Opinion: Attend Malibu Pacific Church

When I arrived at Pepperdine as a first-year student, I was immediately searching for a new home church. Coming from a family who attended church every Sunday, I was ready to take on the responsibility of getting myself to church each week.

Each Sunday for the first month of school, I went to a new church. I had spoken to a few local churches at Waves Expo during New Student Orientation, so I had a list of churches I wanted to try.

After I attended Malibu Pacific Church (MPC), I knew that my search was over.

Upon my first visit, I was immediately greeted by friendly faces, all who were excited to make my first time at the church the best experience possible. I could immediately identify that MPC was different from any other church I had ever attended.

Andy VomSteeg, pastor of Malibu Pacific Church said, “Life is better connected.”

From the moment I stepped onto MPC’s campus, I could tell that they craft the church experience around connection, both with Jesus and with others.

The church’s mission is “to inspire people to explore faith and take a step with Jesus.” They want to create “a church FOR everybody and every story,” according to MPC’s website.

VomSteeg’s focus is central to the mission of the church. From the Plan Your Visit website feature, to the hands-on Guest Services team, to extraordinary events like Sunset Dinners and Fall Fest, it is clear that MPC is much more than an hour long sermon each Sunday.

MPC not only outreaches to their own members, they are also an active participant in the Malibu community.

“It truly is a church for the community,” VomSteeg said. “It is a Malibu culturally relevant church ingrained in Malibu.”

MPC’s love for Malibu extends to the Pepperdine community as well.

Spiritual enrichment is vital to wellbeing, and college is the perfect time to explore spirituality. VomSteeg said he recognizes this explorative process in students.

“It’s important for every Pepperdine student to go to church because you’re connecting to a God who made you and loves you, to connect you with other people and have good, healthy relationships and find your purpose,” VomSteeg said.

Since many college students are in their late teens and early twenties, VomSteeg said MPC expects college students to wrestle with finding their purpose and making faith-based decisions. They want to create an environment where both churched and unchurched people feel comfortable to explore faith.

“Every Sunday is somebody’s first Sunday,” VomSteeg said. “We want outsiders, somebody who’s never been to church, to feel welcome.”

As a volunteer, I get a sneak peak at the behind-the-scenes work that goes into each Sunday morning. While MPC makes Sunday morning look effortless, each piece of the experience is planned with extreme intentionality.

MPC creates a welcoming environment, especially for those who are uncomfortable in a church setting.

“The sermon starts in the parking lot,” VomSteeg said. “The sermon is how we’re behaving, relating to one another.”

The way Christians treat others at church can say more about Christianity than the sermon itself. MPC recognizes this and spends a considerable amount of time and energy crafting each step of a Sunday service, from the parking lot to the auditorium.

When someone walks into MPC for the first time, they will be greeted by members of the Guest Services team all the way from the parking lot to their seat. They will be presented with delicious coffee and doughnuts, inviting music and an applicable sermon.

While some may critique the ease and comfort of attending church every Sunday, that’s exactly what many people may need. MPC removes boundaries to experiencing Jesus.

MPC flaunts how living a Christ-centered lifestyle will make your life better, happier and fuller. They do not discount the struggles of being a Christ follower. Instead, they recognize that despite the hardships of living a Christ centered life, the end result is better.

From attending and serving at MPC, I have found peace, become more grateful and rediscovered positivity for my faith.

VomSteeg’s messages are the perfect start to my week every Sunday because I am always reminded that I am cared for and loved by God. Even when a sermon convicts me, rather than feeling guilt, I am inspired to implement a new strategy to strengthen my relationship with God.

If you are interested in attending MPC, I recommend starting with the Plan Your Visit website feature. Services are held each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. I highly encourage you to visit and take a step with Jesus yourself.

