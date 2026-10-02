New Soccer Fields Coming to Malibu’s Ioki Lot

A graphic displays a tentative field design shown at the Malibu City Council meeting on Sept. 28. The graphic includes two soccer fields, a parking lot, bleachers and a maintenance yard. Graphic courtesy of Community Services Director Kristin Riesgo

Malibu will soon get two new soccer fields following a vote by the Malibu City Council on Monday, Sept. 28.

The proposal came from the city’s Ad Hoc Committees, which pointed to the lack of public soccer fields available for Malibu children to use for practices and games.

“[The people] want these lands to be used for community recreation and to get things built and to stop messing around with delays,” City Council member Marianne Riggins said. “They want soccer fields — now.”

Children Taking the Stand

Several Malibu children spoke during the meeting, urging the City Council members to support the proposal.

“I think having another field would be better for the kids and it’s closer to the doctor in case one of us gets injured,” youth soccer player Dustin Lugo said.

Youth soccer players are currently practicing on the baseball fields at Bluffs Park.

“We’re old enough to know that this is not right to be playing on the back of an outfield of a baseball field,” 11-year-old Grayson Lugo said.

The proposed soccer fields will be built at the Ioki Property — the vacant lot that holds community events such as the annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off, according to the City of Malibu.

The Ioki Property, located off Stuart Ranch Road and Civic Center Way, sits vacant Sept. 29. The property is a 9.65-acre lot owned by the City of Malibu, according to their website. Photo by Alexa McGlathery

Disagreement Over the Plans

Community Services Director Kristin Riesgo proposed several parcels, but a majority of those projects have been delayed.

The projects included a pool at the Ioki Property, a community center and lap pool at the Heathercliff Lot, a parking lot on the Triangle Property and a Trolley Pilot Program, Riesgo said.

However, disagreements within the City Council prompted members to only move forward with the soccer fields on the Ioki Property.

“The permanent proposal being made is going to be one that benefits hardly any of the young children today because it’s going to take years to be built,” Mayor Bruce Silverstein said. “I may be willing to just support the one [parcel].”

The City Council ultimately voted 4-to-1 to move forward with plans for the Ioki Property, with Silverstein casting the sole dissenting vote over concerns about a proposed tow yard behind the soccer fields.

“I want to make clear that I’m not against having sports fields for the youth,” Silverstein said. “I absolutely do not want to vote for the tow yard and maintenance yard.”

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Uhring said the city does not currently have enough funding to build out the entire property. However, he said the soccer fields will still move forward.

This story was copy edited by Lila Rendel.

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Contact Alexa McGlathery via email: alexa.mcglathery@pepperdine.edu