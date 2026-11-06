No. 16 Men’s Water Polo Falls to No. 9 UC Davis at Home

Freshman utility Hunter Danko takes a shot against the Aggies in Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool on Oct. 30. Danko logged four shots in the game for the Waves. Photos courtesy of Conor McCorry

Pepperdine Men’s Water Polo hosted University of California, Davis in Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool on Oct. 30. The Waves fell short to the Aggies with a score of 17-8, falling to 9-13 on the season while the Aggies’ record has now improved to 15-8. UC Davis remains undefeated in the West Coast Conference (WCC) while the Waves are 2-3.

The first period was rough for the Waves, struggling to find anything offensively compared to the Aggies’ five goals.

“Our shots were not on target,” junior attacker Erik Ionescu said. “We weren’t shooting where our coaches told us, we were not alert.”

Ionescu was the first to get the Waves on the board with a shot from downtown with 4:30 left in the second quarter, bringing the score to 1-7.

The Waves struggled to find an answer in the first half of the game, concluding the second quarter with a score of 10-1.

“That was definitely not the first half that we envisioned,” Head Coach Merrill Moses said. “Anytime you give that much of a lead it’s hard to come back, but I’m proud of the team that they didn’t fold over.”

Sophomore utility Csanád Bella taking a shot against the Aggies in Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool on Oct. 30. Bella recorded one goal in the day’s match.

Sophomore utility Csanád Bella made the first shot for the Waves in the second half, finally getting the ball rolling on the offensive end.

“In the second half, we actually did what our coaches told us and it worked,” Ionsescu said.

The Waves’ defense held strong in the third quarter, holding the Aggies to only one goal.

“The second half we payed attention to detail on our defense, making the people that we wanted to shoot, shoot,” Moses said.

Sophomore attacker Brian Barvueno scored back-to-back goals in the third, bringing the score to 11-4.

Ionescu continued to deliver in the fourth quarter, scoring three more goals to complete a hat trick.

Junior utility Owen Tift holds offense for the Waves. Tift made one assist in the match in Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool on Oct. 30.

Although the Aggies kept coming in hot throughout the fourth quarter, junior goalie Max Smirnov had a strong defensive performance with 13 saves on the afternoon.

The Waves’ last goal of the day came from fifth-year utility Milo Joseph on a 6-5 play to make the score 17-8.

Although the Waves suffered a 17-8 loss, Moses and the Waves were encouraged by the team’s performance in the second half.

“We succeeded in believing,” Ionescu said. “I’m proud of the boys for sticking through and not falling into a negative spiral.”

The Waves will carry this energy into their match against Saint Mary’s College at the Soda Aquatics Center in Moraga, Calif. on Nov. 6.

“This squad is going to be this squad for only three more weeks and we need to stick together,” Ionescu said.

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Contact Rivers Pope via email: rivers.pope@pepperdine.edu