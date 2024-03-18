Opinion: Bring a Reusable Cup for Your Daily Grind

Art by Ella Katz

If you are a caffeine addict like me — and find it difficult to resist the allure of every tea or coffee house you pass — consider bringing a personal mug for all the drinks you enjoy, benefiting both yourself and the environment.

My daily routine begins with filling ground coffee in the coffee maker. Latte is the fuel for a productive day. The aroma of my favorite beans also awakens my mind with joy.

Despite this unshakable morning ritual, I still find myself grabbing drinks whenever hanging out with friends. Some bring their water bottle wherever they go; for me, it is always coffee.

My previous travel mug had many grooves which made it hard to clean. After the lid began to leak, I switched to using a vast pack of disposable paper cups for those times I needed a sip on the go.

Those cups were convenient other than their sip-lids which made the liquid easy to spill. They save the effort of cleaning and lighten your load since you can throw away the empty container as soon as you finish the drink.

Disposable cups remained my primary choice until another travel mug caught my eye. I bought it after carefully considering the design, material and ease of cleaning. Soon, I found that the new cup brought a great sense of satisfaction.

As a “coffeeholic,” I enjoy holding cups with a café’s logo to show off my preference. A personal cup extends that form of self-expression. Naturally, owning a cup from your favorite brand presents a deeper appreciation for a particular taste.

In addition, there are apparent benefits to enhancing sustainability. Many cafés offer paper cups which seem more environmentally friendly. Yet those disposable cups with plastic lining to prevent leakage are just as toxic for the ecosystem, according to Wired.

Huge demand for to-go drinks leads to significant production of disposable cups, and the manufacturing process also contributes to deforestation as well. Promoting the use of eco-friendly cups on a larger scale can reduce the demand, thereby causing a decrease in supply.

Especially for frequent café-goers, disposable cups thrown away per year accumulate a considerable amount of waste. Starbucks’ Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Kobori said single-use cups composite 1/5 of the company’s global waste footprint in an Associated Press video.

Starbucks’ data shows that drinks served in personal cups comprise less than 1% of customer orders, according to Quartz. The percentage presents ample opportunity for improvement in adopting more sustainable practices.

Starbucks paused reusable cups in 2020 as a safety precaution due to the COVID outbreak. It reintroduced the 10-cent discount on beverages for customers bringing clean personal cups the following year.

In January, this policy expanded and now applies to mobile and drive-thru orders, according to Starbucks’ website. Starbucks Rewards members in the US will also receive 25 Bonus Stars, providing additional incentives to further their sustainability goal.

Unfortunately, for now, Starbucks on the Pepperdine campus doesn’t provide discounts or Bonus Stars. But baristas welcome clean personal cups for a fresh beverage ordered at the counter.

For those looking to make the switch and start bringing their own mugs, here are a few tips to bear in mind.

First, think about the size of your favorite beverage before buying a reusable cup. The capacity is crucial; if it doesn’t align with your usual order, it might hinder your ability to get your go-to choice.

Additionally, it’s important to rinse your container before placing the order. Even if cafés accept reusable cups, they might opt for single-use ones if the barista decides yours is not clean enough.

Finally, be prepared for a slightly longer wait. When you choose a reusable cup, ordering ahead doesn’t necessarily mean your drink will be ready when you arrive. The barista will only start preparing your order after receiving the cup.

Having personal reusable cups is a small shift in your life but an essential step to promote sustainability as more people become aware of its benefits. Add a travel mug to your everyday carry for caffeine intake starting today, and start making positive changes.

