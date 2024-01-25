Opinion: Heidelberg is the Best Abroad Program

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Pepperdine is among the top 12 study abroad programs across the nation according to the U.S. News and World Report. However, depending on where students study abroad, opinions and perspectives may shift about which program is the best.

One of Pepperdine’s six International Programs locations is a small, cozy German town called Heidelberg. From the moment I arrived at Moore Haus, I could tell that Heidelberg was home.

I remember throwing my suitcase into the attic and running down the stairs to explore Moore Haus. Although the house seemed huge, there was never a dull or silent moment within it.

Beginning the study abroad program in the spring rather than the fall is not always easy, but the students in Heidelberg welcomed me with an open heart. Some of my favorite memories were the numerous talent shows in the living room, cooking in the tiny kitchen together and practicing German words like “wolken” — which means clouds — on our way to class.

In the Pepperdine London program, Florence program and Switzerland program, classes are taken in the same building where students live. This means that students do not have the opportunity to stroll down unfamiliar streets on their way to class like Heidelbergers do.

Moore Haus rooms are always full of people studying together and re-capping on their weekend trips. The breakfast room often has a movie playing, and there is usually some fun activity going on.

On the other hand, in Buenos Aires, students stay with host families instead of living with fellow peers. Although this is part of the experience, students do not get to interact and create memories in a house like Moore Haus.

Heidelberg is the oldest international program at Pepperdine, and, to me, it feels like the laughs and memories of hundreds of Pepperdine students continue to echo throughout the city. Early morning and afternoon coffee runs with friends are enjoyed by students as well as gelato after special dinners.

Sharing rides to the train station together and running to catch the midnight trains were always wild experiences. The rush and adrenaline of traveling was exhilarating, but getting back to Heidelberg on Sunday nights with Raja Rani Indian takeout food waiting on the table was even better.

Traveling from Heidelberg’s train station was very easy and allowed students the opportunity to travel Europe by train. Moore Haus is ten minutes away from the nearest train station, whereas the Florence program also has a train station but is further away from student residences.

Music was a special part of Heidelberg. Whether it was students playing the piano in the classrooms or in Moore Haus, music was heard all around. This is part of what made studying abroad there feel peaceful.

Since Heidelberg is a small town compared to other program locations like Florence, London and Buenos Aires, it is easy to find quiet locations to study. Not being around hustling tourists like other programs is a relief, and it certainly is a calmer environment.

Although being on the other side of the world in an unknown place can be scary, I think Heidelberg is seen as “Heidelhome”, a home away from home. The faculty and staff in Heidelberg are also what makes Heidelberg very special.

The beauty of studying abroad is being somewhere you never thought you would ever be.

Endless scooter rides to Moore Haus and throughout the narrow streets are memories I will never forget. It is amazing to think about how Heidelberg has created meaningful friendships, experiences and unforgettable memories that I will cherish for a lifetime.

