Opinion: Not All Abroad Programs are Given the Same Spotlight

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Pepperdine’s abroad programs are one of its biggest attractions to incoming students.

Year after year, the most well-known programs, which offer study opportunities all over the world — Buenos Aires, Florence, Heidelberg, London, Washington D.C. and the Chateau d’Hauteville in Switzerland — result in 95% of the Seaver College student body to study abroad, according to the Pepperdine International Programs website.

Pepperdine wastes no time to encourage its students to join these programs, taking time during Send-Off parties or even NSO to inform students of their pros.

Still, I have always wondered why Pepperdine isn’t more outspoken about the rest of the abroad opportunities available outside of the full-year programs. The shorter programs that are offered either as summer-only or semester-long programs are the most interesting, as they are more division specific.

The variety of programs available at Pepperdine is then underrepresented and overshadowed by the ones most marketed to students.

Aside from the six full-year destinations, Pepperdine is offering four programs in the summer of 2026: Edinburgh, Fiji, Japan, Korea and a semester-abroad opportunity in Milan.

The key difference between the shorter programs and the most well-known programs is the focus of their course offerings, as they are selected targeting students from specific majors. While the six International Programs available to students year-round only offer a selection of GEs, the shorter programs are designed by divisions and offered specifically to their students.

The Edinburgh Theatre program is a bi-annual program that serves as an exclusive program for theater-majors and runs from June 26 through August 19, according to the Edinburgh Theatre Program website.

The Mission at Natuvu Creek program in Fiji gives students an opportunity to participate in the services of the mission’s medical clinic, work in local schools and support with building and renovation projects, according to the Mission at Natuvu Creek Program website. Students on the Pre-Med track are the ones encouraged to join this program.

The Japan Perspectives program runs for four weeks which are split between Kyoto and Tokyo and integrates traveling, classroom learning, excursions and social engagement, according to the Japan Perspectives Program website.

The Korea C3 program offers an opportunity to explore the intersections of communication, culture and corporations in Asia, according to the Korea C3 Program website. This program takes place in Seoul and is designed for Communication majors mainly.

The Milan Olympics program gives students an opportunity to learn about intercultural communication and multicultural advertising at the Winter Olympics in the spring 2026 semester, according to the Milan Olympics Program website. This program is open to all interested students, but targets those majoring in Advertising and IMC.

It is Pepperdine’s responsibility to make sure students are aware of all the International Programs available and each division’s job to better advertise them within the student body. Giving them a shout out during big university events like send-off parties, NSO or Waves Weekend might be a good place to start.

___________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Karla Suzuki via email: karla.suzuki@pepperdine.edu