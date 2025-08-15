Opinion: Fraternity & Sorority Life Offers First-Years Firmer Footing

Transparency item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

For many first-years, the start of first semester begins with a rush of new experiences, unfamiliar faces and vague ideas about the future. Joining Fraternity and Sorority Life provides a grounding force, helping new students find direction through connection. Being part of a sorority or fraternity allows first-years to start mapping out their future in a space that feels immediately supportive.

One of the most impactful parts of FSL is being surrounded by students of all ages, each with different majors, goals and stories. This range of experience offers a preview of what’s ahead and makes life after first year feel more real. Instead of seeing graduation as an abstract event, first-years begin to picture the steps that lead there.

Forming early bonds with future bigs — mutually chosen older mentors — gives first-years someone to look up to. These are often people they want to learn from and emulate. Having someone to admire who is only a few years ahead makes goals feel more reachable.

Often, big-little relationships form between students with similar majors or career paths. For example, big-little duos can be both pre-med, pre-law or pre-PA.

This shared focus creates a natural space for asking questions about internships, receiving help with classes and receiving gentle motivation. Having a big who’s already walking the same path makes it easier to picture one’s own next steps.

These relationships also make it safer to be uncertain or curious. First-years can ask questions that might feel too vulnerable in a classroom setting or in a large lecture. The FSL setting provides a kind of mentorship that feels personal, not performative.

In the early weeks of school, upperclassmen can seem like they exist in a separate world, but FSL breaks that barrier quickly. Being friends with juniors and seniors makes major stepping stones like graduation, internships and post-grad jobs feel less like distant and unattainable concepts and more like natural progressions.

Without this kind of structure, it’s easy for first-years to feel like time is limitless. Graduation feels so far off that it’s easy to delay serious planning. But being in a chapter where older members talk about applications, interviews and other milestones brings clarity.

Eventually, being a part of FSL may lead to becoming a big yourself, and offering the same guidance you once received. It’s a full-circle moment that reinforces growth and gives students a way to reflect on how far they’ve come. By sophomore year, things start to feel more defined, classes are chosen with purpose and relationships deepen.

Hearing advice or encouragement from a close friend within the chapter hits differently than from a professor or a parent. It feels personal and achievable. It’s easier to absorb wisdom from someone who knows you well and understands where you are in your journey.

FSL may not provide an elaborate roadmap to success, but it does help students feel grounded enough to build one. It anchors new students to people, ideas and goals that can otherwise feel too far off to matter. Most of all, it builds confidence and offers a steady place to stand during a time of change.

For first-years feeling as if they have lost their footing, FSL offers not just community, but clarity. With every friendship and piece of advice, the future starts to feel a little less abstract. And with each step, students start to feel their feet more firmly on the ground.

