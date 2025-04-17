Opinion: Pepperdine Could Improve Campus Dining

Transparency item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Over spring break, I visited my best friend who attends Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. While the undergraduate enrollment consists of approximately 21,000 students, this public school offers a lot more dining options and amenities to students than Pepperdine does to theirs.

First, I had a coffee from the student-run coffee shop, Scout, and I was impressed. Along with the cafe, Cal Poly had Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, a smoothie and bowl cafe and many other cuisines.

In terms of cost, I was embarrassed when I compared Pepperdine’s prices to Cal Poly’s. While I take advantage of free fitness class offerings and dining services at Pepperdine, the options are far less robust than one might expect.

Pepperdine’s main dining options could be expanded to bring in another outside vendor. The current outside option besides those provided by Bon Appetit Management Company is Starbucks.

The dining services have improved from previous years at Pepperdine, but are simply not enough when measured against the amenities from other universities. Pepperdine has listened to student requests before and it can be done again.

Pepperdine signed Bon Appetit Management Company for its dining services in 2022 and garnered student support in its decision. Expanding dining options and improving student amenities could be undertaken in a similar manner.

On weekends, the dining hours are limited, which further hinders Pepperdine’s student life, as fewer students are incentivized to be on campus. Pepperdine could survey students to get feedback on what students would like to see on campus.

This survey could include dining options that echo Pepperdine’s brand and messaging and that revolve around Malibu. Many health-conscious students seek out options off-campus like SunLife, Whole Foods, John’s Garden and others.

Dining options should reflect the interests of the students in an effort to improve the camaraderie within the student body. Additionally, any potential changes should expand dining options to be more accessible.

Currently, the most viable option for those with dietary restrictions is Minus 9, which is a section of the main dining hall, Waves Cafe, that serves meals without the top-9 allergens and gluten. However, this is the sole meal option that is certifiably safe for students with allergies and intolerances.

With this being the only meal-oriented dining option for students with allergies, it leaves students to scrape together meals that are often not nutritious or satisfying. These students may have to get food off campus, even though they still have to buy a meal plan if they live on campus.

With an off-campus dining vendor, students can have more choice and freedom. Malibu can be isolating for students who live on-campus and do not have a car; hence, more popular dining options would help decrease loneliness and isolation for students.

A similarly-sized private school, the University of San Diego, offers more variety and health-conscious options than Pepperdine and is nationally ranked by Princeton Review for best dining. With 5,669 Undergraduates, USD has over 10 dining locations that have ample variety of choices for those with dietary restrictions.

USD’s student body and resources as a private school are distinctly alike to Pepperdine’s. Hence, USD acts as a feasible roadmap to follow for Pepperdine’s dining future.

To enhance student life among Pepperdine’s smaller student body, improving dining is an important factor. When Pepperdine students speak to their non-Pepperdine peers, it is crucial that they have pride in their school and its offerings.

No matter the type of student on Pepperdine’s campus, there should always be a dining choice they are excited about.

