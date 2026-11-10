Men’s Basketball Tips Off Home Opener With 40-Point Blowout Against La Sierra

Pepperdine Men’s Basketball forward Anthony Robinson (No. 21, middle) jumps to reach the ball during the opening tipoff against La Sierra University at Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 5. The Waves defeated La Sierra 106-66 in their first home game of the 2026-27 season. Photos by Olivia Schneider

Pepperdine Men’s Basketball secured their first victory of the 2026-27 season Nov. 5, defeating La Sierra University 106-66 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

The Waves, now 1-1 on the season, returned to Malibu following an 86-85 loss to Cornell University on Nov. 2. With a new head coach and only two returning players, the home opener provided an opportunity for Pepperdine to establish its identity early in the season.

Head Coach Griff Aldrich said he was encouraged by the team’s response following their season-opening loss.

“We didn’t particularly play well against Cornell,” Aldrich said. “Today, they really had a competitive spirit about them and were really trying to execute our principles.”

Pepperdine opened the game with possession, followed by senior forward Anthony Robinson delivering the Waves’ first points of the night with a dunk. The Eagles responded offensively, tying the game 5-5 with 17:49 remaining in the first half, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves quickly began to separate themselves through 3-point shots, defensive stops and scoring opportunities around the basket.

With 10:54 remaining in the first half, Pepperdine held a 29-14 advantage. Another 3-point shot extended the lead to 32-14 as the Waves continued building offensive momentum.

Pepperdine entered halftime leading 53-29, establishing a 24-point advantage over La Sierra.

Junior forward Petar Majstorovic said the team’s execution reflected the preparation and chemistry players developed before the season began.

“Everybody was doing what we came to do,” Majstorovic said. “We were moving the ball and defensively we were executing what we started in practice.”

The Waves continued their offensive production in the second half, adding another 53 points while holding the Eagles to 37. Pepperdine finished with a 40-point victory, demonstrating their ability to create scoring opportunities through ball movement and teamwork.

Aldrich said the team’s willingness to share the basketball has already emerged as one of their greatest strengths.

“It’s a team that is gifted offensively,” Aldrich said. “It’s a team that’s willing to really share the basketball, and we can score well when we do share the basketball.”

Pepperdine recorded 25 assists throughout the game, reflecting the team’s emphasis on creating opportunities for one another.

Senior forward Anthony Robinson (No. 21, middle) dunks the first shot of the game against La Sierra University at Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 5. Robinson recorded 16 points and seven rebounds.

While the offensive performance provided an encouraging start, Robinson said some of the most meaningful moments came from the team’s effort away from the ball. He pointed to hustle plays, defensive stops and teammates supporting one another as examples of the mentality he hopes the Waves can continue to develop.

“Knowing that the guys are prioritizing the right things, that’s big going forward,” Robinson said.

Despite the commanding victory, Aldrich said the Waves still have significant room to grow, particularly on the defensive end.

“We have to be tougher,” Aldrich said. “We have to be more physical and we have to be a lot harder to score on.”

Aldrich said the team demonstrated the right mentality against La Sierra, even as players continued adjusting to one another and learning the program’s expectations.

“Plenty of stuff to clean up and mistakes were made, but the attitude was correct,” Aldrich said. “I was really proud of that.”

For Aldrich, the victory represented more than an opportunity to showcase the team’s offensive capabilities. He said establishing a consistent and defensive identity will ultimately determine how the Waves develop throughout the season.

“We have to build a defensive identity that is intense and makes things very tough and difficult,” Aldrich said. “That has to be who we are on every single possession.”

Although the Waves demonstrated their ability to execute offensively, Aldrich said the same level of commitment must become a defining characteristic of their defense.

“The guys have done a great job buying into our offensive principles, by and large,” Aldrich said. “We just have to get the same on the defensive side.”

Pepperdine followed their first victory of the season with a 116-43 win over Bethesda University on Nov. 7 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves will look to carry their momentum into their next matchup against Sam Houston State University on Nov. 11 in Huntsville, Texas.

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Contact Grace Boktor via email: grace.boktor@pepperdine.edu