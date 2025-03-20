Motion to Dismiss Murder Charges in PCH Crash Denied

A new hearing is scheduled for April 28 in the ongoing case of Fraser Michael Bohm v. the People of the State of California.

Unlike the Jan. 31 hearing, both Bohm and his defense attorney, Michael Kraut, were in attendance for the March 17 proceedings, during which Kraut filed a motion seeking to dismiss the four counts of murder against his client.

In the courtroom, loved ones of the victims — including the parents of Niamh Rolston and Deslyn Williams — sat in the courtroom, along with Bridget Thompson, a close friend and roommate to three of the four victims. Bohm’s family and supporters were also in attendance.

“The loss of my friends lives is just something that weighs on me every day,” Thompson said. “I just always want to give my utmost support to them.”

Kraut argued that Bohm was unconstitutionally singled out for prosecution, stating that his client is the first to be charged with murder despite being sober at the time of the crash and having a “perfect driving record” with no prior traffic violations or DUIs.

He alleged that Bohm was unfairly targeted due to community pressure and media scrutiny, as the murder charges were added five days after his initial arrest.

The prosecution opposed the motion, stating that the Equal Protection Clause has not been violated and that there has been no demonstrated unfairness in the case.

Judge Diego Edber ultimately denied the motion to drop the murder charges, ruling the defense failed to provide sufficient evidence or clearly identify any discriminatory effect.

Edber said the cases and evidence presented by the defense were not applicable, as Bohm was not similarly situated to the defendants in those cases.

Additionally, Edber rejected the defense’s argument that the murder charges stemmed from “media scrutiny in an election year,” stating they failed to demonstrate any discriminatory offense or violation of the Equal Protection Clause. He dismissed the claims as hearsay.

Thompson expressed that while there was some relief, it’s impossible to truly feel happy, as nothing could bring her best friends back.

“I felt obviously a lot of relief,” Thompson said, “It‘s one step closer to the justice that I believe my friends should have.”

Both parties were ordered to file a potential witness list and testimonies by April 21 to guide the court on what to expect for the upcoming hearing. Bohm is required to appear in court for the proceedings.

The charges against Bohm remain the same: four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter in the deaths of Asha Weir, Peyton Stewart, Niamh Rolston and Deslyn Williams.

On Oct. 24, 2023, authorities took Bohm into custody, a week after the fatal PCH crash that claimed the lives of the four Pepperdine students, according to the L.A. County Superior Court criminal case summary. The following day, during his arraignment, he entered a not-guilty plea and was released on Oct. 27, 2023, on a $4 million bond.

As previously reported by the Graphic, Kraut has argued that his client was the target of road rage leading up to the crash, challenging the prosecution’s assertion that Bohm was driving 104 mph at the time of impact. Instead, Kraut claims Bohm had been traveling at 70 mph.

____________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Mary Elisabeth via email: mary.caulfield@pepperdine.edu