Opinion: Graphic Sports Predict the 2025 MLB Season

Transparency Item: This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.



2024 was the year of Los Angeles.

After securing designated hitter/starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani to a long-term deal in the ’23 offseason, the Dodgers began to show signs of a potential dynasty.

In his first year in L.A., Ohtani secured the first-ever 50/50 MLB Season, unanimously brought home the MVP Award and powered the Dodgers through the playoffs and into the World Series with his illustrious regular season. The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in five games, bringing home the Commissioners Trophy for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020 Season.

Entering the ’24 offseason, the Dodgers loaded up on even more talent, building what fans, players and coaches around the league call a Dodgers Dynasty. They started off by signing starting pitcher Blake Snell to a five-year deal and signed the big fish of this offseason, Japanese starting pitcher Roki Sasaki, to a minor league deal — meaning the club has six years of control for Sasaki’s services.

But they didn’t stop there. They went out and resigned utility Kike Hernandez and starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw to one-year deals, along with resigning reliever Blake Treinen and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to two and three-year deals, respectively.

Beyond that, the Dodgers signed the best reliever on the market in Tanner Scott to a four-year deal, Japanese utility Hyeseong Kim to a three-year deal and both outfielder Michael Conforto and reliever Kirby Yates to one-year deals, according to the MLB.

Despite the Dodgers loading up on talent, other teams around the league made notable splashes as well.

The New York Mets secured the best hitting free agent, right fielder Juan Soto, to a long-term, 15-year, $765 million contract. The Boston Red Sox traded for starting pitcher Garret Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and signed starting pitcher Walker Buehler to a one-year deal. The Chicago Cubs landed right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, the Yankees signed starting pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract and the Arizona Diamondbacks surprised the league when they secured starting pitcher Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million contract, as they all look to dethrone the mighty Dodgers, according to NBC News.

With the 2025 Tokyo Series wrapped up, Opening Day is upon us, and familiar faces in the Graphic are attempting another year of MLB Picks for the 2025 season. This year’s predictors are Sports Editor Justin Rodriguez, Assistant Sports Editor Nick Charkhedian, Aborad Correspondent Nina Fife and Tony Gleason, Associate Editor and Social Media Manager.

2025 Award Winners: Most Valuable Player

American League

Justin: Bobby Witt Jr. , shortstop for the Kansas City Royals



, Nina: Bobby Witt Jr. , shortstop for the Kansas City Royals

, Nick: Gunner Henderson , shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles

, Tony: Aaron Judge, center fielder for the New York Yankees

“Judge is only getting older, its Jr.‘s time old man.” – Justin Rodriguez

“I really wanna put Bobby Witt Jr., I really do. But Judge had an even better season than the 62 home run season in 2022. He’s the best hitter since [Barry] Bonds.” – Tony Gleason

National League

Justin: Shohei Ohtani , designated hitter/starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Nina: Shohei Ohtani , designated hitter/starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Nick: Shohei Ohtani , designated hitter/starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Tony: Shohei Ohtani, designated hitter/starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers

“He is just one of those players you won’t believe was actually real once he is done playing.” – Nina Fife

“Well… we all know that he’s, you know, the best player in the league and everything.” – Nick Charkhedian

“I truly think the only thing stopping Ohtani is voter fatigue. We are witnessing greatness.” – Tony Gleason

Cy Young



American League

Justin: Garret Crochet , left-handed starting pitcher for the Boston Red Sox

, Nina: Tarik Skubal , left-handed starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers

, Nick: Logan Gilbert , right-handed starting pitcher for the Seattle Mariners

, Tony: Logan Gilbert, right-handed starting pitcher for the Seattle Mariners

“This one seems like a stretch, but in his first year as a starter, he was LIGHTS out. ” – Justin Rodriguez

“T-Mobile Park is basically Coors Field for pitchers.” – Tony Gleason

National League

Justin: Tyler Glasnow , right-handed starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Nina: Paul Skenes , right-handed starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates

, Nick: Paul Skenes , right-handed starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates

, Tony: Paul Skenes, right-handed starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates

“Paul Skenes this, Paul Skenes that, the man made of glass is ready to steal the thunder.” – Justin Rodriguez

“Pure domination as a rookie, expecting even more this year.” – Nina Fife

Rookie of the Year

American League

Justin: Jackson Jobe , right-handed starting pitcher for the Detriot Tigers

, Nina: Kristian Campbell , second baseman for the Boston Red Sox

, Nick: Jasson Dominguez , center fielder for the New York Yankees

, Tony: Roman Anthony, center fielder for the Boston Red Sox

“Adding to my growing support for the Red Sox, apparently.” – Nina Fife

“The Roman Empire!” – Tony Gleason

National League

Justin: Roki Sasaki , right-handed starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Nina: Roki Sasaki , right-handed starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Nick: Roki Sasaki , right-handed starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Tony: Roki Sasaki, right-handed starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers

“Roki of the Year!” – Justin Rodriguez

“Isn’t it just nice to be a Dodger fan nowadays?” – Nick Charkhedian

Comeback Player of the Year

American League

Justin: Mike Trout , right fielder for the Los Angeles Angels

, Nina: Mike Trout , right fielder for the Los Angeles Angels

, Nick: Mike Trout , right fielder for the Los Angeles Angels

, Tony: Mike Trout, right fielder for the Los Angeles Angels

“I yearn for prime Mike Trout.” – Tony Gleason

“He was my pick last year, and I just need it to happen.” – Nina Fife

National League

Justin: Dustin May , right-handed starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers ; Ronald Acuna Jr. , center fielder for the Atlanta Braves

