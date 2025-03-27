Men’s Volleyball Wipes Out the Menlo Oaks

Redshirt junior outside hitter Ryan Barnett prepares to attack, striking against Menlo College at Firestone Fieldhouse on March 21. Barnett was the leading scorer, bringing crucial points throughout the game. Photos by Griffin Pilcher

A dynamic game full of energy, Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball triumphed against Menlo College at Firestone Fieldhouse on March 21. With a winning streak, the Waves ended the match with an overall score of 3-0.

Redshirt junior outside hitter Ryan Barnett expressed the team’s focus coming into the match against Menlo College.

“I think we have a really high standard of play at Pepperdine and kind of playing up to that and maintaining that throughout the course of the match,” Barnett said.

As the matchup between the two teams began, Menlo started with the set’s first serve. However, Pepperdine quickly set the momentum as graduate student setter Gabe Dyer received the ball to set graduate student outside hitter/libero George Dyer with a quick spike for the first point of the set.

Pepperdine quickly gained a four-point lead as Barnett landed a spike, with freshman outside hitter Cole Hartke having two spikes of his own. At the six-point mark, Menlo hit back with their own spike to draw the score to 2-6.

Despite the Oaks’ best efforts, the gap continued to grow amidst the Waves’ dominance. Kill after kill, Pepperdine not only showcased their relentless offense but a powerful defense show with a monster block from George and redshirt sophomore middle blocker James Eadie on the left front side.

At the 20-point mark, the score was 20-8 as Menlo failed to bridge the gap. Barnett and redshirt sophomore middle blocker Ethan Watson blocked an attack from the Oaks, putting the score to 23-8. An ace from Hartke brought the match to set point. Barnett finished with a slamming spike to draw the set to match point.

Pepperdine clutched the first set with a demanding score of 25-9. The Waves had 16 kills, an attack percentage of .941, six digs and two aces. On the other hand, the Oaks had four kills, an attack rate of -.176, one dig and zero aces.

Freshman outside hitter Cole Hartke rears up on the end line, blowing a powerful serve towards the Oaks on March 21 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Hartke demonstrated impressive serves, totaling with three aces.

Hartke speaks on the team’s chemistry, an important component for success on the court.

“We did really well at communicating together on the court. We keep it on the court and talk to each other and help each other,” Hartke said.

For the second set, the shift in momentum became clear as Menlo quickly hit back with a leading score of 4-1 within the first couple minutes. Yet, Pepperdine maintained their composure as kills from both Barnett and George, along with a service ace from Barnett led to a quick catch-up score of 6-5.

The close point gap continued throughout the set, as the tension grew with stronger offensive and defensive plays from both sides. Kills from Watson and Barnett drew the match to a score of 22-21. Despite Menlo’s one-point lead, they call a timeout.

Barnett serves and a light tip over the net leads to the first set point for the Oaks. However, Menlo failed to follow through on their offense as two consecutive attack errors lead to match point for Pepperdine, winning the set with a score of 26-24.

The second set for Pepperdine had a total of 12 kills and an attack rate of .207. Menlo rises up the ranks with a total of 13 kills, .417 and total attacks of 24.

Head Coach Jonathan Winder addresses the team’s inconsistency after the first set.

“We set a high standard for how we wanted to play and then we kind of dropped off and assuming that they would roll over a little bit,” Winder said. “They did a good job to play better as it went on, and we didn’t play with same attitude and intensity.”

Graduate setter Gabe Dyer jumps to set the ball, assisting the team for a powerful attack at Firestone Fieldhouse on March 21. Gabe maintained his intensity throughout the whole game with a total of 33 assists.

The Oaks continued to add pressure on the third set with high energy. It’s a close set with calls challenged and both teams catching up each point.

Menlo had a run with four consecutive points, yet Hartke breaks the spell with a quick spike from the left front side. Watson and Barnett remain steady on defense with multiple key blocks, bringing a tied score of 14-14.

Yet, Pepperdine held on as they continued to add pressure and attacks. A cross court kill from Hartke pushed the Waves to a three point lead, 21-18. A kill from Watson brought it to set point with Barnett quickly ending it for match point.

The final set ended with a score of 25-23 for Pepperdine, 14 kills and a .281 attack percentage. While the Oaks had a close 13 kills, a .189 attack rate and a total attack number of 37.

Pepperdine showed out offensively a total of 55 points, 42 of which were from kills. Compared to zero aces for Menlo, the Waves finished with five. Barnett was the top scorer with a total of 15 kills, two aces and three blocks. Hartke followed behind with 10 kills, three aces and one block.

Watson had the defensive points with a total of five blocks. Gabe had a total of 33 assists, being a key point in keeping the plays moving forward.

As the Waves prepare to face Menlo again for their second match, Winder expressed the takeaway from the game to apply for the next round.

“We’ll watch some film and try to figure out just from a block and defense standpoint, point how we can be a little better to block some more balls and dig some more balls,” Winder said.

The Waves faced Menlo College again for the second consecutive match March 22 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Celebrating senior night, Pepperdine won against the Oaks with a score of 3-0.

