Opinion: NFL Picks 2023 Week 6

\

Graphic by Ali Levens

This week was rough concerning injuries. Vikings Wide receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a right hamstring injury that will result in him being put on IR and missing at least four games. Running backs James Connor and De’von Achane also suffered big injuries, putting them on IR as well.

Despite these players leaving the field for a time, there will also be a number of players returning to the field. Broncos running back Javonte Williams, quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver Tee Higgins will be playing this week.

Before we go into this next week, let’s take a look at the standings:

Hunter – 48 points

Joe – 44 points

Samantha – 43 points

Justin and Aubrey – 41 points

Tony – 40 points

Gabrielle – 36 points

Max – 31 points

Predictions

Sunday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m., PDT

Baltimore Ravens at Tennesse Titans

Ravens: Max, Tony, Joe, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter

Titans: None

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

Commanders: Justin

Falcons: Max, Tony, Joe, Samantha, Gabrielle, Aubrey, Hunter

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Vikings: Max, Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter

Bears: Joe

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals

Seahawks: Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter, Joe

Bengals: Max

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

49ers: Max, Tony, Joe, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter

Browns: None

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans

Saints: Tony, Gabrielle, Aubrey, Samantha,

Texans: Joe, Max, Hunter, Justin

“I’m sorry, Saints.” – Joe

“Go Catholicism!” – Gabrielle

“The Saints beat the Patriots last week, which would be impressive if it was, like, 2017 or something.” – Tony

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Colts: Max, Gabrielle

Jaguars: Justin, Tony, Aubrey, Samantha, Joe, Hunter

“Hm I don’t have any TB12 quotes yet. Let’s change that. Remember when Tom Brady beat the Colts and they started blaming the footballs?” – Tony

“rEmEMber WhEn ToM BRadY beAt tHe cOltS AnD THey StArtED bLaMIng ThE foOtBalLS?” – Justin

“Minshew homecoming game against a team I can’t tell is good or not. Despite the memes, the man is not Chuck Norris. Jags by 2 possessions.” – Hunter

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

Panthers: None

Dolphins: Joe, Hunter, Tony, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey, Gabrielle, Max

“I wonder what an actual dolphin and panther fighting in real life would look like.” – Tony

“The Dolphins are the ray of light in an NFL of gray, purgatorial bleakness.” – Max

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots: Max

Raiders: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Joe, Hunter, Tony, Gabrielle

“THIS WEEK SPARKS THE SUPER BOWL RUN.” – Justin

“I hate myself.” – Max

Sunday, Oct. 15, at 1:25 p.m., PDT

Detriot Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lions: Tony, Justin, Max, Hunter, Samantha, Gabrielle, Aubrey

Bucs: Joe

“I like to see the city of Detroit happy.” – Max

“Baker Mayfield is back!” – Joe

Philidelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Eagles: Samantha, Tony, Aubrey, Hunter, Justin,

Jets: Joe, Gabrielle, Max

“It’s the Jets baby! Let’s go Jets!” – Joe

“Zach Wilson is less terrible now, but still terrible.” – Justin

Sunday, Oct. 15, at 5:20 p.m., PDT

Buffalo Bills at New York Giants

Bills: Hunter, Joe, Aubrey, Samantha, Gabrielle, Max, Justin, Tony

Giants: None

“I pretend the Eastern Seaboard doesn’t exist so this one doesn’t count for me.” – Max

“There’s nothing like a little interstate rivalry to start your week.” – Aubrey

“It’s still New York, so this is the one time I can split from the Giants.” – Samantha

Monday, Oct. 16, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

Cowboys: Tony, Hunter, Samantha

Chargers: Max, Justin, Joe, Aubrey, Gabrielle,

“How is it possible that I’m rooting for the Chargers? Well because they’re playing the Cowboys.” – Joe

“The Texas Rangers scored more runs in game 2 of the ALDS than the Cowboys had points against the 49ers. I found that funny.” – Tony

“Yee Haw.” – Samantha

_________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Joseph Heinemann: joe.heinemann@pepperdine.edu