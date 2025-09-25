Men’s Water Polo Defeats No. 19 UCSB in Overtime Thriller

Graduate attacker Dane Howell celebrates after an overtime victory against UCSB in Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool on Sept. 11. Howell scored a hat trick, including the game-winning goal. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics

Pepperdine Men’s Water Polo hosted their up-the-coast rivals, the University of California, Santa Barbara, on Sept. 11 in Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool. The No. 12 Waves won a tight game over the No. 19 Gauchos 15-14 in a sudden death overtime.

This was Pepperdine’s second win of the day after a 22-7 victory over Whittier. With 14 different players claiming a goal against Whittier, the Waves’ offense was full of momentum heading into match two.

“We had some guys step up today. Erik [Ionescu] had five goals, and he’s been coming off an injury,” Head Coach Merrill Moses said. “Dane Howell had a great game with four goals. [Matty] Walsh played great, but it’s not just about the goals. This team had grit, and I think it was big.”

Graduate attacker Dane Howell won the sprint to start the first quarter. Less than 30 seconds later, sophomore attacker Erik Ionescu scored for a strong start for the Waves. However, UCSB answered right back with a goal of their own.

Despite a series of saves from sophomore goalkeeper Jaxon Leach, UCSB put three more in the net. Graduate center Matty Walsh scored off a steal, making it 4-2 Gauchos to end the quarter.

Both teams exchanged goals early in the second quarter, with Ionescu earning his second of five on the day. The rest of the quarter continued to be back and forth, ending 8-5 Guachos.

“I told the guys Santa Barbara is a very good team,” Moses said. “They’re not going to give up.”

Howell won the sprint to start the third quarter. Down 10-6, sophomore goalkeeper Max Smirnov came in and replaced Leach in the net.

“I made a goalie switch,” Moses said. “Smirnov came in and did a great job to try to switch things up, so super proud of him.”





Sophomore goalkeeper Max Smirnov celebrates after making a save against UCSB on Sept. 11 in Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool. Smirnov took over as goalie in the third quarter.

After taking over in the net, Smirnov had five saves that helped clinch the overtime comeback win.

“We work on a lot of in-game situations where we are losing by a few goals and then coming back,” Smirnov said. “That is what prepared us for this game.”

Howell, Ionescu and freshman utility Csanád Bella each scored to close out the third and help bridge the gap.

Midway through the fourth, Walsh tied the game with another goal. After blocked shots and turnovers from both sides caused a stalemate, the match proceeded to overtime.

Pepperdine regained the lead for the first time since the start of the game with another Walsh goal, but UCSB was quick to even the score back out.

“We were down the majority of the game,” Moses said. “I told them, ‘You’ve worked super hard to get back in this. Now, let’s finish the job.’ We went up early in overtime, and they brought it back. And then it went to golden goal.”

Howell threw the final punch with 1:33 left in sudden death to clinch the victory 15-14 for the Waves.

Moses said the win was due to the determination of this team. The coach was quick to praise multiple players who contributed to the comeback, including Ionescu and Smirnov.

With the game on the line, Smirnov rose to the occasion, earning himself a busted lip in the process. It is a testament to the physicality of the sport, but Smirnov said it’s part of the game.

“It’s exciting, it’s fun [being in the goal],” Smirnov said. “We have to try and enjoy it.”

Looking ahead, Pepperdine will travel up North to play No. 3 UC Berkeley on Sept. 27. The Waves will be coming off a three game winning streak at the MPSF Invite.

“We’re just going to keep pushing hard,” Moses said. “We can play with anyone in the country when we’re focused on our defense.”

