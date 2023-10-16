Opinion: NFL Picks 2023 Week 6

Graphic by Ali Levens
This week was rough concerning injuries. Vikings Wide receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a right hamstring injury that will result in him being put on IR and missing at least four games. Running backs James Connor and De’von Achane also suffered big injuries, putting them on IR as well.
Despite these players leaving the field for a time, there will also be a number of players returning to the field. Broncos running back Javonte Williams, quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver Tee Higgins will be playing this week.
Before we go into this next week, let’s take a look at the standings:
Hunter – 48 points
Joe – 44 points
Samantha – 43 points
Justin and Aubrey – 41 points
Tony – 40 points
Gabrielle – 36 points
Max – 31 points
Predictions
Sunday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m., PDT
Baltimore Ravens at Tennesse Titans
Ravens: Max, Tony, Joe, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter
Titans: None
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
Commanders: Justin
Falcons: Max, Tony, Joe, Samantha, Gabrielle, Aubrey, Hunter
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Vikings: Max, Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter
Bears: Joe
Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals
Seahawks: Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter, Joe
Bengals: Max
San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
49ers: Max, Tony, Joe, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter
Browns: None
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
Saints: Tony, Gabrielle, Aubrey, Samantha,
Texans: Joe, Max, Hunter, Justin
“I’m sorry, Saints.” – Joe
“Go Catholicism!” – Gabrielle
“The Saints beat the Patriots last week, which would be impressive if it was, like, 2017 or something.” – Tony
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Colts: Max, Gabrielle
Jaguars: Justin, Tony, Aubrey, Samantha, Joe, Hunter
“Hm I don’t have any TB12 quotes yet. Let’s change that. Remember when Tom Brady beat the Colts and they started blaming the footballs?” – Tony
“rEmEMber WhEn ToM BRadY beAt tHe cOltS AnD THey StArtED bLaMIng ThE foOtBalLS?” – Justin
“Minshew homecoming game against a team I can’t tell is good or not. Despite the memes, the man is not Chuck Norris. Jags by 2 possessions.” – Hunter
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
Panthers: None
Dolphins: Joe, Hunter, Tony, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey, Gabrielle, Max
“I wonder what an actual dolphin and panther fighting in real life would look like.” – Tony
“The Dolphins are the ray of light in an NFL of gray, purgatorial bleakness.” – Max
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Patriots: Max
Raiders: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Joe, Hunter, Tony, Gabrielle
“THIS WEEK SPARKS THE SUPER BOWL RUN.” – Justin
“I hate myself.” – Max
Sunday, Oct. 15, at 1:25 p.m., PDT
Detriot Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Lions: Tony, Justin, Max, Hunter, Samantha, Gabrielle, Aubrey
Bucs: Joe
“I like to see the city of Detroit happy.” – Max
“Baker Mayfield is back!” – Joe
Philidelphia Eagles at New York Jets
Eagles: Samantha, Tony, Aubrey, Hunter, Justin,
Jets: Joe, Gabrielle, Max
“It’s the Jets baby! Let’s go Jets!” – Joe
“Zach Wilson is less terrible now, but still terrible.” – Justin
Sunday, Oct. 15, at 5:20 p.m., PDT
Buffalo Bills at New York Giants
Bills: Hunter, Joe, Aubrey, Samantha, Gabrielle, Max, Justin, Tony
Giants: None
“I pretend the Eastern Seaboard doesn’t exist so this one doesn’t count for me.” – Max
“There’s nothing like a little interstate rivalry to start your week.” – Aubrey
“It’s still New York, so this is the one time I can split from the Giants.” – Samantha
Monday, Oct. 16, at 5:15 p.m., PDT
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
Cowboys: Tony, Hunter, Samantha
Chargers: Max, Justin, Joe, Aubrey, Gabrielle,
“How is it possible that I’m rooting for the Chargers? Well because they’re playing the Cowboys.” – Joe
“The Texas Rangers scored more runs in game 2 of the ALDS than the Cowboys had points against the 49ers. I found that funny.” – Tony
“Yee Haw.” – Samantha
_________________
Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic
Email Joseph Heinemann: joe.heinemann@pepperdine.edu