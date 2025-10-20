Opinion: Pepperdine Eases Struggles of Navigating Dining Services with PCOS

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder causing enlarged ovaries with cysts on the outer edges, according to the Mayo Clinic. But what causes these horrific problems for so many women?

PCOS is often linked to insulin resistance, increasing their risk for type-2 diabetes, according to the National Institutes of Health. The insulin resistance is often caused by a poor diet.

In my experience, as well as that of other women in my family, it is all about the food we eat. When I left for college, a concern of mine was the limited dining options available on campus.

Typically, universities don’t prioritize the highest quality ingredients, whether it be the cooking oils, the sourcing of produce or the availability of fresh or nutrient-dense meals, according to the National Institute of Health.

For someone actively taking preventative measures to manage PCOS, these details are not trivial — they shape my entire well-being, from gut health to hormonal balance and menstrual regularity.

A Closer Look at PCOS

PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects 1 in 10 women of reproductive age, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

The condition often begins with how the body processes food, particularly carbohydrates, according to Fiona McCulloch N.D., author of 8 Steps to Reverse Your PCOS.

The key is insulin resistance — when the body struggles to manage blood sugar, creating hormonal imbalances — according to the Journal of Ovarian Research.

This does not mean just avoiding candy or other things with high sugar content, but anything with carbs. When a woman’s body is in this state of hormonal imbalance, any excess carbs are turned into sugar.

This hormone imbalance soon turns into a destroyed metabolism and lost fertility, which is what causes excessive weight gain, irregular or masculine hair growth and other symptoms seen in many women struggling with PCOS, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Devastatingly, these women — left inconceivably uncomfortable and confused in their own skin — are too often misdiagnosed or dismissed by doctors, according to PCOS advocate Sasha Pieterse.

Taking Preventative Measures

To prevent PCOS from getting out of control in my body, the first step I took was healing my gut.

To accomplish this, I take multiple supplements daily, including NAC+, an amino acid that helps promote a healthy inflammatory response; Mega SporeBiotic, a probiotic blend of five Bacillus spores shown to support gut barrier and immune function; a multivitamin and others.

Throughout the day, I take eight different supplement pills and a GI Core powder, which promotes healthy digestion and gut shields, just to prevent my PCOS from escalating.

These preventative measures alone do not suffice. As previously mentioned, the one cause or avoidant is the food we eat.

Before leaving for college my diet consisted of lean meats, poultry, colorful vegetables and matcha lattes with almond milk. This diet was relatively easy to maintain because I was able to cook for myself.

Navigating Waves Café Options

When I first came to Pepperdine, one concern that weighed heavily on my mind was the food that would be available on campus.

Thankfully, Bon Appétit provides options for students with dietary restrictions through its Minus-9 program, which offers meals free of the most common allergens.

One ongoing concern I have is the heavy reliance on starches at the Minus-9 counter. For women with PCOS, starchy foods — being high in carbohydrates — are among the most inflammatory choices, yet potatoes are almost always offered as the default side. A greater variety of vegetables would be far more gut-health supportive and nourishing.

Many universities prioritize fatty, greasy and nutritionally poor foods in their dining halls, often overlooking healthier options, according to the Chef Ann Foundation.

However, Pepperdine Dining Services is doing what other universities do not care to consider — choosing healthier options.

Persisting Challenges

One of the biggest challenges I face at college is the constant need to plan my schedule around meals.

Unlike students who can grab food without much thought, I have to consider whether there will be gluten-free or dairy-free options available, which are often limited compared to what I could prepare myself at home.

Social pressures add another layer — when friends want to order pizza or grab fast food, I’m left making intentional, sometimes isolating, choices about what I can and cannot eat.

On top of that, navigating a meal plan feels complicated when so much of what’s offered isn’t an option for me.

Takeaways for Students with PCOS

Do not be afraid to ask about the ingredients or for accommodations. It may be stressful or troublesome, but it is a small price to pay for better gut health.

If necessary, keep foods you trust — clean, chemical-free options — stocked in your dorm. Sometimes I end up eating every meal in my dorm, relying on snacks and protein powders from my favorite healthy and whole-food brand, Truvani.

These high-maintenance routines are essential for me, because I try my best not to fixate on my PCOS, my supplements or the food I eat.

I know it can feel extreme, but allowing PCOS or any dietary restrictions to dominate your college dining experience isn’t healthy. The key is to see these choices not as limitations, but as ways to protect and nurture your body.

