New in the ‘Bu: Discover Malibu’s Hidden Gems and New Builds

A mural of surfboards hangs outside of Prima Cantina, a new restaurant located off Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) on Aug. 19. The restaurant offers “Fiesta Hours” from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on weekdays that offers 50% off selected menu items, according to the Prima Cantina website. Photo by Griffin Pilcher

A new school year brings new opportunities to explore beyond Pepperdine’s campus.

If the weekend has become a cycle of repeating the same routine, it may be time to venture somewhere new.

From recently opened destinations to hidden gems tucked away from the usual crowds, Malibu and its surrounding communities offer more than the well-known tourist favorites.

“Malibu is really growing and there is seriously so much more to do here than people think,” sophomore Andi Berger said.

Food

One of Malibu’s newest additions, ELA Greek Eats, brings a taste of Mediterranean cuisine from Venice Beach to Malibu.

Located just off PCH, ELA Greek Eats serves a fast-casual take on traditional Greek cuisine with a menu featuring customizable bowls, falafel, fresh pita and other Mediterranean staples. The restaurant combines authentic Greek flavors with a laid-back atmosphere, offering students a new spot to grab lunch or dinner, according to the ELA Greek Eats website.

ELA Greek Eats invites guests every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant officially opened June 20, according to the ELA Greek Eats website. Photo by Griffin Pilcher

For those craving something closer to the coast, Prima Cantina brings Baja-inspired Mexican cuisine to Malibu with fresh seafood, handmade tortillas and seasonal dishes. Using locally sourced ingredients, the restaurant pairs coastal flavors with a contemporary ambience, making it a more elevated option for a night out, according to the Prima Cantina website.

“This place is absolutely delicious,” restaurant guest Fred Lacerda said. “I had never been to the LA location and to be honest, I didn’t have super high expectations. But the restaurant blew me away and had really good fajitas.”

The sun shines through the dining area inside of Prima Cantina Aug. 19. Prima Cantina offers a 15% discount to Pepperdine students if they present a valid Student ID, according to the restaurant.

Shopping

Cross Creek Ranch recently welcomed a handful of new shops, including more LA-based fashion brands.

Madhappy, a lifestyle and clothing brand, opened its Malibu location in March. The store embraces a monochromatic blue interior that reflects the brand’s relaxed, minimalist aesthetic.

Known for its signature logo, Madhappy offers elevated everyday pieces ranging from matching sweat sets to casual basics and accessories, according to Business Insider.

“I like the clothes a lot because they are soft and super cute,” Berger said. “I also really like Madhappy because they not only have a clothing section but matcha and a whole pantry section.”

The pantry section of Madhappy refers to the café located in the middle of the store that serves coffee, matcha and other tea-based drinks, according to LA Eats.

Cherry Los Angeles has also made its way to the Malibu Country Mart. The store brings a distinct Western-inspired style to Malibu, which blends vintage Americana influences with upscale streetwear. The LA-based clothing company offers everything from graphic tees and denim to statement pieces, according to Cherry Los Angeles.

A display of sweatshirts hangs below Dodgers memorabilia for sale in Cherry Los Angeles. The store officially opened in Malibu on June 19, according to Cherry Los Angeles. Photo by Liam Stringer

“I’m excited for all these new additions to the Country Mart,” Berger said. “I walked around the Country Mart and saw a bunch of new stores that I haven’t been into and they looked really cute.”

Hidden Gem Beaches

Although Malibu has many popular beaches, there are still plenty of coastline stretches that students may have yet to explore.

From hidden caves and quieter shores to some of the area’s best surf breaks, venturing farther down PCH can offer a different, almost new side to Malibu.

About a 25-minute drive from campus, Leo Carrillo State Park has rocky coves and coastal caves, while also featuring one of the most popular right-hand surf breaks in Malibu, according to Surfline. Whether catching waves or exploring the shoreline, Leo Carrillo offers plenty beyond a typical beach day.

“I love Leo Carrillo because of the pretty beaches and campground,” local surfer Danni Lehman said. “The campground is maybe a two-minute walk to the beach —so it’s nice being able to wake up and spend the whole day hanging out and surfing.”

Light shines from inside one of the caves at Leo Carrillo State Park on Feb. 24. The beach is named after actor Leo Carrillo, according to California State Parks. Photo by Alexa McGlathery

Another spot that may fly under the radar is Nicholas Canyon Beach, commonly known among surfers as Zeros or Point Zero, according to the Department of Beaches & Harbors.

Nicholas Canyon is home to one of the few remaining point breaks in LA County, which means the waves break along a rocky point or headland, therefore creating consistent waves, according to Degree 33 Surfboards.

Beyond surfing, the beach offers opportunities for body surfing, bodyboarding, swimming, windsurfing and scuba diving. Nicholas Canyon also has picnic tables, restrooms and plenty of space to spend the day away from Malibu’s busier stretches of sand.

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Contact Alexa McGlathery via email: alexa.mcglathery@pepperdine.edu