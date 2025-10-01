New Malibu Initiative Pushes Residents to Rethink Wildfire Safety

Fire damage surrounds a residence in Malibu on Sept. 22. Dead brush and dried vegetation around homes can act as fuel for wildfires, highlighting the importance of clearing Zone Zero areas to protect structures. Photos by Melissa Houston



With California wildfires becoming increasingly more dangerous and frequent, a statewide initiative called Zone Zero is pushing homeowners to rethink how they protect their property.

The regulations that focus on the area immediately surrounding a home — the five-foot buffer also known as Zone Zero — are designed to create an ember-resistant defensible space that can prevent structures from igniting. Malibu Fire Liaison Bradley Yocum said Zone Zero is crucial for homeowners’ safety.

“The science is saying that if you reduce the combustibles around that zero to five foot zone from the structure, you can drastically reduce the chance of that structure catching fire,” Yocum said.

He also said it is important to be prepared and aware during extreme fire events by keeping a go bag and planning evacuation routes.

Governor Newsom Pushes for Action

Yocum said California has seen an increase in destructive wildfires over the past decade, with some of the most damaging blazes occurring in recent years. Following the latest fires, Governor Newsom had asked state officials to speed up implementation of Zone Zero regulations.

“We got our tails kicked from these [past] fires, and the fires are becoming more frequent,” Yocum said. “This last set of fires just made a decision of the people running our government, saying, ‘Hey, we have to do something, we have to make some kind of change.'”

Resistance and Challenges

The push for compliance among residents has not been without challenges. Yocum said homeowners have openly expressed their frustrations over the required changes that come from Zone Zero, specifically concerning plants and trees near their homes.

“They’re getting a lot of pushback and the reason [is] people don’t want to get rid of some of those combustibles,” Yocum said.

He also said while many people resist change, taking preventive measures is essential when it comes to fire safety.

“[People] don’t like change, a lot of times,” Yocum said. “And change is hard, but change is a necessity, I believe, in this scenario.”

In a Sept. 21 email to the Graphic, Malibu City Council Member Haylynn Conrad wrote Malibu’s steep slopes, native vegetation and limited budgets have pushed residents away from complaining.

“Zone Zero is well-intentioned but may be a knee-jerk reaction that is hard to enforce and risks pitting neighbor against neighbor,” Conrad wrote. “The government failed for years to clear brush on its own lands, and now much of the burden falls on homeowners. Being a responsible homeowner and doing brush clearance is essential, but you are only as strong as your neighbor’s hardening.”

Deadlines are approaching fast for compliance. Yocum said that new construction must start following Zone Zero regulations by 2026, and existing homes will need to be retrofitted by 2029.

Walkthrough Insights





Malibu Fire Liaison Bradley Yocum gives a walkthrough of a local home. He showed the high-risk areas and explained Zone Zero regulations designed to protect properties from wildfires.

During a walkthrough of a local Malibu home, Yocum said he pointed out high-risk features, like wood fences and areas that are easily ignited by embers, to show the importance of Zone Zero.

“What we try to tell people is break that connection up,” Yocum said.

He said he recommends replacing flammable materials near a home with decorative rocks and succulents to reduce the fire risk while also keeping the landscape aesthetically pleasing.

“There’s a way to do it to make your landscape and vegetation aesthetically pleasing, and at the same time reduce the ignition potential of your structure,” Yocum said.





Dried brush sits near a Malibu home Sept. 22. Zone Zero guidelines call for removing vegetation within five feet of structures.

Preparation and Awareness

Yocum said that it is important for residents to be “situationally aware” of their surroundings because of how crucial it is to their safety.

“Hard your home off, lower the amount of fuel you have around your structure, and just get your place prepared, and then leave, get out of the way,” Yocum said.

Conrad also wrote that it is important to stay educated. Students and younger residents living in the “heart of wildfire country” can help protect their homes and assist neighbors by volunteering and spreading awareness.

“Fire safety here is everyone’s responsibility,” Conrad wrote. “We all choose to live in a high-severity fire zone, and there is a responsibility that comes with it. Just like someone in Kansas plans for tornadoes, we need to plan for fire.”

Package ran live on NewsWaves 32 on Sept. 23.

