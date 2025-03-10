Opinion: Boos directed at Taylor Swift are Misogynistic

Art by Sarah Rietz

To say that Taylor Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl LIX, is just another snippet of pop culture would be circumventing a bigger issue. Swift’s attendance at NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs’ games should come as no surprise, as she has been dating the decorated tight end Travis Kelce for over a year.

Swift’s attendance has its own controversy surrounding it: her airtime. Irate NFL fans have complained that she should not be featured during the broadcasted games according to The New York Times.

Disgruntled fans have claimed that her being broadcasted is a “distraction.” However, the recent booing takes this notion one step further.

When the camera panned to Swift during the game, as it did for other famous celebrities, such as Anne Hathaway and Paul McCartney, Swift appeared first distraught and then perturbed.

The crowd’s behavior toward Swift was starkly different from their reaction to President Donald Trump’s appearance. “The majority” of the crowd cheered and applauded President Trump as he saluted during the national anthem performance.

While not everyone booed Swift and cheered for Trump, the overwhelming discord between the responses is significant.

At the same stadium, not even four months ago, she sold out tickets for three nights in a row. Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ generated more than $500 million for the New Orleans economy, according to Greater New Orleans, Inc.

The mockery from the crowd seems to be a harsh response to the success Swift has brought the NFL, as women are now a larger part of the sports conversation. League following is up 21% among women, according to the NFL.

Swift’s presence at the football games has changed the typical NFL fan and game experience. Fandoms have displayed signs reading “go taylor’s boyfriend” during games and worn shirts reading “in my football era,” which are in reference to the groundbreaking success of Swift’s ‘Eras Tour.’

These changes speak to the immense influence Swift carries. During past year’s season, Swift wore a custom puffer jacket designed by self-made sportswear designer Kristin Juszczyk.

The jacket went viral. A few weeks later, Juszczyk signed a deal with the NFL for her merchandise and gained over 500,000 new Instagram followers.

Women are more involved in football than ever before, yet Swift is being booed by the masses. As women continue to dominate, misogyny permeates the narrative.

It is worth noting that people who are anti-Swift, whether because of her presence at the games or her music, may bear similarities to those who support President Trump.

Swift has spoken out through her music and her social media to denounce Trump’s anti-inclusivity and anti-women rhetoric. Swift endorsed President Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 election.

It is no surprise that President Trump further incited misogyny against her by tweeting, “the only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Swift never left the stadium after the booing. However, President Trump left the game only 10 minutes into the second quarter according to Fox Sports Radio.

Nevertheless, President Trump’s tweet gives an easy explanation for why the singer was so belligerently received. Trump’s perpetual narrative of misogyny is an attempt to belittle and discredit the power and influence of women, specifically in sports.

The winning Super Bowl commercial according to Adweek was the Nike ‘So Win’ ad, which centered around the idea that women can never do anything ‘right’ in the eyes of others, specifically men, so the solution is to keep winning.

This inspiring message is one Swift has been contributing to for years. She has dominated billboards for over 17 years, was Time’s Person of the Year in 2023 and has performed to 149 sold–out stadiums worldwide.

She has been winning. These accomplishments do not scratch the surface of Swift’s decorated career in music.

She will continue to prevail against the misogyny and hatred encouraged by a sitting U.S. president. However, Swift’s massive success should not take away from the alarming demonstration of sexist behavior at the Super Bowl.

It does not matter who it is directed toward. Misogyny must be denounced and detested to move women forward and continue to bring them into the sports conversation.