, ; Nina: Ronald Acuna Jr. , center fielder for the Atlanta Braves

Nick: Ronald Acuna Jr . , center fielder for the Atlanta Braves

Tony: Ronald Acuna Jr., center fielder for the Atlanta Braves

“Either way, both will be all-stars this year.” – Justin Rodriguez

“At his best, Acuna might be the best all-around player in the game.” – Tony Gleason

Manager of the Year

American League

Justin: AJ Hinch , Detroit Tigers

, Nina: Alex Cora , Boston Red Sox

, Nick: Brandon Hyde , Baltimore Orioles

, Tony: Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox

“The front office finally gave him a competitive team. Cora gonna make some magic happen.” – Tony Gleason

“With all the moves the Sox have made, I will finally agree with Tony for once.” – Nina Fife

“This Orioles team seems like they’ll get over the hump, and I think this could be the season for significant growth.” – Nick Charkhedian

National League



Justin: Terry Francona , Cincinatti Reds

, Nina: Dave Roberts , Los Angeles Dodgers

, Nick: Dave Roberts , Los Angeles Dodgers

, Tony: Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers

“Coming back to bring the Reds from the depths of hell.” – Justin Rodriguez

“Make it back-to-back, Davey.” – Nina Fife

Reliever of the Year

Mariano Rivera Award

Justin: Mason Miller , closer for the Athletics

, Nina: Emmanuel Clase , closer for the Cleveland Guardians

, Nick: Emmanuel Clase , closer for the Cleveland Guardians

, Tony: Felix Bautista, closer for the Baltimore Orioles

“Look at Emmanuel Clase’s regular season stats from last season…yeah” – Nina Fife

“Before he got TJ [Tommy John surgery], bro was lights out.” – Tony Gleason

Trevor Hoffman Award

Justin: Tanner Scott , closer for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Nina: Edwin Diaz , closer for the New York Mets

, Nick: Edwin Diaz , closer for the New York Mets

, Tony: Edwin Diaz, closer for the New York Mets

“If it aint Tanner, it’s gonna be one of those dawgs in the Dodgers pen.” – Justin Rodriguez

“Narco.” – Tony Gleason

“I just love those trumpets.” – Nick Charkhedian

2024 Division and Pennant Winners:

American League Divisions

Justin : AL East = Red Sox ; AL Central = Royals ; AL West = Rangers

; Nick : AL East = Orioles ; AL Central = Royals ; AL West = Mariners

; Nina : AL East = Orioles ; AL Central = Tigers ; AL West = Rangers

; Tony: AL East = Red Sox; AL Central = Guardians; AL West = Rangers

“Once [Gerrit] Cole went down, the Yankees season ended.” – Justin Rodriguez



“[Baltimore’s] been good, but now they’re gaining experience.” – Nick Charkhedian

“It will NEVER be Houston, and if they do win, I believe they cheated again.” – Nina Fife

“I just don’t think the Royals will have enough offense for a division title.” – Tony Gleason

National League Divisions

Justin: NL East = Braves ; NL Central = Brewers ; NL West = Dodgers

= ; = ; = Nick: NL East = Mets ; NL Central = Brewers ; NL West = Dodgers

= ; = ; = Nina: NL East = Phillies ; NL Central = Brewers ; NL West = Dodgers

= ; = ; = Tony: NL East = Braves; NL Central = Cubs; NL West = Dodgers

“The Cubs have proven to me why I live my life with low expectations.” – Justin Rodriguez

“I’ve always wondered what it would be like to be a fan of a team like the Brewers.” – Nick Charkhedian

“[Philadelphia] won it before, they can do it again.” – Nina Fife

“With some better health, they [the Braves] will be back to division champs.” – Tony Gleason

American League Pennant

Justin: Red Sox , AL East

, Nina: Rangers , AL West

, Nick: Royals , AL Central

, Tony: Rangers, AL West

“They loaded up on talent this offseason. It would take an absolute catastrophe to somehow lose the AL Pennant this year.” – Justin Rodriguez

“They had a World Series hangover, but they still have a ton of talent, especially in the lineup. Bounce back szn.” – Tony Gleason

“Who says no to a sneaky October run?” – Nick Charkhedian

National League Pennant

Justin: Dodgers , NL West

, Nina: Dodgers , NL West

, Nick: Dodgers , NL West

, Tony: Braves, NL East

“This team might be the sole team to ever go back-to-back again in the history of the sport.” – Justin Rodriguez

“Don’t talk to me about how they choke anymore.” – Nina Fife

“They have been my World Series pick every year since 2022. I’m bound to be right one of these years.” – Tony Gleason

World Series

Justin: Los Angeles Dodgers over Boston Red Sox in 6 ; MVP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

over in Nina: Los Angeles Dodgers over Texas Rangers in 5 ; MVP: Shohei Ohtani

over in Nick: Los Angeles Dodgers over Kansas City Royals in 5 ; MVP: Mookie Betts

over in Tony: Atlanta Braves over Texas Rangers in 6; MVP: Matt Olson

“’SHE IS GOOOOOOONE! GIBBY MEET FREDDIE! GAME ONE OF THE WORLD SERIES!‘” – Justin Rodriguez

“Back to back, Shohei attack, double chocolate chip cookies for snack, Dodgers in 5.” – Nick Charkedian

___________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Justin Rodriguez via email: justin.rodriguez@pepperdine.edu