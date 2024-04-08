Opinion: Hobbies Improve Emotional Health

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

I believe college can be a stressful time for students as there is constant pressure to study, get good grades and be social at the same time.

Students who have a full day of classes can experience college burnout which may come as a result of the amount of remaining schoolwork to complete, according to Choosing Therapy. I think experiencing these constant thoughts and worries about turning in assignments and studying can lead to developing emotional exhaustion over time.

“Emotional exhaustion is a state of feeling emotionally worn-out and drained as a result of accumulated stress from personal or work lives, or a combination of both,” according to Healthline.

As a result of this, students may feel as though they cannot do anything to escape or relieve these emotions.

However, I think that finding a hobby can help bring calmness and emotional tranquility to students. By participating in a peaceful hobby such as yoga, painting, reading or running, students are able to take time for themselves and put aside school stresses.

I believe trying a new hobby that personally interests and works for each student is important as some activities might work better for others.

Personally, I have found my unique hobby that helps me relieve stress is hot yoga classes. Hot yoga is a type of yoga that takes place in a heated room and allows the body to relieve stress by sweating and meditating.

This one-hour class is a great way to put aside any worries, stresses and emotional constraints that are keeping me from feeling my best. I think having a personal space where students can center and practice their hobbies is very beneficial, and it creates a safe and relaxing mindset.

On the other hand, other hobbies I believe are beneficial include painting and drawing in a peaceful environment. I have found that taking time after class to go to the beach and draw has helped me find time for myself outside of academics.

Painting as a hobby also has many benefits such as increasing emotional intelligence, enhancing creativity and improving memory, according to Art and Bonding.

For individuals who are more active, running 45 minutes a day has helped me concentrate better in the afternoons, and I feel more energetic. Putting on headphones and listening to my favorite music or podcast has allowed me to create a time where I can focus on myself.

Running outside and feeling the sun has helped me find peace and an enjoyable running environment. I also think finding a favorite place to run can be an energy booster because exercising in a cherished place helps to motivate individuals.

Overall, there are a multitude of different hobbies that allow students to find themselves and take a breather from the busyness of college life. Prioritizing one’s emotional well-being is important, and I believe finding a unique hobby can help relieve stress and increase happiness.

