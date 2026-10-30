Opinion: Halloween Costumes Are Failing the Assignment

Art by Sofia Cifuentes



Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

With Halloween right around the corner, social media is buzzing with the next trendy costume. Though helpful at times, there has been one glaring issue: The results are completely and utterly boring.

Want to be Winnie the Pooh? Here’s a red corset and yellow skirt. Want to be the Avengers? Look at these bralettes, booty shorts and eye masks.

Scrolling through my Instagram feed, I can’t help but ask: Why are costumes so lazy and uninspired?

Simplicity

There is humor in a niche, mundane costume. Jimi Halloween, a tradition throughout Japan, provides a clear example of this fusion, featuring costumes such as “unable to find a seat in the food court” and “regret at not getting a shopping cart.”

But those are creative and oddly-specific situations. Less can be more, but many costumes are vaguely inspired by a character rather than embracing the mundane. A good Halloween costume embodies the essence of a character and their clothing, not just a color scheme.

Even if avoiding too many accessories, Spirit Halloween is known to provide the right props, onesies and inflatables to be recognizable. It’s possible to dress as a silly hotdog man with sunglasses and mustard or any version of the Joker, using his cane or wearing fake “haha” tattoos.

It’s not necessary to find exact replicas; making do will exhibit the interest and thought put into a costume.

Prices

Many people might be looking for a costume on a budget. While this may be true, fun ideas can be put together with clothes people already have in their closets.

On top of that, costume spending has seen an overall increase since 2016, according to Capital One. In 2016, the average American budget for a costume was $31.30; in 2020 it fell to $29.90, but the next year rose to $33.59. This year, the average budget was $37.32.

On paper, the numbers look higher, but due to inflation, the reality is a minimal increase, according to Statista. With the recent economic fluctuations, consumers are spending more on the same or even worse quality costumes, but they don’t have to.

Face paint, jewelry, extra fabric and trinkets can all be easy and cheap ways to elevate a costume. Adding details can be economical, such as using something at home, buying from second-hand discount stores or using craft materials.

If price is truly the issue, buying a full polyester outfit to wear for only one night isn’t a good investment. It would be more resourceful to buy pieces that could be worn for everyday use after Halloween or during special occasions. The saying ” the devil is in the detail” strongly applies here: A costume is more than the clothes, as it’s the extra accessories that make the look.

Looking Cute

Halloween is a great time to look like an absolute diva. Karen Smith from “Mean Girls” on Broadway says it best: “I can be who I want to be and sexy.”

While it’s reasonable to want to wear corsets and short skirts, the opportunity is immediately wasted when used on a halfhearted attempt at a children’s character. The existence of characters that already have snatched outfits and iconic makeup provide an infinitely more interesting and cohesive costume. This also avoids using heels and short shorts to portray a 12-year-old from the Nickelodeon channel.

With that said, there’s nothing wrong with dressing up as a favorite, nostalgic character. However, sacrificing the essence of a costume in order to look good is a strange choice in this situation and often results in a boring and ambiguous look. There have been so many Disney Princesses walking around in bodycon dresses and plastic tiaras; it’s often hard to even tell which one is being portrayed.

This is to say, Halloween is the one time of year anyone can express any character however they choose. There are a plethora of original and nifty costumes: User @peytonliveslife on TikTok posted herself as a fly on the wall at Watergate, complete with a Richard Nixon figurine.

Many other creators have posted that they understand the assignment, yet the next video leads to Freddy Krueger in a miniskirt. A holiday that used to consist of original and crafty costumes is now overtaken by lazy depictions.

Whether keeping in mind budget or appearance, it’s important to remember that whether a common or a niche reference, they are elevated because of attention to detail. In a time with infinite amounts of pop culture references, there are plenty of choices to have fun with, whether a ladybug, Strawberry Shortcake or even a raincloud.

So this Halloween, use that dress at home, borrow felt and glue and add flea market bracelet stacks to put your own original and creative spin on your costume.

This story was copy edited by Caitlin Murray.

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Contact Julianna Charnecki via email: julianna.charnecki@pepperdine.edu