Senior Mandy Tatum (left) and senior Soren Miller (right) perform onstage together in the opening number of “Oklahoma!” entitled “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'” on Nov. 15 at Smothers Theater. The show features over 20 musical numbers. Photo by Griffin Pilcher

The sounds of a swinging orchestra and the stomping of cowboy boots ushered audiences into the American frontier as Pepperdine’s production of “Oklahoma!” opened Nov. 13 in Smothers Theatre.

Originally slated to stage “A Chorus Line,” Pepperdine shifted gears after University administrators made the decision to change the musical, according to the Seaver Dean’s Office.

Despite the change, cast members embraced the opportunity to bring the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic to the stage, exploring both its lively musical numbers and darker undertones.

“This show is one that I’ve always wanted to be in,” said senior Mandy Tatum, who plays the lead role of Laurey Williams. “I’ve seen it many times throughout my life.”

Through the Eyes of the Cast

As Tatum approaches the end of her undergraduate education, she said portraying Laurey marks a significant milestone in her journey at Pepperdine.

“Each year has been a different stepping stone,” she said. “Now taking on this role, it’s been a culmination of my musical theater education.”

For Tatum, playing Laurey means embodying a woman who challenges the expectations of her time.

“It’s a privilege to get to represent a woman standing up for herself and fighting back,” Tatum said

Seniors Mandy Tatum (left) and Eden Gamble (right) wear colorful period-piece dresses during a scene together. In the scene, Lauren prepares a basket of baked goods for an upcoming auction. Photo by Louisa McQuilling

“It’s a privilege to get to represent a woman standing up for herself and fighting back,” Tatum said

Senior Soren Miller, who portrays the role of charming cowboy Curly McLain, said preparing for the production has required an extensive time commitment.

“It’s kind of like working 30-hour weeks on top of your major,” Miller said.

Senior Soren Miller (left) sings in a cowboy hat and chaps while junior Madi Kennedy (right), who plays Aunt Eller, churns butter. Miller said Curly grows into a more confident character throughout the show. Photo by Louisa McQuilling

Beyond the demanding schedule, portraying Curly has encouraged Miller to reflect on his own experiences and struggles, revealing unexpected similarities between himself and the seemingly confident cowboy.

“That idea of, ‘Am I really up to this? Am I really capable of this?’ is something that Curly struggles with and sometimes I struggle with,” Miller said.

Senior Nicholas Gerding, who plays the troubled farmhand Jud Fry, said the production has provided an opportunity to explore the emotional complexity behind his character. His approach to the role explores Jud’s vulnerability, particularly in moments of rejection and ridicule.

In addition to his emotional depiction of Jud, Gerding said he incorporates certain mannerisms to reflect the physical demands of farm labor.

“I did a lot of research on what farmhands’ physical bodies go through, and a lot of it is a lot of upper body strength,” Gerding said.

Senior Nicholas Gerding walks across the stage in a dirt-covered costume to portray farmhand Jud Fry on Nov. 15. Gerding said he wanted audiences to sympathize with Jud and feel the character’s pain as their own. Photo by Louisa McQuilling

Beneath the Songs and Smiles

Behind the lively musical numbers and sweeping romance of “Oklahoma!” lies a darker narrative that challenges the traditional themes.

Pepperdine’s interpretation brings those complexities to the forefront, confronting audiences with morally ambiguous characters, troubling relationships and questions that extend far beyond the musical’s lighthearted exterior.

If the audience is looking for a cheerful and lighthearted musical, “Oklahoma!” is not that way, Tatum said.

At the center of the musical is Tatum’s character Laurey, who finds herself caught between two men: Curly and Jud. Rather than portraying a conventional love triangle, the production challenges the romantic dynamics between the characters, raising questions about Laurey’s agency and her suitors’ intentions.

“These two men are very flawed,” Gerding said.

Instead of interpreting Jud as a one-dimensional villain, Gerding blurs the line between hero and antagonist and challenges audiences to reconsider where their sympathies lie.

“You have to find the humanity inside of the villain,” Gerding said.

But as the lines between hero and villain blur, the production leaves audiences questioning which of Laurey’s two suitors is the true antagonist.

“I think the question of who is the hero and who is the villain is a little bit complex,” said first-year Londyn Scott, who attended the show.

Beyond the Curtain

For the cast of “Oklahoma!,” bringing the Broadway classic to life has been more than an opportunity to perform — it has been a celebration of artistic expression, storytelling and connections formed through theatre.

Gerding said his passion for performing extends beyond any particular role or genre.

“I just want to do art,” Gerding said. “I don’t mind what form. I would do plays, musicals, operas. I just want to make good art and tell good stories.”

The show has also required a significant amount of collaboration between the cast, crew and musicians.

“It’s been a puzzle to put together, but now it’s [become] something quite beautiful and quite celebratory,” Tatum said.

While the musical explores dark themes and complicated relationships that may be unsuitable for young audience members, its overarching message emphasizes the importance of community.

“It’s a story about how a community of people rally together to create the state of Oklahoma and defend the values that they believe in,” Miller said.

Sophomore Catherine Craig (left), sophomore Sophia Purcell (front) and junior Madelyn Rempel (right) leap across the stage during a musical number in “Oklahoma!” on Nov. 15. Senior Mandy Tatum said the musical is very dance and ensemble heavy. Photo by Louisa McQuilling

Miller said he hopes the audience leaves the show with more than an appreciation for the performance, but also with a sense of belonging.

“I would hope that, similar to the community that comes together in “Oklahoma!,” the audience can find a community within each other in the shared experience,” Miller said.

This story was copy edited by Haylie Ross.

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Contact Alexa McGlathery via email: alexa.mcglathery@pepperdine.edu

Contact Triniti Gregg via email: triniti.gregg@pepperdine.edu