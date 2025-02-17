Opinion: Artificial Intelligence Perpetuates Environmental Injustice

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.



In the past few months, there has been a significant increase in the everyday use of generative artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT and other large language models, according to website trackers. When using generative AI some may not believe that they are perpetuating harmful systems or participating in any global concerns.

However, the use of AI is not as simple as asking ChatGPT to summarize an article. The environmental and perhaps even humanitarian cost of artificial intelligence outweighs the potential benefits of utilizing AI for efficiency or global solutions.

Pepperdine Religion and Sustainability Professor Chris Doran is not optimistic about artificial intelligence.

“We are moving way too fast without a lot of safety rails, and we are certainly not having a larger societal discussion about what this means,” Doran said.

The digitalization of our society, economy and culture does not necessarily translate into the notion that we are moving into a dematerialized culture. The data centers that house the cloud utilize substantial amounts of physical and tangible resources, materials and space.

In order to power AI, large data centers must be built. These centers require massive amounts of energy to be run and the demand for them is increasing rapidly.

Data centers also utilize essential resources such as electricity, water and rare minerals. The International Energy Agency estimates that by 2026, electricity consumption by data centers, AI and cryptocurrency could reach 4% of annual global energy usage.

Doran expressed his concerns about data center usage.

“There is no such thing as sufficient, clean energy for data centers,” Doran said.

Large technology companies utilize fossil fuels such as coal to power these centers, further exacerbating already pervasive global environmental issues.

The United Nations Environmental Programme has issued a warning regarding data centers’ production of planet-warming greenhouse gases.

The construction and operation of data centers requires water through all infrastructural processes as well. Data centers utilize water to cool down the machinery as the computers heat up throughout processing.

A study conducted at the University of California, Riverside found that AI infrastructures may utilize six times more water than Denmark in the near future.

The creation of data centers also increases the amount of rare and precious materials needed. Doran said there are complex environmental justice issues related to unsustainable and unethical mining practices.

“In the United States, its [mining] is near indigenous land,” Doran said.

Many companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Google pledged that they will revive existing nuclear power plants to power data centers. Nuclear energy produces radioactive waste which can be detrimental to human health and the nearby environment.

Indigenous tribes are often at the highest risk when it comes to the nuclear energy industry. Doran expressed his concern about how living near nuclear energy plants may impact current and future generations.

The United Nations Environment Programme has issued several recommendations to combat global concerns surrounding AI. Two particularly important suggestions state, “Countries can encourage companies to green their data centres, including by using renewable energy and offsetting their carbon emissions. Finally, countries can weave their AI-related policies into their broader environmental regulations.”

The European Union has introduced the AI Act to mitigate the environmental, social, and cultural impacts of AI, while the United States falls behind on AI policy and mitigation.

In reality, the power of our personal ChatGPT searches is not comparable to the power of massive tech companies and large governments. However, individuals and communities must start engaging in dialogue about the role artificial intelligence plays in our lives personally and globally.

Doran also calls for individuals to reach out to their local government leaders.

“I think it would be interesting for an individual to contact their congressperson and say that we need to think about this more carefully so that we have guard rails here,” Doran said.

We have the power to use our voices, speak up about our concerns, and share with others what we have learned and discuss ways to create a more sustainable future.

