessible forms of contraception and birth control.

Regardless of the Sexual Policy, if Pepperdine wants to foster the safety and well-being of its students, the university will consider implementing more birth control and contraception access programs on campus. Students should have access to condoms in the restrooms, the campus bookstore, the Student Health Center or through their residential advisors or halls.

