Opinion: Pepperdine Must Affirm DEI

Art by Cara Tang

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

In 2025, the Trump Administration attacked federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Pepperdine University’s lack of overt support for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on its campus has done a disservice to the University’s Christian mission.

On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald J. Trump was inaugurated for his second term. On that same day, he issued a series of executive orders. One such order halted diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal government, according to Executive Order 14151.

This order, also named “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing,” cites diversity, equity and inclusion programs as being “illegal and immoral.” The Executive Order calls for the immediate elimination of “all discriminatory programs, including illegal DEI and ‘diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility,’” also involving “environmental justice” positions and programs.

But that was over a year ago.

Where does this executive order leave Pepperdine in 2026? Or rather, how does Pepperdine University — a private institution which receives federal funding — perceive DEI initiatives and their outcomes?

Is DEI “in” or “out” for the 2026 year, according to Pepperdine University?

Following the Trump Administration’s executive order, another subsequent measure emerged. This measure was the “Dear Colleague Letter,” which specifically regarded race in secondary education.

On Feb. 14, 2025, the Department of Education sent out its letter to Pepperdine University and various other secondary institutions.

The letter opens condemning discrimination “based on race, color, or national origin,” specifically calling such instances “illegal and morally reprehensible.”

The letter concludes on a more threatening tone, stating, “Institutions that fail to comply with federal civil rights law may, consistent with applicable law, face potential loss of federal funding.”

The goal of the letter was to end “racist” consideration of race in higher education institutions, according to the letter.

“In recent years, American educational institutions have discriminated against students on the basis of race, including white and Asian students,” the Department of Education wrote.

Moreover, the letter cited DEI as a “proponent of discriminatory practices attempted to further justify ‘false premises’ that the United States is built upon ‘systemic and structural racism.’”

On Feb. 27, Pepperdine issued its response through President Jim Gash’s “Message to the Pepperdine Community on Belonging.”The letter the Department of Education wrote specifically concerned “race-preferences in education.”

Gash’s response to the Dear Colleague letter is notable for two reasons. First, he cites Christian standards or “community belonging” as not being influenced by “ever-changing trends.”

Gash seemingly argues it is “biblical belonging” which transcends any discrimination, valuing each individual as an “image bearer of God.” Gash appears to be engaging in a biblically based approach to inclusiveness.

Second, none of the words diversity, equity or inclusion appear in Gash’s response. As such, a certain question arises: How can one implement biblical belonging without championing diversity, equity and inclusion?

Any attempt at such implementation is impossible.

Pepperdine University’s lack of explicit support for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives is a message in and of itself. More specifically, Gash’s response is a disservice to the communities that greatly benefit from such initiatives.

The history of DEI in the United States has deep roots in race and racial turmoil. This turmoil includes both the Civil Rights Movement and the “George Floyd Era,” which recentered race on the national stage.

Progress toward equity in the Civil Rights Era took the form of various legal implementations and expansions, according to the Center for Urban and Racial Equity (CURE).

One such expansion includes the landmark Supreme Court Case: Brown v Board of Education, which eliminated segregation in schools. This case — in conjunction with The Civil Rights Act of 1964 — worked to end discrimination on the bases of race and other identity markers.

Furthermore, the 2020s correspond with the “George Floyd Era,” according to CURE. The era started when police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. The era was marked by public outrage and large-scale protests, according to CURE.

Furthermore, this event caused DEI programs to be implemented in both the legal and corporate worlds, according to CURE.

With this in mind, it is undeniable DEI programs and initiatives stand as a redeeming stripe in American history. This redemption is one Pepperdine must participate in.

Being a private university, Pepperdine has the choice to either follow the precedent established by the federal government and eliminate DEI initiatives or resist the standards and double down on its biblical approach to inclusion.

The second option comes with potential threats to their federal funding, but the importance of such Christian-based DEI initiatives at Pepperdine cannot be understated.

Cady Moore, co-president of Pepperdine’s Black Student Association, said DEI is of the utmost importance in an interview.

Her interest in DEI started around the end of high school, corresponding with George Floyd’s death. She said she believes the role of DEI initiatives is to “repair systemic harm.”

When considering Pepperdine’s attitude toward DEI and DEI initiatives, Pepperdine University’s mission should be to have “Earth as it is in heaven,” Moore said.

Or in other words — remain committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Pepperdine has an obligation to take care of its students. Championing DEI is undoubtedly one way to care for Pepperdine’s community, Moore said.

“At Pepperdine, because it has so proudly worn the badge of being a Christian college, it does owe its students, faculty and the people observing it a loudness about being good,” Moore said.

If Pepperdine aims to achieve a culture where all peoples are supported, then Pepperdine must stand proudly in support of DEI initiatives.

“We endeavor to build a vibrant community of life-long learners that enthusiastically embraces the transformative potential of Pepperdine University’s unique educational process,” Gash wrote in his message to the Pepperdine Community on Community Belonging.

DEI is a vital tool in making that “vibrant community” into a reality.

DEI represents the cornerstone of a liberal arts education: variance. Varied ideas, varied beliefs, varied heritages, varied cultures and varied identities build a robust and credible academic experience.

With Pepperdine’s educational standards being derived from biblical standards, the promotion of DEI initiatives is not only recommended — it is needed.

DEI is a “Christian goal,” said Stanley Talbert, assistant professor of Religion.

Talbert said there will always be different perspectives or attitudes towards DEI; however, Pepperdine should be in the business of healing and following Jesus regardless of varying interpretations or approaches to DEI.

Furthermore, Talbert said DEI should not be approached as a solution, but as a vital bandage to help repair harm.

Pepperdine seemingly remains committed to DEI values on its campus. The Seaver Undergraduate Program even has a Diversity and Belonging Council.

The council has a Statement Against Hate published on its page. The Diversity and Belonging Council shares in the sorrow of human violations against differing groups of people based on their “heritage, race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, nationality, age, ability, and the like,” according to the statement.

Pepperdine must marry its understanding of “biblical belonging” to the realization that diversity, equity and inclusion are not just a fun sequencing of words. Diversity, equity and inclusion provide an actionable framework for all people, regardless of racial, religious or economic differences, to achieve shared belonging.

While Pepperdine’s commitment to belonging is a crucial aspect of realizing its Christian mission, this commitment is only the beginning.

There is still more to be done.

It is time for Pepperdine to re-examine its core principles and stand with DEI initiatives.

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Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Anniah Smith via email: anniah.smith@pepperdine.edu