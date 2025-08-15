Mountain at Mullin Park Enters Final Year of Construction

An American flag hangs on the soon-to-be RISE Institute on Aug. 12. One of the group fitness studios inside will resemble an indoor multi-functional training room, similar to “The Cage.” Photos by Melissa Houston

After 21 years of planning, the Mountain at Mullin Park’s launch approaches closer than ever.

Different departments within the Pepperdine administration said they have been in preparation to lead the project to the finish line.

“We really needed something to serve the students with regard to better athletic facilities, recreations in sport, concerts and lectures,” said Ben Veenendaal, vice president of Planning, Operations, and Construction. “So that’s when we started thinking about what could we do, where could we do this?”

Complexity within Construction

Recently, the University celebrated “topping out” with a ceremony back in May, a milestone marked by the completion of the structure’s highest point. As the year progresses, Veenendaal said he expects construction to stay on schedule.

Veenendaal said the team hopes to achieve its next major milestone, “drying,” by the end of October. “Drying” refers to the sealing of each building, such that interiors are no long subject to outside weather.

After that, the team will work on installing utilities such as air conditioning, Veenendaal said.

Pepperdine’s mountain topography and location can cause logistical challenges for the construction, Veenendaal said. Building on uneven soil, ensuring the structures meet seismic criteria and treating rainwater that falls in and around the construction site all contribute to construction expenses.

“Every day we overcome impossible times,” Veenendaal said. “Just being able to see it come to fruition knowing this has been something that we have been praying [for] and to be the one to shepherd that has been incredibly rewarding.”



Environmental stewardship has also been integrated to meet the project’s commitment to LEED Silver Certification through sustainable materials and energy-efficient practices, according to a May 30 University press release.

The Pepperdine Fitness Center sits in front of the Mountain’s construction site Aug. 13. The temporary fitness center next to Seaside Residence Hall will eventually be replaced to make room for stairs leading up to the Mountain.

Campus Rec and Athletics

Part of the Mountain’s mission is to create a community hub focused on health, wellness and fellowship, Director of Campus Recreation Robb Bolton said.

Once complete, the Mountain will include a three-story student center that houses a fitness center on the first floor, group fitness studios on the second and Pepperdine’s Resilience-Informed Skills Education (RISE) program integrated on the third, Bolton said.

Bolton said Campus Recreation is planning to continue offering its popular fitness classes in the new studios, which will have equipment such as spin bikes and pilates reformers. They also hope to offer personal training, massage therapy and a drop-in sports injury clinic available to all students.

Additionally, an adjacent indoor multi-activity court will open the door for more programming in intramural sports and club sports. Multiple benefits would include running intramural games at more reasonable times, expanding programs into soccer, floor hockey and pickleball and creating women’s and men’s divisions, Bolton said.

It will also create open recreation space for students to gather with friends and shoot hoops or play volleyball, Bolton said.

“We acknowledge that we haven’t been leaders in fitness and recreational facilities at Pepperdine,” Bolton said. “Given the limited building space on a canyon campus, expanding like many other universities isn’t easy. However, this new Mountain project will undoubtedly have a lasting positive impact.”

Workers descend a construction hoist on the side of the Mountain’s scaffolding Aug 13. The Mountain’s new arena is expected to open doors for bids to host competitive games and tournaments on a larger scale, Director of Athletics Tanner Gardner said.

Director of Athletics Tanner Gardner, who oversees 17 NCAA Division I athletic teams, said many athletes will benefit from the Mountain’s higher quality facilities, accessibility and amenities.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve continued to work in detail to determine exactly where our needs are and that they are met,” Gardner said. “Furthermore, there have been weekly regular conversations with various topic experts on our team to see how their area will be manifested in the athletic space.”

The new 3,600-seat arena, which will have a 360-degree digital scoreboard, is expected to increase school spirit, according to Pepperdine’s website. The Mountain being surrounded by residential areas—Seaside, Lovernich, Towers and first-year dorms—were very intentional to draw in student body, Gardner said in a previous Graphic article.

“I think having a modern arena will help us improve competitively,” Gardner said. “It makes the viewing experience definitely more enjoyable. So I think people [will] want to come to the arena because it’s more homely and comfortable to be in. The development of the game will be better and naturally attracts more attendance and better opponents.”

Gardner said going from a single gym to the Mountain’s new facilities will be transformational. The new facilities have already proved successful at aiding marketing and athletic recruitment.

Athletics anticipate the athletic experience will improve competition, development and enjoyment for the fans and programs, Gardner said.

“Ultimately, all of our [athletic] programs will benefit because it is a really impressive asset to our campus that says we are serious about student life and serious about athletics,” Gardner said. “There’s something about having a vibrant campus environment that signifies that it’s something important to us.”

