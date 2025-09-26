Men’s Water Polo Takes Home Three Wins at the MPSF Invite

Sophomore utility Owen Tift attempts a goal against California Baptist University on Sept. 20 in Los Angeles. Tift ended the invitational with six goals for Pepperdine, including one against the Lancers. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics

Pepperdine Men’s Water Polo traveled to the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California for the annual Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Invite Sept. 19-21.

Pepperdine entered this invitational ranked No. 12 in the nation, according to the Collegiate Water Polo Association.

The Waves won three out of the four matches, including wins against the University of Redlands, No. 16 California Baptist University and No. 9 Princeton University. The Waves fell to the No. 11 University of California, Davis in their one defeat of the invitational.

Graduate center Matty Walsh pushes the ball down the pool at the MPSF Invite Sept. 19-21 in Los Angeles. Walsh led the Waves with eight goals in the invitational, including three against the University of Redlands.

Pepperdine started the invitational with an overtime shootout against the UC Davis Aggies, as both teams combined for 10 goals in the first half. Both teams scored three goals each in the second period to give the Aggies a 6-4 lead going into the third period, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Aggies started hot in the second half, scoring three quick goals, but the Waves would answer quickly, scoring six of the next seven points to take the match into overtime, 12-12, where UC Davis would score twice and take the 14-12 win, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

In the following match, Pepperdine started strong, taking a 10-4 lead by halftime. Freshman center Max Burstein led the Waves in scoring by the half with two goals, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves continued their dominance into the second half, scoring 15 goals compared to Redlands’ seven. Pepperdine won the match 25-11, ending with 40 shots and 20 assists, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

In the third match, Pepperdine continued their strong offensive showing, outscoring Cal Baptist 6-1 in the first period. The Lancers stopped the Waves’ momentum in the second and third period, holding them to eight goals while scoring seven of their own, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves’ defense stepped up in the fourth period, holding Cal Baptist to two goals and taking the match 17-10, with freshman utility Csanád Bella leading Pepperdine with four goals, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Senior attacker Sandor Gal attempts to break through the California Baptist University defense Sept. 20 in Los Angeles. Gal has the third most goals for the Waves in the 2025 season with 17.

Pepperdine capped off the invitational with a close battle against the Princeton Tigers. The Waves took an early 6-3 lead in the first period after freshman attacker Brian Barnuevo scored twice in two minutes, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Tigers stole a goal back in the second period, but both teams scored eight goals in the second half to end the match in a Pepperdine victory, 17-15. Graduate center Matty Walsh led the Waves with four goals, followed by junior utility Reed Pantaleon with three.

The Waves ended the MPSF Invite with a 3-1 record, 71 goals, 60 assists, 131 points and 37 steals, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Walsh led the Waves with eight goals in the invitational, followed by Bella with seven, sophomore utility Owen Tift with six and graduate attacker Dane Howell with six.

Pepperdine had 42 saves in this invitational, with sophomore goalie Max Smirnov ending with 35 saves, followed by seven from sophomore goalie Jaxon Leach, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Pepperdine’s next match is against the University of California, Berkeley on Sept. 27 at the Spieker Aquatics Complex.

