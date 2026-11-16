Opinion: America Likes Mudslinging More Than It Thinks

Art by Sofia Cifuentes

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writers.

United States citizens are overwhelmingly unhappy with the state of American political division. In an incredibly partisan nation, a single ubiquitous desire is for unity. When a poll asked voters if it was important for their elected officials to try to heal political divisions in the country, 94% of respondents said yes, according to Digital Chew.

It is clear that Americans believe they want reprieve from the division that has characterized the past decade of U.S. politics, but it is reasonable to suggest that may not be as true as they think.

A 2010 study suggests that the effect of negative messaging is mixed. While it does not inherently elicit greater contributions toward campaigns, negative messaging did elicit higher voter turnout compared to positive messages, according to egap.

It seems as if political provocateurs have not let this truth slip from under their noses. The recent midterm election cycle has demonstrated egregious examples of mudslinging to the point these incidents cannot be considered as outliers, but as defining facets of political discourse.

In the closing weeks of his campaign, former gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy aired an ad aiming to impede the credibility of his opponent and eventual governor-elect, Amy Acton.

This ad featured content from Acton’s estranged biological mother accusing her of lying and urging the Ohio voting base to not cast their ballots in Acton’s favor. What the advertisement does not include is the fact that Acton’s brother, Phillip Stearns, claims their mother remained married to the man who sexually abused Acton as a child, even after his arrest and the removal of both children from her custody, according to Yahoo! News.

Ohio native and Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance came out in favor of the advertisement following initial controversy upon its release. President Donald Trump joined in on the defense, saying in a social media post, “let everyone listen to the mother of a defective, dishonest, and incapable Candidate, explain how the daughter is a DISASTER who, uncontrollably, lies, cheats, and steals!,” according to Time.

A stamp of approval from the chief executives of the United States says a lot about the permissibility of personal insults in the American political arena. Though victory escaped Ramaswamy, he, and especially the politicians that came out in support of him, are anything but irrelevant.

Newly crowned Michigan Senator Abdul El-Sayed was one of the hottest names in the midterm elections, but with that came a great deal of name-calling and racially charged fearmongering.

El-Sayed’s opponent, Mike Rogers, began his campaign parroting a false claim that El-Sayed had “pledged his support to the Muslim Brotherhood.” This notion was first aired by right-wing political activist and self-proclaimed Islamophobe, Laura Loomer, according to The Guardian.

Other incumbent politicians have doubled down on vitriolic criticism of El-Sayed. Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz claims “there is a very real risk that Americans will die as a result” when speaking about El-Sayed’s victory, and Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville referred to him as a “TERRORIST” and “a RADICAL ISLAMIST who will do everything he can to destroy America,” according to Responsible Statecraft.

Though mudslinging does not inherently belong to any arrangement of political beliefs, the most blatant examples within the recent election cycle seem to primarily come from Republicans.

It’s hard to make the argument that Americans truly long and strive for political unity while maintaining intellectual honesty. Some of the most prestigious political offices, won by the most successful campaigns, are filled with the authors of the divisions that citizens so claim to hate.

Perhaps when citizens croon for unity, they are in reality mourning a bygone era where politicians could engage in debate and then enjoy a beer after in camaraderie. Unfortunately, it is no longer 2008, and the common ground that used to offer sanctuary across political affiliations is non-existent.

If American citizens truly wanted political unity, politicians whose campaigns and rhetoric are based around divisive talking points simply would not be elected.

This story was copy edited by Caitlin Murray.

_______________________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Riley McGeehon via email: riley.mcgeehon@pepperdine.edu