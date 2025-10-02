Men’s Water Polo Loses Two in Northern California

Freshman utility Csanád Bella looks to pass against Stanford University on Sept. 28 at the Avery Aquatic Center. Bella ended the match with one goal to bring his season total to 15 goals. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics

Pepperdine Men’s Water Polo traveled to the No. 2 University of California, Berkeley and No. 4 Stanford University for two matches Sept. 27-28 in Northern California.

The Waves fell to the Golden Bears 14-12 in the first match and 19-14 to the Cardinal in the second match, dropping their record to 8-6 on the year.

Pepperdine entered the weekend ranked No. 11, according to the Collegiate Water Polo Association.

Both Cal and Pepperdine started slow in their match, with both teams combining for just five goals in the first period. Senior attacker Sandor Gal scored the first goal for the Waves with two minutes left in the first period, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Graduate attacker Dane Howell opened the second period with a quick goal for the Waves. The Golden Bears responded with two goals, but the Waves scored three in a row to take a 6-5 lead at halftime, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Graduate attacker Dane Howell attempts a shot against the University of California, Berkeley on Sept. 27 at the Spiekers Aquatic Complex. Howell led the Waves with five goals against the Golden Bears.

Cal regained the momentum in the third period, scoring five goals to Pepperdine’s three and taking a 10-9 lead heading into the fourth.

The Waves would not close the gap in the fourth and fell 14-12 after a Golden Bears’ goal with 22 seconds left to shut down the possible comeback.

In the following match, Pepperdine started slowly as the Cardinal took a 5-1 lead with five minutes left in the second period. The Waves quickly scored twice before the half to be down 6-3, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves’ defense could not stop Stanford’s offense, as the Cardinal scored seven goals in the third period, four of which came before the four-minute mark.

Pepperdine’s offense finally came alive in the fourth period, scoring eight goals, including two from graduate center Matty Walsh and bringing his total to three goals in the match, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Stanford responded with six goals of their own in the fourth, thanks to senior attacker Gianpiero Di Martire scoring a pair to maintain a five-goal lead and take the win 19-14, handing the Waves their second loss in a row.

Pepperdine attempts to defend an attack from the University of California, Berkeley on Sept. 29 at the Spiekers Aquatic Complex. Sophomore goalie Max Smirnov ended the match with 12 saves.

Pepperdine ended the weekend with a total of 26 goals, 21 assists, 47 total points and 11 steals between both games. Sophomore attacker Erik Ionescu led the Waves with six goals, followed by Howell and Walsh with five each, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

All six of the Waves’ losses this season have been to teams in the top 15, bringing their record to 6-7 against ranked opponents, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Pepperdine’s next match is against No. 9 California State, Long Beach on Oct. 3 at the Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center.

_______________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Shane Stephens via email: shane.stephens@pepperdine.edu