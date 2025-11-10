Opinion: Go Bowling

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

When I returned home for summer last year, I had a month before my internship started, and I wanted an affordable and fun pastime.

I decided to purchase an unlimited bowling pass. With the pass, I could bowl two games each day for a one time fee. The pass lasted the duration of the summer.

Bowling exceeded my expectations of an affordable and fun pastime. Bowling has a little bit of everything: it’s competitive, requires skill and is social.

The pass was such a good deal I convinced a total of six people to also purchase the pass, including three of my family members and three of my friends. Suddenly, I had six different people to bowl with any day I pleased.

Bowling with my family and close friends helped us stay connected. This is especially important while being home for the summer since I see my family and high school friends less often now that I live in Malibu most of the year.

Beyond my friends and family, I also made informal connections with other people who frequented the bowling alley. Some of the league players noticed my improvement and would give me tips to improve my technique.

As my skills improved, I began setting new personal bests almost weekly. This allowed for a fun competition against myself and the people I was bowling with.

However, the best part about bowling is that it’s not that serious, at least for me. Since I am not playing competitively, I get to relax and enjoy. I don’t have to care if my performance is not my best.

While bowling is far from the most physically exerting sport, there are also some physical benefits to bowling.

Bowling has been shown to strengthen arms, shoulders, wrists and upper leg muscles. It can also improve flexibility and balance, according to Baylor College of Medicine.

Bowling has also shown to reduce stress, likely due to the social interaction, according to Baylor College of Medicine.

Another benefit of bowling is its accessibility. People of all ages and abilities can bowl since there are low injury risks and relatively simple rules, according to Out of Bounds.

Bowling is an excellent example of an activity that brings people together in person. In the age of surface level friendships due to social media, investing in activities that puts people in close physical proximity is important.

Bowling is also a low-commitment hobby. I’m always looking for new hobbies to pursue, and bowling’s accessibility made it easy for me to adapt to my lifestyle.

Additionally, the unlimited pass made bowling extremely affordable. While I might usually choose to go out to dinner with a friend to connect with them, dinner typically costs me between $20 to $30.

Contrastingly, the pass cost about $65 for the entire summer, although the price varies between locations.

The price of activities can often disincentivize people from going out and enjoying others’ company. The bowling pass made it convenient and fun for me to see my friends and family.

If you’re looking for an activity to bring your friends together and enjoy some friendly competition, I highly recommend you try bowling.

