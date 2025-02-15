Men’s Basketball Falls Against LMU

Men’s Basketball hosted conference rivals Loyola Marymount University on Feb. 11 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

The Waves entered the matchup with a 9-15 record, including a 3-8 conference record and a two-game losing streak.

Pepperdine gathered the lead early but lost control of the game in the second half.

“Got to get stops, got to get stops, that’s all,” junior guard Moe Odum said.

Pepperdine started the game off hot, turning a 2-2 tie into a 9-2 lead. The Waves kept the Lions at a distance all throughout the first half, eventually getting the margin between the two teams to 10 points at 21-11.

The Waves controlled the first half, with a combination of the right shots falling, forcing turnovers on defense and grabbing boards on both offense and defense. Pepperdine kept pushing the Lions until the Waves reached a lead of 16 points, 33-17, forcing a timeout.

Following that timeout, Pepperdine started to lose their grip on the game, allowing a 4-11 run for LMU, capped off by a buzzer-beater three to end the first half.

The Waves met at halftime in charge of a lead that wasn’t as simple anymore; LMU wasn’t going down without a fight.

The Waves’ strong first half came after a one-point loss to Washington State University, and they looked ready to get a win back on their schedule.

“I was real pleased with how we bounced back. Played really well at Washington State, lost a heartbreaker, bounced back, came ahead, played a great 30 minutes of the game, but we needed 40 and just kind of ran out of gas a little bit,” Head Coach Ed Schilling said.

At the start of the second half, Pepperdine seemed like they were headed in the right direction, pushing their lead back to 12 points, but LMU kept knocking as the game began to take a high speed identity. Turnovers took over and LMU was falling into a groove. The Lions were able to cut their deficit to four as they forced a Waves timeout.

With just over 12 minutes left and momentum switching sides, the Waves needed to find a way to recapture momentum, establish control and keep their lead.

LMU was able to get a turnover and score a three on the other side, getting within just one point of Pepperdine. After exchanging shots, LMU took a trip to the free throw line with a chance to take the lead.

The Lions drained both free throws and took their first lead of the game, 51-52.

Pepperdine turned cold after they lost the lead, allowing the Lions to go on a 0-10 run. The Waves went from leading the Lions with as many as 16 points to trailing by 11.

The Waves exchanged scores with the Lions but couldn’t find their way back from the deficit. Pepperdine lost the game 60-69.

“We started the game pretty well with the energy, and we just didn’t have enough energy and enthusiasm in the second half to keep it going,” senior forward Stefan Todorovic said. “I saw some good stuff in the first half, just gotta keep it going for 40 minutes at this point.”

Todorovic led scoring for the Waves with 17 points, followed by sophomore guard/forward Dovydas Butkas and redshirt senior forward Boubacar Coulibaly with 13 points each. Pepperdine led the game in rebounds, with 38 to LMU’s 27, and assists, 16-11, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

This loss is the Waves’ third loss in a row, pushing them to a 9-16 record on the season and a 3-9 conference record.

Pepperdine approaches the end of their season with just six games left. Odum’s plan for the rest of the season is simple.

“Play hard, leave it all on the floor,” Odum said.

Pepperdine followed up the loss against LSU with a win against the University of San Diego on Feb. 13 at Firestone Fieldhouse, 88-81.

Pepperdine’s next matchup comes against Gonzaga University at McCarthey Athletic Center on Feb. 15.

