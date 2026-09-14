More than a Flip-Flop: Rainbows Take Over Campus

A display of Rainbow Sandals hangs inside Traveler Surf Club & Coastal Outpost in Malibu on Sept. 1. The “Flirty Braidy” model is one of the store’s bestsellers, sales associate Justin Carlat said. Photos by Louisa McQuilling

From the beach to the classroom, flip-flops are a California staple and Pepperdine students are no exception to the trend.

Flip-flops are a familiar sight around Pepperdine’s Seaver campus, where warm weather keeps the shoes in rotation throughout most of the year.

Students tend to gravitate toward one pair of sandals in particular: Rainbow Sandals, or more commonly known as “Rainbows.”

“There has been a huge increase on campus of people wearing Rainbows,” senior Kaylee Snyder said. “Everyone is wearing Rainbows.”

Rainbows Around Malibu

Many retailers throughout Malibu carry Rainbow Sandals. At the Malibu Country Mart, shoppers can find Rainbows at Traveler Surf Club & Coastal Outpost.

“The main reason we carry [Rainbows] is because they are so popular among surfers,” said Justin Carlat, sales associate at Traveler Surf Club & Coastal Outpost. “We try to keep them in stock as much as possible.”

A fully stocked shelf of Rainbows sits inside Traveler Surf Club & Coastal Outpost on Sept. 1. Sales associate Justin Carlat said he tends to notice everyone in Malibu wearing Rainbows.

For surfers, the appeal of Rainbows goes beyond their connection to Southern California style.

Their simple design makes them an easy shoe to slip on after getting out of the water or heading to and from the beach, said sophomore Zoe Herishen, co-president of the Pepperdine Surf and Recreation Club.

“I feel like they’re the perfect beach shoe,” Herishen said.

The sandals are not limited to the shops around Malibu’s Civic Center. Farther west along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), Sea n’ Soul and Drill Surf and Skate in Trancas Country Mart in Point Dume also carries Rainbows.

Breaking Them In

Rainbow Sandals require a “break-in” period, giving the leather time to soften and gradually mold to the wearer’s feet, according to their website. For some Rainbow wearers, getting that comfortable fit can come with a few uncomfortable weeks.

“It’s a little rough for the first weeks,” Herishen said. “You get those blisters but then after those weeks, it’s the best thing I could ever wear.”

The initial discomfort often comes from the sandal’s leather straps, which can rub against the foot, according to Rainbow’s website.

To speed up the process, Rainbow wearers have developed their own tricks for breaking in a new pair.

“My biggest hack is to just thug it out for those weeks,” Snyder said. “I know it’s gonna hurt, but I promise you it’s worth it.”

For those less willing to “thug it out,” other methods can make the process more gradual. A commonly suggested method is getting the sandals wet and wearing them as they dry, according to Flip Flop Shop.

“Getting them wet definitely helps,” Herishen said. “It’s all part of the experience.”

Why Do People Love Them?

Rainbow-wearers said the main appeal for the popular flip-flops are their comfortability and adaptability.

“They’re very versatile,” Snyder said. “I was abroad in Switzerland for the full year — it didn’t matter if it was August, January or March – I was always rocking my Rainbows.”

Rainbows also appeal to those wanting to stay connected and grounded with the outdoors.

“I’m not big on sneakers ever. I like having my feet out,” Herishen said. “I feel like with Rainbows, that’s the closest thing you can get to being barefoot and feeling grounded.”

But it’s not just students rocking the Rainbows.

“My first [class] at Pepperdine was an 8 a.m. physics class. I walked into the classroom and the professor was wearing Rainbows,” Herishen said. “That’s when I knew this was the place I’m meant to be.”

Rainbows also offer a “lifetime warranty on the sole for classic leather style,” according to their website.

“I wear the hell out of mine,” Carlat said. “I’ve probably worn them 90 days straight.”

This story was copy edited by Haylie Ross.

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Contact Alexa McGlathery via email: alexa.mcglathery@pepperdine.edu