Morning Routines Shape the Day and Beyond

Everyone has a morning routine, whether they realize it or not. For some, it looks like hitting snooze multiple times, scrolling through their phone and rushing out the door. Whether bad or good, any habit done consistently becomes a routine.

But for those who approach their mornings with intention, these early hours become an opportunity to set the tone for a productive and fulfilling day — a tone that positively impacts and transcends into all other aspects of life.

“My morning routine is a secure part of my day where I can destress from the day before and when I know I really have time to myself, it’s like a fresh start.” Junior Ximena Parra said.

Setting the Tone for Success

Motivational speaker and best-selling author Mel Robbins explains in her podcast episode, “Try It For 1 Day: Do This Every Morning to Boost Motivation & Focus”, that while not everyone is a “morning person,” learning to stick to a reliable routine has transformative powers that are backed by scientific research.

Creating a system that prioritizes herself allows her to take control of her mornings, reducing anxiety and reigniting the energy needed to push through the day, according to Robbins. This foundation is essential for making meaningful changes and tapping into the full potential of the mind, body and spirit.

Students also shared how the power of their own purposeful morning routines transforms their days and prepares them for future success.

By incorporating purpose and structure upon waking up, students said they’ve found it not only boosts productivity but also creates a level of discipline and control that sets a positive tone for everything that follows.

Junior Sydney Lee said that following her own system allows her to feel good because she knows she is taking care of herself by showing up every morning.

“Having a morning routine is so important for me — I’m the type that definitely needs structure in their day,” Lee said. “Starting the morning off with at least five things that I consecutively do every day has really helped me just stay productive throughout the rest of the day and kind of holds me accountable for different tasks throughout the week.”

Lee said her morning routine consists of making her bed immediately, no social media within at least 30 minutes of waking up, drinking a full glass of water, taking her supplements and getting some form of movement in, such as a walk or pilates.

Junior Andreas Marouf also said the consistency of his own morning routine of eating, going to the gym and getting work done before his classes helps him stay on track and creates a sense of accomplishment early in the day.

“Continuing to be a little bit disciplined and doing something healthy or good for yourself earlier in the morning just kind of puts you on the right track, instead of kind of wasting away time and maybe laying in your bed or scrolling on TikTok or whatever that might be,” Marouf said. “It kind of sets the right tone for the rest of the day, such as going into classes or anything else you might face.”

By prioritizing getting certain things done in the morning, Marouf said he avoids the temptation to waste time or fall into distractions.

Morning Rituals as a Form of Self-Care

For others, such as Parra, self care is a priority in the morning to bring a fresh start, leaving behind whatever she was carrying from the day before. Incorporating rituals like journaling, meditation or skincare routines can serve as powerful ways to ground oneself before facing the demands of the day.

Parra said she likes to take time to rejuvenate in the morning by doing what makes her feel fresh, including listening to music while washing her face, brushing her teeth and doing a Gua Sha routine.

“I feel like it’s the only time of the day where I truly have just a moment to myself and I can just get myself ready,” Parra said. “I feel like I can’t start the day off right if I don’t do my morning routine — it’ll just feel off.”

These practices not only provide a mental reset, but also foster emotional clarity and focus.

“How I spend my mornings gives me some mental clarity,” Lee said. “It almost just gives me a reminder that I can tackle a challenge and also whatever else is going to present to me that day.”

Robbins said in her podcast that while developing these habits might be challenging at first, consistently sticking to them helps train the brain and body.

Ready For What Follows

Whatever challenges one may face, establishing a solid morning routine serves as a powerful tool for setting the right mindset for the day and beyond.

Students shared that following a system which prioritizes their well-being in the morning doesn’t just boost productivity, but also lays the groundwork for lasting success, unlocking potential and fueling growth.

Many agreed starting small and building consistent habits over time gives them a sense of accomplishment, control and momentum that ripples through every area of life.

