Men’s Golf Dominates the Southwestern Invitational

Junior Willy Walsh walks off the tee box after his drive on hole one at the Southwestern Invitational on Jan. 28 at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif. Walsh finished fourth in the tournament, shooting two under over three days. Photos by Melissa Houston

Pepperdine Men’s Golf participated in the Southwestern Invitational Jan. 26-28 at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif. The Waves won the tournament, finishing 11 under.

The Waves entered the tournament ranked No. 15 as a team. Junior Willy Walsh, senior Brady Siravo and senior Mahanth Chirravuri all entered the tournament individually ranked No. 53, No. 26 and No. 3, respectively, according to SCOREBOARD.

Day One

Pepperdine shot seven under as a team after the first day of the tournament, solidifying a five-stroke lead for first place over the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to SCOREBOARD.

Freshman Luke Dariotis shot a 67 and led the Waves in day one putting himself in second place behind UNLV’s senior Trevor Lewis.

Siravo also had a strong round, shooting a 68 and finding himself tied for fifth in the tournament after day one, according to SCOREBOARD. Walsh and sophomore Byungho Lee both placed ninth with a 69, while Chirravuri shot a 70 and placed 15th.

Senior Mahanth Chirravuri drives the ball on hole one at the Southwestern Invitational on Jan. 28 at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif. Chirravuri entered the tournament ranked No. 3, according to SCOREBOARD.

Day Two

Pepperdine kept riding their wave of momentum into day two, extending their lead to 16 strokes and totaling 16 under as a team, according to SCOREBOARD.

The University of Southern California and San Diego State University both tied for second with an even score, according to SCOREBOARD.

Siravo shot a 66, leading the Waves for the day and moving up to second place in the tournament at six under.

Lee made a big push into the top three, shooting a 66 and bringing his tournament total to five under to tie for third place, according to SCOREBOARD.

Walsh jumped to sixth place after a 68 on the day, putting three Pepperdine players in the top six, while Dariotis and Chirravuri were one over and both tied for 14th, according to SCOREBOARD.

Sophomore Byungho Lee prepares to tee off on day three of the Southwestern Invitational on Jan. 28 at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif. Lee tied for sixth in the tournament and recorded a 66 on day two, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Day Three

The Waves started the day 16 under, maintaining their first place position over San Diego State and UNLV, according to SCOREBOARD.

Siravo finished the tournament in second place, totaling five under after shooting a 73, while San Diego State’s sophomore Harry Takis took first place, shooting seven under in the tournament, according to SCOREBOARD.

Walsh tied for fourth, shooting a 73 on the day to bring his tournament total to two under, according to SCOREBOARD.

Lee fell out of the top three after day two, shooting a 76 and finishing tied for sixth with one under, according to SCOREBOARD.

Chirravuri and Dariotis finished 11th and 17th, respectively, as Chirravuri totaled one shot over and Dariotis shot four over, according to SCOREBOARD.

Senior Brady Siravo goes for the fairway on hole one at the Southwestern Invitational on Jan. 28 at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif. Siravo finished second in the tournament, leading the Waves and shooting a total of five under, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Final Standings

Despite Pepperdine not having an individual winner, the Waves dominated the tournament as a team, winning the tournament, according to SCOREBOARD.

San Diego State finished in second place, shooting six over as a team, followed by ULNV’s third place finish at seven over and the University of Washington’s fourth place finish at 16 over, according to SCOREBOARD.

This is the Waves’ first tournament back since the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational Oct. 24-26 and their first win of the season, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Pepperdine’s next tournament is the Amer Ari Intercollegiate Feb. 5-7 at the Mauni Lani Golf Course in Waimea, Hawaiʻi.

