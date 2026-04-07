Opinion: Abolish ICE and Support Immigrants

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Earlier this year, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, according to CNN.

Good was a mother, daughter and a wife. She was a queer woman, a poet and engaged in helping protect her community members from ICE, according to The New York Times.

For all intents and purposes, Good was a random person. She was killed on a typical Wednesday morning, and her wife said she was a Christian woman who cared about her community, according to MPR News.

Following her death, President Donald Trump claimed Good ran over Ross. Video analysis shows this is not the case, according to The New York Times.

The fact this shooting occurred, along with its immediate defense by the president, reveals a serious issue Americans must grapple with: The institution of ICE is not only harmful but deadly, and it has been significantly growing in power.

Good’s shooting was only one of several results of Operation Metro Surge. The Operation consisted of the deployment of 3,000 ICE agents to Minnesota from December 2025 to February 2026, according to the Minnesota Reformer.

Less than three weeks later, Alex Pretti was shot 10 times and killed in the streets of Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Operation Metro Surge and these broad-daylight shootings came after the Trump administration directed ICE agents to meet a daily quota of 3,000 arrests per day, according to The Guardian. Not only this, but 32 people died in ICE custody in 2025, according to The Guardian. These deaths have continued into 2026, with 14 ICE detainees having died in ICE custody as of March 30, according to NBC News.

While 2025 deaths were the highest in decades, this doesn’t discount the 67 deaths in ICE custody in previous years under Democratic presidents like Barack Obama, a president who also directed the deportation of 2.7 million people during his 2009-2016 presidency, according to the American Immigration Council. The rapid increase in deaths is merely a result of the expansion of ICE and its power.

ICE has also been maintaining a series of watchlists used to track protestors, “Antifa” and “domestic terrorists,” according to reporting by Ken Klippenstein. These terms are used broadly to apply to those who oppose the Trump administration, such as those who are “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity,” according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Many of ICE’s actions are illegal. In fact, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz found ICE violated at least 96 court orders in January alone, according to Fox 9. Despite this, the law has clearly not stopped the institution from continuing to spread harm.

The best way to stop the harm of ICE is to completely abolish the institution. Regardless of who is in control, it has been harming people and is continuing to expand. While it could be limited in the future, this harm will continue, just on a smaller scale.

While the abolition of ICE may be the goal, this doesn’t undermine the importance of community involvement.

Getting involved through protesting is a great way to find community and express dissent. Following the shooting of Good, protests swept the United States, showing people’s solidarity for those being targeted and harmed by ICE, according to The New York Times.

Protests even reached the Malibu community. I attended a Malibu protest and found it was a great way to be active and meet other people who are looking to support immigrants in any way they can, though support should not start and end at protesting.

Joining an ICE awareness or rapid response team to alert local advocates and community members of ICE activity is another way to help support those in need, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Following specific guidelines outlined by groups like the ACLU can help protect advocates from a legal standpoint without jeopardizing your ability to help.

Most importantly, everyone can minimize the harms of ICE by directly supporting their friends, family and community members. With the dangerous nature of ICE activity, mental and emotional support is more important than ever for immigrant communities.

“Psychological science is clear: detention, deportation, family separation, and the constant threat of such actions create chronic stress that increases anxiety, depression, trauma-related symptoms, and long-term health risks,” according to the American Psychological Association (APA).

Simply being there for friends who need it right now and showing them support is likely to lead to more positive mental health for them, according to the APA.

Getting involved in the community in other ways is also important. Show up to support a local volunteering organization that focuses on immigrant communities, such as the International Rescue Committee.

Do as Renee Good did and a little more. Get involved with your community, support immigrants and stand up for others. Ultimately, we must abolish ICE to fully solve this problem.

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Contact Ashley Burton via email: ashley.burton@pepperdine.edu